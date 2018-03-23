Valeant: A Rifamycin Threat Could Be Devastating

VRX bulls believe Salix is a catalyst for growth, but 17% of its revenue is also subject to LOE.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) announced it submitted a New Drug Applicaton ("NDA") for Rifamycin to the FDA for approval to treat traveler's diarrhea under an expedited review process. Market chatter suggests Rifamycin could compete with Valeant's (VRX) Xifaxan, assuming the drug is approved:

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals earlier today announced that its New Drug Application for Rifamycin has been submitted to the FDA seeking market authorization for the treatment of traveler's diarrhea under an expedited review process in the U.S. Rifamycin, if approved, would compete with Valeant Pharmaceuticals' largest product, Xifaxan, which is indicated to treat both traveler's diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea and generated $979M of sales in 2017, Wells Fargo analyst David Maris tells investors in a research note.

Wells Fargo's (WFC) Maris implies Rifamycin could garner FDA approval in the second half of this year and launch in early 2019.



Who Can Stomach Double-Digit Revenue Declines?



Since coming under scrutiny for price-gouging in certain of its drugs in 2015 Valeant vowed to change its image. The former pharma roll-up placed a moratorium on acquisitions and promised to pare its debt load of over $30 billion. Part and parcel of its strategy was that management needed to prove it could launch new drugs to replace those facing a loss of exclusivity ("LOE").

Valeant's Q4 revenue of approximately $2.2 billion was off 10% Y/Y. The revenue decline reflect LOE and asset sales used to help pare its debt load. The company reduced its debt to $25 billion from $30 billion in the year-earlier period. Valeant has announced more than $4 billion in asset sales over the past two years. VRX is up over 40% Y/Y as bulls have been assuaged by debt pare downs and Valeant's prospects of survival.

Going forward bulls may have to get used to double-digit revenue declines and stagnant growth. Management expects Bausch & Lomb and Salix to be its growth engines. Combined, Bausch & Lomb and Salix represent 72% of Valeant's revenue and about 63% of EBITDA. Both segments grew revenue by low single-digits - nothing to get too excited about.

Can Valeant Overcome The Rifamycin Threat?

Management has sold VRX bulls on the Salix growth story. The question remains, "Where is the growth?" Total Salix revenue was up only 3% Y/Y, yet EBITDA was practically flat. Salix's top three selling drugs are Xifaxan (65% of Salix revenue), Apriso (8% of Salix revenue) and Uceris (9% of Salix revenue). Each of these are facing serious headwinds. Xifaxan's Q4 revenue was up 10% Y/Y but off 4% sequentially. This compares unfavorably to Allergan's (AGN) Viberzi. Viberzi competes with Xifaxan for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome; Viberzi's Q4 2017 revenue of $43 million was up 13% and up 5% sequentially, albeit from a much smaller base compared to Xifaxan's $275 million.

An approval of Rifamycin could potentially reduce Xifaxan's market share, hurt its average sale or further stymie its revenue growth. Competition from both Rifamycin and Viberzi could be daunting for Xifaxan; the drug is also Valeant's top selling drug and represents 13% of the company's total revenue. Any headwinds for Xifaxan could challenge the narrative of Salix being the company's second catalyst for growth. Per Valeant's Q4 management presentation, Apriso (ulcerative colitis) and Uceris (mild to moderate ulcerative colitis) are facing LOE which could materialize by the second half of this year.

That would imply that over 80% of Salix's revenue could be at risk of additional competition or LOE. This could destroy Valeant's growth story and could punish the stock.

Conclusion

VRX is up over 40% Y/Y on the company's survival prospects and the potential for Bausch & Lomb and Salix to provide engines for growth. Salix's revenue is currently stagnant. The potential approval of Rifamycin could create additional headwinds for Xifaxan which represents 65% of Salix's revenue. VRX trades at 10x run-rate EBITDA and any threat to Salix could destroy Valeant's growth story. I believe a Rifamycin threat could be difficult for Valeant to over come. VRX remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRX, AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.