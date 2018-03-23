1347 Property Insurance Holdings: This 8.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: PIH).

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B4 Filing by 1347 Property Insurance Holdings - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 640 000 shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $16M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

1347 Property Insurance Holdings 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: PIHPP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 8.00%. The new preferred stock has no S&P rating and is callable as of 02/28/2023. Currently, the new issue trades at a price of $24.40 and has a Current Yield of 8.20% and Yield-to-Call of 8.61%.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Delaware. In December 2012, the Company began providing property and casualty insurance to individuals in Louisiana through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Insurance Company, or Maison Insurance. Since that time, the Company has expanded its operations to include Texas and Florida. The Company’s insurance offerings currently include homeowners’ insurance, manufactured home insurance and dwelling fire insurance. The Company believes the markets in which it operates offer attractive opportunities for Maison's independent agent and customer-focused business model.

Source: The company's website - Corporate Profile

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, PIH:

Source: Tradingview.com

We have never declared or paid any cash dividends on our common stock and do not anticipate paying any dividends in the foreseeable future. We currently anticipate that all future earnings will be retained for use in our business. Any future determination to pay dividends will be at the discretion of our Board of Directors and will depend upon our financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements, and other factors.

Source: 2016 Annual Report

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $41M, PIH is the third smallest company in the 'Property & Casualty Insurance' sector.

Capital Structure

As of September 2017, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings had total debt of $3M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company. The Series A is currently the only preferred stock issued by PIH.

Source: Fidelity.com - Financial Statements

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "Property & Casualty Insurance" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend and has a par value of $25.

Source: Author's database

If we take a closer look:

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use $1.5 million of the net proceeds from this offering to complete the repurchase of the shares of our Series B Preferred Stock from IWS Acquisition Corporation, an affiliate of KFSI, upon completion of this offering. Following the repurchase of the shares, we expect to use the remainder of the net proceeds from this offering to support our organic growth, and for general corporate purposes, including spending for business development, sales and marketing and working capital, and for future potential acquisition opportunities.

Source: 424B4 Filing by 1347 Property Insurance Holdings

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of around $15M, PIHPP cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (NASDAQ: PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock PIHPP. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

