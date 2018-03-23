Elliott Management Owns A Stake In Convergys. Should You?

Activist hedge fund manager Paul Singer took a strong interest in Convergys (CVG) during the fourth quarter of 2017. Elliott Management Corp. revealed it holds a 4.9% stake in the Cincinnati-based outsourcing company in a regulatory filing released in late February. Convergys posted lackluster results during the fourth quarter and provided guidance for a 7% decline in revenues for 2018. So where does Singer see potential upside?

In this article, I assess the risks and opportunities at Convergys. I also make the case that investors could benefit from a 30% increase in the stock price over the next year. However, you won't fall in love with CVG. The long-term prospects for the business are challenging. Competitive pressure is intense and clients are increasingly looking for automated systems and locales with lower labor costs. Convergys freely admits to underestimating client defections to lower cost solutions. The likeliest outcome is an activist investor push to sell the business to a competitor or private equity firm.

Convergys Adrift

Convergys stock has languished in the low- to mid-20s for the past year after briefly touching $30 in September of 2016. The stock jumped to $24.70 during February as the Elliott Management announcement hit the wires but has since retreated to $23.20 per share. The company trades at 19 times 2017 earnings and holds a market capitalization of $2.16 billion. Revenues during 2017 posted at slightly less than $2.8 billion. The stock trades at 5.87 times adjusted 2017 EBITDA of $366 million.

The trends at Convergys have not been encouraging. Revenues declined by 1.25% in 2016, 4.2% in 2017, and management expects a 7% decline in 2018. On the plus side, the company seems to be managing costs adequately. Operating margins are expected to hold steady in the 7% range. The company pays a dividend of 10 cents per quarter for a yield of approximately 1.7%.

Convergys, General Summary Current Price $ 23.20 Basic Shares Outstanding 93,200 Market Capitalization $ 2,162,240 Cash Balance 193,700 Debt Balance 328,100 Enterprise Value 2,296,640 Book Value of Equity 1,377,700 Capital $ 1,512,100 P/E Ratio (trailing 2017 EPS) 19.09 Price/Book 1.57 After Tax Return on Capital 8.66 % P/EBITDA (non adjusted) 6.53 EV/EBITDA (non adjusted) 6.93



Convergys bills itself as the world leader in customer service outsourcing. Unfortunately, it's hard not to read its corporate jargon-filled business description without a jaded eye. The marketing team has reached convoluted new heights in buzzword phraseology and it's difficult to decipher exactly what Convergys does. It "empowers passionate people with next generation technology and practices." Convergys is "creating powerful omnichannel journeys that reduce effort, speed resolution, and optimize outcomes". This sounds like the lingua franca of a business that is drifting sideways. I found myself glibly interpreting "journeys" to include a trip from the bedroom to the home office while still wearing pajamas for the thousands of reps who choose to work from home.

Perhaps this sort of muddled messaging belies a leadership problem at CVG. Indeed, Elliott Management has already made an impact upon management. CEO Andrea Ayers will leave the company after five years at the helm. The announcement came in January and the board has initiated a search for her successor.

Cynicism about nebulous corporate mission statements aside, Convergys does provide a valuable service for clients who wish to outsource non-core activities. CVG has 115,000 employees working in 33 countries. Convergys operates 140 call centers around the world. It has customer representatives who talk on the phone and offer electronic chat and other customer software support. CVG processes data and provides back-office duties. When your DirecTV subscription is up for renewal, you will probably be calling a Convergys rep. AT&T (T), including the DirecTV group, is the largest client. The telecom giant accounted for nearly 17% of revenues. No other client accounted for more than 10% of revenues for the past 3 years. However, the three largest clients combined to account for 30% of revenues. Headcounts have been consistently reduced over the past few years as automated voice systems replace live representatives. Keeping up with technology advancements has been a challenge for management. One-off restructuring charges appear to be less than one-offs. They have been a consistent feature of income statements of the past few years.

Perhaps the most disappointing feature of CVG's recent past has been the failure of acquisitions to sustain positive revenue momentum. The company purchased Stream Global Services in 2014 for $820 million. It was estimated that the price represented 8.4x EBITDA and roughly 1x revenue. Revenues jumped by 30% during 2014 but have meandered downwards since then. The acquisition buw of Germany in 2016 for $138 million only seems to have poured water into a leaky bucket.

Revenue Trends Revenue % Change 2013 $ 2,046 2014 $ 2,856 39.6 % 2015 $ 2,951 3.33 % 2016 $ 2,914 -1.25% 2017 $ 2,792 -4.17 % 2018 (est.) $ 2,597 -7.00%



Can we say something nice about Convergys?

Convergys, despite all the revenue headwinds, generates solid cash flow of about $260 million per year. My methodology values this cash flow at approximately $3.5 billion. After adding cash on the balance sheet and subtracting debt, pension obligations, and outstanding share-based compensation, the net intrinsic value is about $2.9 billion. This translates into $30 per share and it implies the current market price is 23% below intrinsic value.

I typically employ the earnings power valuation (EPV) model advocated by the value investing professor Bruce Greenwald of Columbia University. It arrives at a company's value using normalized free cash flows and capitalizing them with a denominator figured as the weighted average cost of capital (WACC).

The weighted average cost of capital in the model was generated with a debt service rate of 5.78% and a cost of equity of 7.83% after factoring in the stock's beta of .98. The total WACC is 7.31%. The estimation of free cash flows utilized management's 2018 guidance for a revenue decline of 7%. The average five-year historical operating margin of 6.78% translates into normalized operating profits of about $176 million. Capital expenditures were estimated using management's guidance for 3-4% of revenues and the tax rate was assumed to be 25%. I made no attempt to add back one-time adjustments due to their recurring nature.

Leased real estate assets offer a boost to normalized free cash flow estimates. Convergys operates 140 contact centers around the world averaging approximately 76,000 square feet per center. It also operates two data processing centers. The real estate occupancy costs are significant. Lease expenses totaled $143 million in 2017 or approximately 20% of selling, general, and administrative costs. From a valuation perspective, these real estate expenses can be treated as assets with offsetting liabilities rather than direct expenses. The present value of future lease obligations amounts to $352 million. Adding back the lease expenses (but subtracting a portion for "asset depreciation") boosts normalized free cash flow by $93 million.

Two more check marks in the positive column for Convergys include a history of returns on capital in excess of 8% and a valiant effort at increasing shareholder value through share repurchases. While the returns on capital aren't stellar, they do exceed the weighted average cost of capital. And while one can argue that much of the share purchases were wastefully conducted during higher market prices, they have bolstered share prices amid revenue headwinds. Over $390 million of stock has been purchased by CVG since 2013.

The debt side of the ledger appears manageable. Standard & Poor's rates CVG at BB+ but much of the debt is in the form of securitized accounts receivable totaling approximately $100 million. CVG's traditional debt includes a term loan of $100 million due in 2019.

The third piece of the debt puzzle is a series of $125 million in convertible debentures paying 5.75%. The debentures are convertible in September of 2019. The conversion will likely dilute current shareholders by 5.7%. For valuation purposes, I treated the full value of the convertible debentures as debt rather than attributing a portion to equity. To balance the equation, I chose to use the basic share count rather than the total amount of diluted shares.

Elliott is an activist

Elliott Management has a history of boosting share values as an activist investor. It will shepherd the company through the search for a new CEO. More importantly, Elliott may be preparing Convergys for a sale to a competitor. Elliott engineered such a transaction last year when it pushed Cabela's, the outdoor gear retailer, into the arms of Bass Pro Shops.

Another possibility is the sale of Convergys to a private equity shop. There is a recent precedent for such a move. In 2017, Apollo purchased West Corporation, an Omaha-based outsourcer of customer services, for $5.1 billion. The acquisition represented a multiple of 8 times 2016 EBITDA. Applying a similar multiple to Convergys brings the market value to $2.65 billion or just about in line with my estimates of intrinsic value.

I am long CVG because I believe Elliott Management has a proven track record of generating value and the stock is priced at a sizable discount to its intrinsic value. I certainly don't feel CVG holds much of a sustainable competitive advantage nor has it demonstrated exceptional management. I would prefer to purchase long-dated call options, but the market is thin, and the longest expiration date is October 2018. Proceed with caution.

