Snap: Time's Up?

Since my initial review of Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) viability as an investment various events and changes have occurred for the company, some of which could be argued to have put Snap in the strong position many bulls had hoped for it to be. Yet five months on the issues haven’t been resolved nor have they changed, and the fundamental intrinsic flaws within the company still remain just as prevalent as they did before. With every cloud … two more appear.

New doesn’t always mean better

Following on from Snap’s disastrous, yet hardly surprising, Q3 2017 earnings announcement, CEO Evan Spiegel said in the call to investors that they would be working on redesigning the app in order to make it easer to use and understand for users. This announcement, for me, was the first sign of actual introspective thinking from Spiegel and the rest of the Snap board and thus I genuinely thought it would be a step in the right direction for the company.

I mentioned previously the need to introduce more permanent aspects to the platform in order to not only attract new users but also retain current ones. Aspects such as a profile page, similar to that of overbearing competitor Instagram, may cause users to begin to view Snap as more than just a fun way to send pictures to friends. At the moment Instagram is social currency for millennials and its importance to them is exactly why they post pictures at certain times to get the most likes or why they make sure they follow less people than follow them. Snapchat isn’t and so a profile type feature, where users can more publicly interact with their friends and followers, would be vital for evolving the platform beyond its simplistic, and frankly exhausted, current form.

The redesign process has been far from impressive. The update introduced last month brought about huge amounts of public backlash with users hating the changes that had been made to the app. Spiegel and Co.’s intention was supposedly to better distinguish the social and discovery aspects of the app. They attempted to do this in the social section of the app by grouping together user messages with their friends' stories. Yet the way in which the update was designed means users' most recent messages are pushed far down the message feed and replaced with any story a friend posts, making the new feed both inconvenient and difficult to use.

Furthermore the redesign of the discovery section is parallel to this. By joining celebrity accounts and network news shows, users cannot access their favorite content as fluently as before. Instead they have to scroll through various celebrity stories they don’t want or shows they’ve never seen just to find them. Thus Snap’s efforts to make the app easier to use had the complete opposite effect.

This was reflected in the public uproar the update caused with users so dissatisfied they petitioned pleading for Snap to revert back to the previous version, which gathered 1.25 million signatures. The steam gathered by the petition and the overall backlash prompted Citi (C) analysts to downgrade Snap and lower their expectations for the stock. They said "while the recent redesign of Snap's flagship app could produce positive long-term benefits, there is a significant jump in negative app reviews since the redesign was pushed out a few weeks, which could result in a decline in users and user engagement, and could negatively impact financial results." Clearly a sign firms are paying close attention to consumer feedback when it comes to social media companies like Snap.

To only further confirm the failure of the update, one of Snap’s biggest celebrity users, Kylie Jenner, voiced her disapproval of the Snapchat app to her 24.5 million Twitter (TWTR) followers saying she doesn’t even open the app anymore. This first sign of public celebrity disapproval of the app caused Snap’s share price to fall 8% consequentially and highlights the importance of Snap’s biggest stars to the company's reputation and performance. Additionally, as recently as this week music star Rihanna came out publicly on Instagram slating Snap for using an ad on their platform asking users if they would rather "slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown," referring to their domestic violence case in 2009. The subsequent response of uproar sent the share price falling 4% on the day after the singer viewed this as disrespectful personally and disrespectful to domestic violence as a global issue and voiced her distaste for it on social media. Moreover, even before stating her anger she highlighted her preexisting dislike for the app itself, similar to Jenner. Now I can't quite grasp what’s the worst part of the story for Snap here, the PR nightmare, the fact that another huge star with an over 100 million total social media following publicly slated the popularity of their app, or that fact that she posted this all on Instagram, INSTAGRAM! It makes Snap’s situation look almost comical at this point. Spiegel however said no such reversions would be made and the new design was here to stay.

Aside from the blatant backlash and Hollywood princesses playing with Wall Street, once again this is an obvious sign of Snap trying to take a step in the right direction yet going about it in the completely wrong way. This was clearly an effort to make the app easier to monetize through distinguishing the discovery section. Yet by trying to replicate the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Instagram feed type feature they’ve in turn taken away the convenience selling point at its core. The former discovery section was easy to navigate and users could find their favorite shows in seconds. Now they have the task of having to scroll through numerous celebrity pages (very much ranging from major to minor) just to find them. And yes there’s the search bar. But the whole point of the news feed is that they don’t have to search for it - it's right there in front of them. Convenience is and will continue to be the most valuable asset for social media companies like Snap.

If Snap had instead just separated celebrity stories and news shows into two separate parts of the discovery section the platform would be easy to use and organized just like that. Yet the backlash caused by the update indicates a less than impressive Q1 2018 set of results are likely to be seen. Slowed user growth and especially poor revenue figures look likely as ultimately if users don’t want to go on the discovery section, as its difficult to use, ad exposure will plummet which Snap simply cant afford as ad revenue makes up a considerable amount of their overall revenue (93% in 2017, ad revenue from discovery was $774.1 million while overall revenue was $824.95 million). Moreover, the backlash of the petition and multiple celebrity public slatings make substantial growth for Snap's DAU's look unlikely at best.

Product developments are disappointing at best

Another area I've touched upon previously is Snap’s hunt for multiple alternative revenue streams. Again a great idea for a social media company, yet the story wasn’t pleasant in November and it doesn’t looking much rosier now. The release of the supposedly revolutionary "Snap Spectacles" last summer was nothing short of catastrophic for the company, with the net return on the product causing a near $40 million loss. Again it’s not at all hard to see why. As I've previously stated the spectacles are a novelty, they don’t solve any issue for the market and while users can take almost professional level resolution pictures using their phones, which they also use for everything else, why would they spend a further $130? Thus the failure of the product was hardly surprising. Yet it seems they are not giving up on spectacles just yet with the company planning on rolling out two new models one at the end of this year and a further model in 2019. The next model will be water resistant and the third will be able to film 3D videos.

Once more it seems Spiegel and Co. think they’re changing their approach yet they’re just making the same mistakes in different ways. The latest iPhone model is water resistant so there’s a fundamental reason not to the buy the specs. As for the 2019 model I would think it more than likely that future iPhone models will be able to offer 3D filming before Snap can offer it, based on the financial capabilities and resources available to Apple (AAPL) compared to that of Snap. Thus this is just more investment into a product that ultimately solves no issue nor has any USP (unique selling point) to justify its price.

One area that I thought did hold promise, and still believe could be a real area for Snap to shape its future business model around, was the push into original content. Although I still hold that Snap’s nature and demographic prevent them from being able to effectively distribute the sort of TV content typical of networks such as HBO, owned by Time Warner (TWX), Snap’s biggest content partner. Instead development into producing short, 3-5 minute, user demographic tailored shows could work well for them and in turn offer them a niche hold over the content streaming market which tech giants are currently battling to control. However Snap’s first original content show for Time Warner failed to achieve this with the show being cancelled at the end of 2017.

The CNN show on the app was unable to gather enough attention from viewers for Time Warner to warrant continuing funding production of it, a pretty poor way for Snap to announce their arrival into the original content market. Snap still have their deal with Time Warner however and the potential access to their various and multiple networks mean they still definitely have the tools at their disposal to find their short segment niche. Additionally, Snap also still has a content deal with Disney (DIS), and personally I believe this could be Snap’s best avenue for a successful run in original content with Disney's ownership of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for example, offering an opportunity for Snap to produce shows on their platform which would align with the majority of their audience demographic's interests (12 -17 years old). Yet I still doubt that they have the right people at the helm with the foresight to recognize how best to utilize these assets.

(Source: Siecledigital)

The fundamental, unavoidable, issues still remain

For many Snap’s most recent quarterly beat was as shocking as it was impressive. I was certainly in that bracket. Following on from their disastrous Q3 results even the slightest of street expectation beats would’ve altered market sentiment to some degree let alone by the extent that Snap did. Yet although at face value impressive and potentially sentiment altering, the causes for their results were hardly groundbreaking. Snap produced a quarterly revenue result of $285.7 million, beating street expectation consensus of $252.8 million by over $30 million, resulting in their quarterly earnings being -13 cents per share instead of the -16 cents unanimously expected by analysts. Now there’s no doubt that a revenue result so far above expectations is a huge achievement for the company, especially when considering that the result was a 72.4% growth YOY, yet the actual reasoning for the dramatic growth in sales is far less miraculous. The DAU (daily active users) growth from the previous quarter of 9 million to 187 million, which also was a street expectation beat of the consensus 184.3 million, predominantly contributed to the revenue growth as ultimately greater user ship correlates to greater revenues for all of Snap's revenue streams on their platform, ad revenue, paid filters, etc.

Yet a large extent of the growth also was a result of cyclical aspects. Retail stocks almost without failure always perform well during the holiday period, as you’d expect due to the fact that consumers spend far more on luxury consumables as Christmas gifts. Therefore companies whose primary revenue steam is to market such consumable products for retail companies are likely to also do better due to retail companies producing greater sales and therefore the more agreed social media companies who advertise their products receive in ad revenue.

This has been the case previously with Snap as last year their revenue figure for Q4 2016 was $165.68 million, significant growth upon the Q3 result of $128.2 million, which then fell to $149.65 million the following quarter. The logical reasoning for this is that the January - March period is a hangover period for retail stocks and social media companies that advertise for retail companies consequentially. Thus the dramatic surge of revenue in Q4 2017, although impressive, can be characterized as better than expected growth in DAUs and a cyclical common occurrence for companies of Snap’s type and less of a definitive sign of the company turning itself around. As for the user growth, although it was a strong the beat of street expectations, it wasn’t that dramatic, especially when considering analysts were bound to be more conservative following on from the previous consistent quarterly overconfidence in the company.

Furthermore as easy as it is to marvel at improved results by Snap it’s just as easy to forget that the only figures worth concentrating when determining Snap’s strength as an investment are that of its competitors. I still hold that Snap cannot become a long-term investment option until they learn how to keep up with overbearing Instagram (Facebook). As previously mentioned anything Snap can do Facebook, through Instagram, can do much better. This is evidently seen through the successful replication by Instagram of Snap’s features such as stories and picture editing tools.

Yet the numbers seem to tell the story most clearly. Snap’s most recent "impressive" DAU figure looks anything but impressive when you consider that Instagram’s most recently disclosed DAU number was 500 million, which was especially overwhelming when you consider that figure was achieved in Q3 2017. Furthermore Instagram’s 2017 overall revenue figure was an astounding $5.38 billion compared to Snap’s $824.95 million for the year. This is particularly worrying for Snap as it not only shows that Instagram literally years ahead of them but also that they are much more efficient at transferring DAU activity into revenue. Based off these figures, if Snap’s user base was three times its current amount (561 million) and thus closer to Instagram’s 500 million they would still only theoretically be able produce $2.47 billion in annual revenue which would still be dwarfed by the $5.38 billion Instagram boasts.

The reason for this frankly gargantuan divergence between the two companies' revenue capabilities is plain and simple and has not changed since I last commented on Snap's advertising structure. As already mentioned ad revenue makes up 93% of Snap’s overall revenue, yet the nature of Snap’s app of "tap and disappear" prevents them from being able to achieve significant ad revenues. This is because as soon as an ad pops up on their screens after a story they can instantaneously make it disappear by tapping the screen. Compare this to Instagram where ads are constantly littered over the discover page and through celebrity users’ endorsements. Although users can scroll past such ad exposure it's constantly there in every other picture they see. Companies are now even targeting users with followings as low as in the thousands to promote products for them.

Exposure is everything in modern day marketing and Snap’s very nature undermines their ability to do just that - expose customers to ads. It doesn’t help either that Snap’s biggest celebrities, who also market endorsed products through their Snap accounts, are publicly slating the app and favoring Instagram. Again a restructure to the marketing approach would do wonders for their ad revenue potential. But in typical Snap style they make everything so much harder from themselves as even if they were to restructure their ad delivery approach they’ve now created a discovery platform, as of the new update, that users don’t want to use anymore.

Conclusion

The story hasn’t changed for Snap. The issues stare them in the face and yet they fail to see them. They make changes and alterations to their model and strategy every quarter and yet every alteration fails to be the right one. By no means is this company without potential. Yet this is certainly a company with limitations and boundaries caused by their flawed as revenue structure, their inability to properly develop their platform and eliminate the overbearing instantaneous nature of it, and most importantly the lack leading foresight to steer them in the right direction. And unfortunately that’s what it comes down to. Spiegel had a great idea and has done very well for himself. But the company is making all the wrong decisions in terms of app redesign, product development, and revenue maximization. And eventually the finger has to be pointed somewhere.

He promised a redesign to make the app easier to use. It's now harder to use. He told employees and investors not to worry about the threat Facebook poses, yet Facebook through Instagram has them outclassed, outgunning Snap and seemingly left them out of ideas. And as of recent he supposedly told employees he expects Snap to break even by the end of 2018, the company that has never posted anything positive and is severely struggling to keep costs (predominantly formed of tech costs) under control. Let's not forget also that he took $637 million in bonuses in 2017 while his own company lost $3.48 billion. Perhaps it's time to admit that Spiegel and his team are out of the big leagues. Once again I’ll state I’m convinced Snap has the potential to become profitable and one day maybe compete with Facebook, yet as before I doubted Spiegel’s ability to bring such potential into reality, I am now almost certain of his inability.

A current share price of $16.50 is frankly widely overoptimistic. Investors seem to still believe that this stock is "all the craze" for millennials and the future for social media stocks. Yet at this stage it couldn’t be further from that. A negative FCF (free cash flow), a blatant susceptibility to PR pressure and a short ratio of all publicly traded shares of over 30% are all stark indicators of an obviously imperfectly priced equity. I expect Snap's Q1 2018 results to be worse than the previous quarter and likely a miss of expectations given the aforementioned variables and previous performance of the stock. Thus I hold my valuation of this stock at around $12 per share. And until indicators of correct and strong leadership decisions or a change of leadership are seen, I would advise investors to stay away from Snap at its current market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.