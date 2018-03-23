Take-Two Interactive To Outperform Peers

If you are looking for a stock that is a leader in its industry with the potential for market-outperforming gains, then consider Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO). My thesis is that Take-Two Interactive's attractive valuation and above-average revenue and earnings growth will drive the stock to outperform its peers and the broader market.

I chose to focus on Take-Two Interactive for this article because the company has a good combination of an attractive valuation (below its peers) and strong, above-average growth. I also like that Take-Two has two game titles among the top five sellers. This demonstrates that the company is effective with creating games and updates that resonate with gamers.

Strong Video Game Sales Trends

Overall video game sales for the industry increased 23% in Feb. and 39% year-to-date in 2018 over the same time periods in 2017. Take-Two Interactive's NBA 2K18 game title was the third highest seller, while Grand Theft Auto V was the fifth highest seller. Take-Two was the only company with two game titles among the top five sellers.

Take-Two pointed out in the Q3 conference call that it is seeing record recurrent spending from gamers for Grand Theft Auto V and NBA 2K18. The company had a record amount of players in December 2017 for Grand Theft Auto online, which exceeded its expectations. This strong trend for Take-Two's games led the company to increase its outlook for net bookings for fiscal 2018. The company now expects net bookings for fiscal 2018 to range from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion, up from the previous expectation of $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion.

Take-Two attributes the games, Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K, and WWE 2K, as the largest contributors to the revised net bookings outlook. The company also expects to achieve record net bookings in fiscal 2019 on continued consumer spending momentum for its games.

Valued Below Most Competitors

Take-Two is valued below most competitors in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry. I'm using the forward PE and the five-year forward PEG ratios to value the company against its peers. The forward PE provides a quick snapshot of how the companies compare based on next year's (2019) expected earnings. The five-year forward PEG goes a step further and compares the PE ratio with the five-year expected growth rate. The PEG ratio is important to compare since many of these companies have above-average growth rates to take into consideration.

TTWO Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Average of the 4 companies Forward PE 20.2 24.6 23.2 21.2 22.3 5-year forward PEG 1.08 1.9 1.7 0.89 1.4 ROE 16.4% 26% 2.94% 1.65% 11.7% Expected earnings growth for 2018 27% 8.7% 15% 56% 27% Expected earnings growth for 2019 54% 17% 15% 29% 29%

Source: Finance.yahoo.com

All of these companies are likely to perform well over the next two years due to the strength of video game sales across the board, which is driving strong earnings growth. I like Take-Two right now because the company has a good combination of a lower valuation than the average, a higher-than-average return on equity, and above-average earnings growth.

Take-Two's combination of lower-than-average valuation, strong ROE, and strong earnings growth will help drive the stock to outperform its peers for the foreseeable future in my view.

Take-Two is a Standout in the Industry

Having two game titles among the top five sellers demonstrates Take-Two Interactive's knack for keeping its games popular among gamers. Grand Theft Auto was originally released in 1997 and NBA 2K was released in 1999. So, you can see that these games have staying power as they rank among the highest selling current titles.

While other gaming companies spent millions creating competitive gaming leagues, Take-Two uses a crowd-sourced approach for its NBA 2K game. For example, Take-Two allows users to try-out for the league. Then, the company will run a draft to establish the players for the league. So, the end result will be a collection of some of the best gamers for the league.

Take-Two's crowd-sourced approach can drive high interest among gamers. When other high-level players are competing with others on a similar level, it keeps the interest and intensity up. This can encourage players to maintain high interest for competing.

Take-Two benefits from this in the form of continued sales for every new version of the game. Take-Two can also benefit from the lower costs associated with crowd sourcing. The company doesn't need to spend as much establishing its leagues when the gamers are doing a lot of the work themselves. Many gamers will participate on their own in an attempt to be among the drafted players. As opposed to other companies spending more money to promote their leagues.

The Risks to the Thesis

Competition will remain a risk for Take-Two. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced that it is launching a video game service under the name Yeti. Yeti will allow users to stream games online, eliminating the need for game consoles. Google plans to roll out the new service at the end of 2019.

Competition from Google and others could eat into Take-Two's market share, which could have a negative effect on revenue and the stock. However, Take-Two believes that every game and every entertainment experience stands on its own. That makes sense to me because some gamers are dedicated to specific games. So, the popularity of the games being offered will be what matters the most.

Currently, Take-Two is capturing strong demand from gamers for its top selling titles such as Grand Theft Auto V and NBA 2K18. So, if the company can maintain the popularity of its games with new versions of established titles and with new game titles, then it will be able to maintain/grow market share.

Outlook for Take-Two Interactive

The overall gaming industry looks strong, which will support Take-Two's growth. Take-Two Interactive is achieving strong demand for its top game titles. The company has a knack for maintaining interest through multiple updated versions of its titles. This is evident in the record spending that Take-Two is getting from gamers.

Take-Two is one of the most attractive stocks in the industry in my opinion. It has an attractive valuation as compared to its peers. The company's earnings growth is expected to meet the peers' average for 2018 and exceed it in 2019. This will drive the stock to outperform most of its peers.

I do acknowledge that Take-Two's peers are also likely to continue their success and outperform the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) as they grow earnings at above-average rates. I just see Take-Two standing above the crowd with two popular game titles among the top five sellers.

My one-year price target for Take-Two is $130. This factors in that the stock will move approximately in line with earnings growth, which I believe the current valuation will allow. This represents an approximate 27% gain over a 12-month period.

