Goldilocks And The Bear

Goldilocks, what do you say about meeting a Bear in the markets? Oh right, you shouldn't. Then, to make sure that you don't, you should make a lot of noise and buy a lot of stocks, bonds, ETFs and other fanciful securities. This is because the Bear will know where you are and keep his distance because, supposedly, he is as afraid of us, as we are of him. After all, he was in hibernation for almost all of 2017.

This was all good, except the Market Bear doesn't seem the least bit nervous now. He's giving us all a look like we are Goldilocks. He is staring at us like we ate his porridge, that we broke his chair, that we slept in his bed, and now, and now, it's payback time.

The markets are spooked!

Cowardly Lion: "I *do* believe in spooks, I *do* believe in spooks. I do, I do, I do, I *do* believe in spooks, I *do* believe in spooks, I do, I do, I do, I *do*!"

Wicked Witch of the West: "Ah! You'll believe in more than that before I'm finished with you."

I said, over a month ago, there we were going through a correction. I wrote a piece, "The House of Corrections." We are not out of jail yet. The Fixed Income markets are posting the Bond but even there, we are seeing a widening out of credit spreads to Treasuries. Year to date, using the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Bond Index, we have widened 3.30% from the high. Things are not so pretty now in Wonderland with equities taking it on the nose by -724.42 yesterday and futures down again this morning.

I also point out something unusual that is taking place in the bond markets. The Treasury yields, two years and in, are inverted. I posted a chart showing this earlier this morning. It may well be that a longer inversion may take place, and this could stop Chairman Powell, and company, right in their tracks in terms of rate hikes. Now, wouldn't that be interesting!

I take a moment to emphasize the market's downturn, if you are utilizing my "Cash Flow Investing" strategy. There is no question, during this cycle, that the "liquidating value" is down. The reception of the cash, however, is not based upon the "liquidating value." It is based upon the money that you have invested in the bonds and in the closed-end funds, the "principal value."

Therefore, minus some sponsor lowering the dividend, and if you did not re-invest the money in the strategy last month, but used it for something else, you are getting the exact same amount of "cash flow" this month as last month. If, however, you re-invested the money last month, then you are getting "more" money this month than last month minus, again, some sponsor lowering the dividend or a credit event in one of the Investment Grade bonds.

One CEO and Chairman of the Board of a bank wrote me yesterday, "Powell and Trump are making your investment strategy look like Genius." I don't know about the "genius" part, but I do know that the strategy is designed to protect the principal in the case of a downturn, such as we are currently experiencing. There is nothing that I can do about the "liquidating value," as the Goldilocks market of 2017 meets the three Bears, but I do know that your principal value is still growing as long as some sponsor doesn't lower the dividend of one of the Closed-End Funds or one on the bonds stops paying its coupon. I also know that the bond portion, minus a credit event, will mature at $100.00 at maturity, and since all of the bonds are bought at $100.00, or less, that that principal amount will get returned to you as you collect the coupon interest when paid, generally every six months.

My "Cash Flow Strategy" has several protections built into it which this market correction is demonstrating. First, every month, you get "cash" and it can be reinvested in the bonds or closed-end funds that you already own to lower the average price. Second, the monthly cash payments allow you to take advantage of likely lower prices and higher yields, as a result, which should ADD to the cash you receive in the oncoming months and increase the value of your portfolio, as a result, regardless of the market-driven "liquidating value."

I point out again that some sponsor could lower the dividend, or some bond could have a credit issue, and nothing is risk-free. However, minus those events, even in these market conditions, you are still getting cash monthly which can be used to increase your cash flow on an ongoing basis. Goldilocks may have fled, but it is the cash that is the water to toss at the Wicked Witch of the West and she will melt, not you.

Italy continues to be in play, in my opinion. I have been warning about both the bank and the political situation there for more than six months. The ECB is estimated to hold up to 28 percent of Italian government bonds, according to Capital Economics which accounts, in part, in my opinion, for their extreme overvaluation. Recently, according to Reuters, both Blackrock and Pimco have cut back on their holdings. A smart move, in my view.

PIMCO's chief investment officer, Andrew Balls, in a recent Reuter's article, identified Italy as the "long-term challenge" as the Eurozone moves out of the stimulus era. "If you have a recession and a deterioration in terms of fiscal metrics, you have the ECB out of QE by that point ... you could have a rerun of a lender of last resort type crisis," he said.

Just then, Goldilocks woke up and saw the three Bears. She screamed, "Help!" I am trying to do just that.