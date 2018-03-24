Fun House Mirror

Going against the crowd, we bought more shares of a pure, hi-tech growth stock at a big 44% discount.

In addition, they gravitated towards interest sensitive stocks that stood to benefit from the decline in rates.

Thursday, investors ran in droves to Treasuries for safety, pushing the ten-year yield down 10 basis points to 2.80%.

When the Dow Jones Industrials fall 724 points we could all use a little breather.

You know how those fun house mirrors distorted your image when you visited them as a kid?

Well Thursday afternoon, when we looked into the stock market mirror, we weren't shorter, taller or thinner. But both our RODAT Subscriber Portfolio and the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio sure were fatter. In value that is. Midday, while the Dow Industrials were down 300 points, or 1.1%, both of our portfolios were up 1.0%.

The broad market gauges were all in the dumps on gathering fears of trade wars brewing. The president announced new tariffs against Chinese goods. He accused China of stealing our technology and trade secrets and decided that tariffs were the only way to retaliate. He imposed some $60 billion in annual tariffs (that's a "B"for billions).

President Trump announced the tariffs in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Thursday.

Stock market participants generally believe that free trade is the way to go. Starting a trade war could lead to major, negative impacts, similar to what the country experienced in the Great Depression in the 1930s. The imposition of tariffs to protect our goods and labor led to tariff retaliation with our trading partners and a very prolonged depression lasting some 13 years. It took our entry into WW II to get us out of that quagmire.

Surely, investors and traders wonder today if this is the start of a redux of the 1930s, coming on top of the 25% and 10% tariffs imposed last week on steel and aluminum, respectively.

Which Goods From China Could Be Affected?

President Trump announced that his administration would impose about $60 billion worth of annual tariffs on Chinese imports. A large share of electronics, apparel and other goods imported to the United States come from China.

The U.S. exports more of these goods to China than it imports from China:

Trade War Clouds Are Brewing

The anxiety of a trade war has investors seeing a threat to the continued strengthening of the economy. If this be the case, damn what the Fed did just Wednesday to raise rates 1/4%. Instead of the 10 year Treasury bond falling in price and rising in yield, the yield actually fell an enormous 10 basis points in one trading day, from 2.90% to 2.80%.

This huge fall in the ten-year yield is largely responsible for our large and opposite outperformance today. Investors decided to give our interest-sensitive stocks a second look and decided to get some while the getting was good. Dividend stocks offer income through the payment of regular dividends. Suddenly that idea became more appealing to investors formerly concerned with making capital gains.

With the Dow Jones off 2642 points from its recent high, average investors have lost 10% of their capital recently. This is now the third test of a 10% correction in a very short period of time. A sudden, quick loss of this nature has the power to concentrate the mind and has investors possibly considering safer ways to generate gains for a portfolio.

Remember, when yields fall interest-sensitive stocks rise. Here's a vivid illustration of this relationship at today's closing bell.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio close, 3/22/18





While the Dow Jones Industrials ultimately fell 724 points at the close of trading, or 2.93%, and the S&P 500 Index fell 2.52%, in the last hour of trade the FTG Portfolio couldn't resist the strong pull of investor anxiety, pulling everything down with it. Our 1% gain turned into a .32% loss.

As I am fond of saying, it's always a good day when we outperform the market, in either direction. When the market falls almost 3% on any given day, I'll take a teeny, tiny .32% loss, any time.

FTG Portfolio Strategy Update

As discussed earlier in this Roku analysis, we bought 100 shares in Roku (ROKU) at our target entry price of $37.61. On Thursday, while it was down more than 13.80% from our earlier purchase, we saw a good opportunity to average our price down at even better value. It was now down 44% from its 52 week high. We bought 100 additional shares for only $32.42 per share. It closed in Thursday's trading at $33.51 giving us a gain of 3.36%. If further large discounts are offered to us, we'll consider growing our position once again. Keeping our powder dry helps us to average down our cost when the opportunity presents.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.