Acuity Brands - Shining Brighter, But Not Buying Just Yet

I'm not buying AYI just yet as the company appears to be losing market share amid a growing economy, as technological changes in the market might claim another victim.

With sales growth slowing down and coming to a standstill, shares have lost half their value as multiples are now in line with the market.

I never really understood the crazy run higher seen in shares of Acuity Brands (AYI) during the 2010s, as valuation multiples always seemed to get way ahead of themselves. Shares of the company traded at just $20 during the 2009 crisis, only to see a momentum run to a high of $275 by 2016. After that, shares have fallen by 50% while the rest of the market continued setting new records. This has certainly improved its appeal, yet continued changes in the industry landscape and apparent market share losses at the moment prevent me from pulling the buy trigger just yet.

Modest Growth

Shares of Acuity increased tenfold in the time frame of just a few years, far outpacing growth in the real operations. The company makes lights and building management solutions, including controls, components, controllers, etc. The company claims to sell a solution in terms of energy efficiency, user-friendliness and adaptability to certain conditions.

As architects find light continuously very important in design, the shift toward more environmentally friendlier lights continues. As the world shifts from its current installed base to more efficient lighting, the future of Acuity looks good. That is still the case, as the company has more than recovered from the crisis.

Sales fell from $2.0 billion to $1.6 billion during the crises, but ever since have gradually recovered to a peak of $3.5 billion in 2017, resulting in decent growth over this decade long period. Margins have expanded from the low double digits to levels around 15%, amid a flattish share count, as earnings per share have doubled to roughly $7-$8 per share.

This is quite impressive, but I failed to understand why such earnings power was awarded an earnings multiple in the mid-thirties by 2016. This is especially the case as some of the growth was "bought" as well, as multiple deals in 2016 came at a cost of more than $600 million that year alone.

Review of the Correction

Let me put it this way: Acuity was always too expensive to my taste, but a 50% correction amid strong market conditions and a healthy economy seems a little aggressive. The earnings multiple in the mid-thirties by 2016 was too expensive, yet more factors have been at work.

For an explanation, lets's review the situation ever since. During the calendar year of 2016, the business was doing quite alright. In fact, revenues rose by 15% for 2016 to $3.3 billion, aided in part by acquisitions. Operating profits expanded to nearly 15% of sales as the company earned nearly $7 per share that year, those being GAAP earnings.

Shares started slipping late in 2016, but that was nothing worrisome and just a small move as they still traded comfortably above the $200 mark. Alongside the release of Q1 results for the fiscal 2017, in early January 2017, shares dipped as the company talked about softness in Q1 that could linger into Q2. Sales were still up 16% year on year for the quarter, aided in part by dealmaking. Tthe company has not specified how much of this growth was achieved on an organic basis, and how much has been the result of acquisitions.

Q2 sales growth slowed down to just 3.5% as the company warned that slower growth could persist into the third and fourth quarters as well. This warning prompted shares to fall toward the $175 mark as investors were reducing the growth expectations, and thereby the multiples they were willing to attach to the business. Q3 sales growth recovered to 5% to come in at 3.5% in the fourth quarter again. By the time fourth-quarter results were released, in October 2017, shares had fallen back to just $160 at the time.

For the year, Acuity still managed to grow sales by 6.5% to $3.51 billion, accompanied by operating earnings of $519 million and earnings of $7.43 per share. Note that this is the GAAP earnings method with adjusted earnings coming in roughly a dollar higher. The company guided for low single-digit growth in its end markets for 2018, cautioning investors that the slowdown is persistent and other factors might be at play given the strong state of the economy.

The company started the calendar and fiscal year of 2018 on a bad note in January. After shares recovered to $180 shares resumed their fall as first-quarter sales were down a percent, accompanied by 6% deleveraging in operating in earnings. Despite some operational weakness and pressure on margins, earnings could hold up pretty well in 2018 given the positive impact from a reduction in the tax rate.

Shares continued their slide, aided by a couple of downgrades, and trading at $134 per share they trade at 18x the reported earnings of $7.34 per share reported last year. Even better, Acuity remains conservatively financed as it actually operates with a modest net cash position, although that is gone if pension liabilities are included.

Not a Buyer Yet

The switch to LED and growing construction markets, combined with tighter environmental standards, were the key drivers that pushed shares of Acuity up to a 35x earnings multiple in 2016, only to see the multiple cut in half. Trading at a market multiple, I am not buying the dip just yet for quite a few reasons. One is technological change that means innovation is key, and Acuity's R&D budget is quite low. I furthermore note that the company enjoyed both high and stable margins in the past decade, yet this might change if the company is late in adopting new techniques. While Chinese competition is certainly a risk, that might be mitigated to some extent if tariffs are imposed across the spectrum, although that has the negative consequences for the economy as well.

What seems safe to say is that the company is losing market share at this point in time given the decline in first-quarter sales. The promise of new technologies has been a costly endeavor for investors in Cree (CREE) as well, for example. Besides emerging Chinese competition, technology names might find the space interesting, as well as devices that can more easily be integrated with smart homes or workplaces.

Given the fact that Acuity is losing sales and market share at a good point in the cycle, I see no compelling reason to buy shares at a market-equivalent multiple, despite the 50% pullback already seen and the sound balance sheet. Another negative for the stock (on a personal note) is that I have bought too early (with Cree, for example) in the past. Industry changes might be very beneficial for early adopters of a trend, but that could eventually hurt them too if they respond too late to changing market conditions.

