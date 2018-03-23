Akorn-Fresenius Deal Is Not Over Until It's Over

Currently, the Akorn, Inc (AKRX) and Fresenius Kabi AG, a subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FMS) merger transaction has an 80% arbitrage spread. AKRX shareholders are expecting to receive $34 per share in cash if the deal closes, but AKRX is currently trading in the $18s. Obviously there is some risk with this deal. However, I do not believe that this deal is ‘kaput’, as one analyst has said, and see a potentially huge arb opportunity.

The Risks

1. Antitrust approval

The HSR investigation is being handled by the FTC. AKRX and Fresenius filed their respective notification and report forms under the HSR on May 8, 2017, and they received a “second request” on June 7, 2017. Once the parties have substantially complied with the second request, the FTC has 30 additional days to complete its review of the transaction and take action if necessary. The “Outside Date” for the merger is April 24th, 2018. If, however, the only condition remaining before the deal can become effective is antitrust approval, then the deal is automatically extended to July 24th, 2018. Moreover, Fresenius reserved the right to extend the Outside Date to October 24, 2018 if the Fresenius is still actively engaged in actions required to satisfy antitrust approval.

Based on my research, the parties are still working on certifying substantial compliance with the second request. On February 26th Fresenius and AKRX issued separate press releases stating they were still seeking FTC/regulatory clearance. Now, I am not too familiar with AKRX or Fresenius’ businesses—aside from what I’ve read in the DEFM14A, AKRX most recent 10-k, investor presentation slides, and a Morningstar analyst report. Therefore, I do not have much insight into whether this deal will succeed in receiving unconditional/conditional FTC approval (it would be helpful if SA readers share their insights on this topic). With that said, the merger agreement illustrates Fresenius is prepared to do practically whatever is required by the FTC in order to receive antitrust approval, including:

"(i) executing settlements, undertakings, consent decrees, stipulations or other agreements with any governmental authority or with any other person, (ii) selling, divesting, or otherwise conveying or holding separate particular assets or categories of assets or businesses of Fresenius Kabi and its subsidiaries, (iii) agreeing to sell, divest or otherwise convey or hold separate any particular assets or categories of assets or businesses of the Company and its subsidiaries contemporaneously with or subsequent to the effective time of the merger, (iv) permitting the Company to sell, divest or otherwise convey or hold separate any of the particular assets or categories of assets or businesses of the Company or any of its subsidiaries prior to the effective time of the merger, (v) terminating existing relationships, contractual rights or obligations of the Company or Fresenius Kabi or their respective subsidiaries, (vi) terminating any joint venture or other arrangement, (vii) creating any relationship, contractual right or obligation of the Company or Fresenius Kabi or their respective subsidiaries, (viii) effecting any other change or restructuring of the Company or Fresenius Kabi or their respective subsidiaries (and, in each case, entering into agreements or stipulating to the entry of any judgment by, or filing appropriate applications with, the FTC, the DOJ or any other governmental authority in connection with any of the foregoing and, in the case of actions by or with respect to the Company, by consenting to such action by the Company; provided that any such action may, at the discretion of the Company, be conditioned upon the closing of the merger), and (ix) defending through litigation any claim asserted in court or administrative or other tribunal by any person (including any governmental authority) in order to avoid entry of, or to have vacated or terminated, any restraint that would prevent the closing of the merger prior to the outside date.”

Additionally, both parties agree that all such efforts to win antitrust approval are “unconditional and not qualified in any manner. . ..” Please find the Merger Agreement here. In my opinion, Fresenius wants to make this deal happen given the extent of compromise it is willing to undergo to win FTC approval. The merger agreement does, however, make me wonder what how much pushback from the regulators the parties anticipated when entering into this transaction. Despite my concern, I do not foresee FTC approval as the demise of this transaction.

2. Data integrity investigation

On February 26th AKRX issued a press release disclosing that there had been allegations of a FDA data integrity requirements breach relating to product development at the company. The release also disclosed that both AKRX and Fresenius were conducting an investigation into the alleged breach. In effort to abate concerns regarding the impending merger with Fresenius, the release also stated, “[t]o date, [AKRX’s] investigation has not found any facts that would result in a material impact on Akorn’s operations and the Company does not believe this investigation should affect the closing of the transaction with Fresenius.” Link to press release found here. Following AKRX’s press release, Fresenius issued its own press release stating it was conducting an independent investigation, using external reports, into the alleged breach and would assess, based on its findings, whether the closing conditions of the merger agreement are met. Link to press release found here. Additionally, Fresenius’ CEO made a public statement stating, “[i]f the allegations prove to be conclusive and are so material that they would impact our targets, then we will withdraw from the contract”. Link to story found here. He also expressed that the investigation would take weeks rather than months. Neither party intends to provide public updates regarding their respective investigations.

Following these events, the arb spread moved from approximately 12% to over 80%, where it presently remains. It has been three weeks since Fresenius’ CEO public statement. The current speculation surrounding these developments is that Fresenius is purporting to use the FDA data breach as a means to terminate the contract or renegotiate more favorable terms. Rationale behind this conjecture is that since the deal was announced on April 24, 2017, AKRX has shown poor operating performance. 2017 revenues were $841m, a 25% decrease from 2016. AKRX also posted a loss for the year.

I do not hold the prevailing view that these unfortunate developments have added substantial risk to the deal. I conclude this based on AKRX’s own assessment of the breach’s potential impact on the company. Furthermore, I do not believe Fresenius is in a position to renegotiate terms at this point in the transaction.

AKRX’s investigation has found nothing material that would adversely affect the closing of the merger with Fresenius

AKRX’s assessment of the data integrity breach contradicts speculation that the breach is of a material adverse effect, which would allow Fresenius to terminate the contract.

Under the merger agreement, AKRX made certain representations and warranties which included, but not limited to, being in compliance with applicable laws and healthcare regulatory matters. If Fresenius believes that AKRX has breached any one of its representations or warranties and that the breach has a “material adverse effect”, then Fresenius may seek to terminate the contract through the courts. A material adverse effect with respect to AKRX “means any effect, change, event or occurrence that, individually or in the aggregate

(1) would prevent or materially delay, interfere with, impair or hinder the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement or the compliance by AKRX with its obligations under the merger agreement or (2) has a material adverse effect on the business, results of operations or financial condition of AKRX, taken as a whole.”

AKRX’s management, being in a sound position to make an assessment of the alleged breach, clearly does not believe the data integrity breach rises to the level of materiality based on its statements made in the February 26th press release. The press release does, however, limit management’s assessment of the breach by what it has found “to date”, which leaves open the possibility that something material could still be discovered. Despite this limitation, AKRX felt confident based on its preliminary assessment that the outcome of the investigation would not affect the closing of the merger. I view this as compelling evidence that whatever the findings are regarding AKRX and Fresenius’ independent investigations the outcome will not be so material to trigger a “material adverse effect” to derail the transaction.

I would also note that poor operating performance is generally not considered a material adverse event. According to Reuters, “performance woes at Akorn aren’t enough for [Fresenius] to demand a discount on the $4.3b agreed deal” as Delaware courts have never upheld a buyer’s attempt to walk away using a materiality clause.

Fresenius is not currently in a position to renegotiate the contract without AKRX’s approval.

I am also skeptical of speculation that Fresenius is using the investigation as a means to renegotiate the terms of the contract because, in doing so, it would unduly delay the merger and likely cause a breach. Delaware law governs the merger agreement with exception of procedural matters of the merger, which are governed by Louisiana law. Louisiana law requires approval of, among other things, the consideration to be received by the corporation’s shareholders. The approval is received via a shareholder vote. If the consideration is renegotiated after shareholders have voted, then another vote is required.

Here, AKRX received shareholder approval of the merger on July 19, 2017. Therefore, another vote will be required if consideration is renegotiated. The current Outside Date is April 24th with an automatic extension to July 24th if the only condition remaining is antitrust approval. Based on my interpretation of the merger agreement, antitrust is the only remaining condition (assuming all the shareholder litigation involving this transaction is resolved) before the merger becomes effective. If Fresenius demands a lower purchase price now, it will jeopardize the timeline and likely end up in litigation. And although I understand that Fresenius would probably like to renegotiate based on AKRX’s poor operating performance over the last 12 months, I do not think that losing this strategic acquisition is worth a 5 or 10% reduction in consideration.

AKRX as a Standalone if Deal Does Not Close

One month prior to the merger's announcement, before any word leaked about merger talks between the two parties, AKRX traded between $22 and $23 a share. Since that time, however, AKRX has had poor operating performance. Current Street consensus, based on what I've seen, is that AKRX is worth between $8 and $18 a share as a standalone. An analyst from Raymond James, who's target was published on SA earlier this month, places an $8 target on the firm as a standalone. This analyst believes that AKRX will trade at a distressed level if the deal fails. On the other hand, Morningstar Analyst Michael Waterhouse believes AKRX is worth $18 if the deal fails. He believes although the firm is facing stiffer competition and commoditized pricing, AKRX has built a strong pipeline of new products and is firmly positioned in a niche industry.

$8 and $18 is a wide range, but I think that if the deal fails AKRX's share price would fall in the near term to about midpoint of that range, around $13, but would recover shortly thereafter to the mid-to-upper teens. I hold this view because albeit the firm has seen substantial top line erosion, I find myself more in agreement with Morningstar's target than Raymond James. Furthermore, the long-term price will then depend on whether the firm has better performance going forward and/or they get another buyout offer. My price estimation is solely guesswork and I am only speculating what the future might hold for AKRX if the deal fails.

