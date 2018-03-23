Bulletproof Investing Performance: Week 17

The top 10 names were up 17.65% (unhedged), versus 6.67% for SPY. This was the 14th time out of 16 since June 8th that they beat SPY.

2 out of the 3 hedged portfolios outperformed their expected returns, and also outperformed SPY.

It's been 6 months since I presented 3 hedged portfolios and 10 top names in week 17 of Bulletproof Investing (September 22nd). Here's how everything did.

The market's swoon boosted our relative performance (credit: Portfolio Armor)

Bulletproof Investing: Week Seventeen Performance

Each week since the beginning of June, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. I have promised to publicly share the final performance of each of these portfolios. Here, I update the final performance of the two hedged portfolios and the top 10 names I presented in the 17th week I offered my service.

Bulletproof Investing Background

In the beginning, when I offered my service, I presented the $1 million portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to possible downside over the next 6 months, and the $100,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to downside. In many cases, the portfolios that scored best according to that ratio were hedged against smaller than 9% declines. Some of those tightly hedged portfolios have often underperformed their expected returns, so recently I've shifted to presenting portfolios hedged against larger declines, though during the recent correction some of the tightly-hedged portfolios have outperformed.

One thing I've kept doing since the second week is presenting my system's top names each week, and also a portfolio that comprises them, hedged against a >9% decline over 6 months. Let's look at what I presented in week 17 and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $100,000 portfolio initially presented here. It looks a little different because I expanded the hedge section on the ASML position to answer a subscriber's question about option symbology (also, looking now, I cropped the second image wrong so that the CBOE position appears twice). The data below was as of September 22nd. The primary securities here were ASML (ASML), CBOE (CBOE), Kite Pharma (KITE), and Xylem (XYL). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs at the time when hedging against a >6% decline, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy a round lot of one of them for less than $25,000. Twitter (TWTR) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first four names.

The worst case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 5.78% (the "Max Drawdown"), and the best case scenario was a gain of 20.5% (the "Net Potential Return", or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 5.74% was a ballpark estimate taking into account that actual returns, historically, have averaged 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio performed, net of hedging and trading costs, and assuming the hedges were opened at the worst ends of their respective spreads.



The KITE position was exited in early October, when it stopped trading after it was acquired by Gilead (GILD).



These charts are showing 6.24% returns for SPY, but Seeking Alpha and YCharts are showing 6.67% returns for it, so it looks like our data provider may have been off on one of the SPY adjusted prices. This portfolio returned 7.63%, which outperformed its expected return of 5.74%, and even outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), thanks in part to the market's recent swoon.

Portfolio 2

This was the $1,000,000 portfolio presented here initially. This portfolio had Aol (AON), ASML (ASML), CBOE (CBOE), Kite Pharma (KITE), McDonald's (MCD), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Xylem (XYL) as primary securities, and then Twitter (TWTR) to absorb cash leftover from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The worst case scenario for this one was a decline of 5.79%; the best case scenario was a gain of 16.5%; and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 5.32%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's the performance chart for Portfolio 2 This portfolio returned 4.98%, which underperformed its expected return of 5.32%.

Portfolio 3

This was the top names portfolio, hedged against a >9% decline, originally presented here, along with the list of top names.

The worst case scenario here was a Max Drawdown of 8.51%, the best case scenario, a gain of 19.07%, and the Expected Return was 6.41%.

Portfolio 3 Performance

The actual performance of this portfolio, 10.64%, outperformed its expected return of 6.41% and SPY's 6.67% return.

New: Hedged Portfolio Performance Roundup

You can bookmark this page if you want to see updated hedged portfolio performance in one place. New portfolios will be added each week, 6 months after they were created. Here's what the site looks like now:

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of September 22nd: Alibaba (BABA), IPG Photonics (IPGP), Nvidia (NVDA), IAC/InterActive (IAC), Align Technology (ALGN), PayPal (PYPL), TopBuild (BLD), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Rogers (ROG), and Brinks (BCO).

Top Names Performance

The top names were up 17.65%, on average, versus 6.67% for SPY. This is the 14th cohort out of 16 that has outperformed SPY over the next 6 months.

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8th 14.49% 9.99% June 16th 19.75% 10.94% June 22nd 24.46% 11.27% June 29th 18.24% 11.68% July 7th 19.47% 14.07% July 13th 28.25% 14.85% July 20th 25% 14.62% July 27th 33.52% 17.1% August 3rd 20.72% 12.66% August 10th 13.07% 8.56% August 17th 10.71% 13.48% August 24th 15.23% 13.73% August 31st 8.42% 10.87% September 7th 12.7% 11.59% September 14th 29.18% 11.19% September 22nd 17.65% 6.67% Average 19.43% 12.08%

So Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 19.43% over the average of these sixteen 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 12.08%, an average outperformance of 7.35% over 6 months.

New: Top Names Performance Roundup

You can bookmark this page if you want to keep track of Portfolio Armor's top names performance. It will be updated weekly.

Week 17 Assessment

Two out of three hedged portfolios outperformed their expected returns, and also outperformed SPY, despite risking only single-digit declines. The ten names (unhedged) outperformed SPY for the 14th out of 16 times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.