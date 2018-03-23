Achaogen: Not Too Late To Catch The Rally

Upcoming FDA approval could see the rally continue. One insider continues to add to his big stake in this name.

"A man who has never gone to school may steal a freight car; but if he has a university education, he may steal the whole railroad." - Theodore Roosevelt

It was an ugly day in the market on Thursday as the Dow plunged more than 700 points. The announcement of new tariffs have heightened the prospects of a trade war and kick investment sentiment into negative territory. While addressing intellectual property theft from China (and India for that matter as well) is long overdue, this is not the avenue that will be effective in my opinion and could lead to escalating trade tensions.

Unfortunately investors can do little in regards to political policies. What we can do is go shopping when the market sells off like today. Personally, I continue to think equities are at a bit of a inflection point at the current time. However, I do believe the market is up decently by the end of the year. Solid domestic and global growth combined with recently passed tax reform, should ensure that S&P earnings increase in the low to mid-teens this year.

Achaogen (AKAO) bucked the downward trend in the market this week as the FDA has scheduled an Ad Comm Panel for its lead drug candidate which it announced Wednesday. The stock was up over five percent in trading Thursday even as investors generally abandon the larger market.

The name is up since it was included in the model portfolios of both The Busted IPO Forum and The Insiders Forum. However, further upside seems to lie ahead. Given this, we are going to post that previously exclusive research in the paragraphs below and add some additional data at the end of the piece.

Jan. 12th Article

Company Overview:

Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) is a South San Francisco based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant gram-negative infections. The company has one candidate (plazomicin), whose application was accepted by the FDA for priority review and a second (C-Scape) that just released positive news from a Phase 1 study. Founded in 2004, the company came public in March 2014 at $12 per share and almost immediately shot up to $20.00 a share. Currently the stock is right at its initial debut point.

Pipeline:

For those unfamiliar with bacteria, there are two main strains (gram-positive and gram-negative) that comprise ~95% of all bacteria. Gram-positive bacteria (~41%) are surrounded by a single lipid membrane and a thick cell wall. Common gram-positive pathogen manifestations include Staph infection and Strep throat. In contrast, gram-negative bacteria (~54%) are encircled by two lipid membranes, an inner membrane and an outer membrane, with a thinner cell wall in between. Gram-negative bacteria include P. aeruginosa, A. baumannii, and the Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), a family of related organisms that includes E. coli, K. pneumoniae, Enterobacter, Salmonella, and Shigella species. Gram-negative strains are the focus of Achaogen.

Approximately 2 million Americans per year acquire a bacterial infection that is resistant to antibiotics, resulting in ~20,000 deaths. The burden to the healthcare system of antibiotic-resistant infections versus antibiotic-susceptible infections is approximately $15,000 per patient. Thus, the demand for innovative antibiotic therapies is strong.

1 Plazomicin. Achaogen's lead candidate is a novel aminoglycoside designed to overcome resistance. As a class, aminoglycosides have been around more than five decades, owing to their bactericidal properties, lack of metabolism in humans, and excellent solubility and stability. However, the spread of resistance has rendered these antibiotics less effective. Achaogen's answer to this issue is plazomicin, which is sisomicin modified to be shielded from the enzymes that eventuate resistance.

Plazomicin has recently completed two successful Phase 3 trials. In its EPIC trial, plazomicin was tested against meropenem, a carbapenem, which is a last line of defense antibiotic. Two or three daily IV treatments of meropenem lasting up to two hours per administration is typical for this preferred antibiotic. By contrast, plazomicin only requires one 30-minute IV administration per day. In a study enrolling 609 patients suffering from complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), plazomicin demonstrated non-inferiority (81.7% vs 70.1%) at Day ~17 Test of Cure visit and superior eradication rates (90.5% vs 76.6%) at Test of Cure visit, achieving the primary endpoints for the FDA and EMA, respectively.

In the Phase 3 CARE trial, plazomicin was tested on patients with serious bacterial infections due to CRE. This 69-patient trial consisted of two cohorts. Cohort 1 (n=39) compared plazomicin to a colistin-based therapy in patients with bloodstream infections (BSI) or pneumonia due to CRE. Cohort 2 (n=30) was a single arm plazomicin treatment in patients with serious infections due to CRE. In Cohort 1 plazomicin demonstrated a superior mortality rate at Day 28 (11.8% vs 40.0%) versus colistin. From a safety standpoint, plazomicin was also the victor, reporting 16.7% (versus 38.1%) drug-related treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) related to renal function.

Because of these encouraging results, Achaogen filed an NDA with the FDA for plazomicin for the treatment of cUTI, including pyelonephritis, and BSI due to CRE in patients who have limited or no alternative treatment options. The PDUFA date is June 25, 2018. Plazomicin has Breakthrough Therapy Designation from FDA for the treatment of CRE bloodstream infections. The company anticipates filing with the EMA in mid-2018.

2 C-Scape. This candidate is an oral combination of ceftibuten, an approved third generation cephalosporin, and clavulanate, an approved beta-lactamase inhibitor with the potential to treat patients with cUTI, including acute pyelonephritis, caused by extended-spectrum β-lactamase (ESBL)-producing CREs, who have lost effective oral therapeutic options due to antibiotic resistance. The company announced positive top-line results from a Phase 1 trial on January 2, 2018. Since these are approved medications to which Achaogen is modifying the delivery, the company plans to skip to a Phase 3 trial in 1H18 with the intention of pursuing a 505(NYSE:B)(2) development pathway to approval. In September 2017, Achaogen was awarded a contract valued at up to $18.0 million in grant funding from BARDA to support the development of C-Scape, which has been awarded Qualified Infectious Disease Product status by the FDA.

Also of note, prior COO Blake Wise was appointed CEO effective January 1, 2018, replacing Kenneth Hillan, who is now the President of Research & Development while remaining on the board.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

Achaogen exited 3Q17 with ~$199 million in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities. The company started paying down a $25 million loan in September 2017 in 24 equal monthly principal installments; otherwise, it has no debt. The burn rate is significant at ~$30 million per quarter, and with a sale force of ~65 to be hired pending approval of plazomicin and a Phase 3 trial for C-Scape, it stands to reason that expenses will rise in 2018. If approved, a successfully executed launch of plazomicin or the announcement of an ex-U.S. marketing partner may obviate the need to return to the capital markets. The company raised ~$121 million in May/June 2017 with the sale of 6.5 million shares.

Achaogen's market cap is approximately $500 million at current trading levels.

Analysts are upbeat on the prospects for Achaogen. Six out of ten have buy ratings; three rate the shares outperform; and only one rates the company hold. The median twelve-month price target is $28, representing significant upside from current levels.

10% owner Robert Duggan has been equally sanguine on the company's prospects based on his ~$1.8 million worth of purchases over the past month.

Verdict

Shares of AKAO are off significantly from their mid-March 2017 closing high of $27.01 per share. The selloff is essentially a three-part story. First, there have been manufacturing concerns after Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) McPherson, Kansas plant was issued a warning letter by the FDA in late February 2017. This plant is the assumed manufacturing facility for plazomicin, which has caused some investor hand wringing. Second, the accelerated approval of The Medicines Company's (NASDAQ: MDCO) Vabomere has generated some competitive concerns. Third, the sentiment in the antibiotic sector has been very poor, thanks in part to the subsequent sale of the Medicines Company's antibiotic portfolio to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) for what was perceived as a bargain price of $270 million in upfront considerations.

In response to these concerns: 1. management is confident that Pfizer will successfully remediate the observations cited in the warning letter with no effect on the plazomicin launch. As a backup plan, Achaogen has begun a tech transfer process with a Pfizer contract manufacturer in Kalamazoo, Michigan. If this option is necessary, it may delay the launch, but not past 2018. 2. Vabomere may be first-to-market, but it still requires IV therapy every eight hours for three hours versus plazomicin that is once daily for a half an hour. In other words, plazomicin has the potential to substantially alter the cost dynamics turning some cUTI cases into outpatient cases. 3. $270 million may have been a cheap price for The Medicines Company portfolio if it was the entire outlay. The other piece to the transaction are the robust royalties that The Medicines Company stands to receive, which could add a couple hundred million more to the deal's value.

There is a significant market opportunity for Achaogen based on management's belief that the current 70,000 to 80,000 cases of CRE per annum in the U.S. is likely to double over the next five years. Given its relative efficacy and safety profile, and with all its competitors requiring three or more daily infusions, once daily plazomicin should gain a significant share of a CRE market currently estimated at ~1.5 million days of therapy in the U.S. and EU5. At ~$1,000 per treatment per day, plazomicin represents significant potential.

Oral combo drug C-Scape has eight years of U.S. exclusivity, and although it just completed a Phase 1 study, it could launch as early as 2020 if doesn't encounter any roadblocks, not as likely given its high probability of clinical and regulatory success, providing the investor with significant optionality.

End of Previous Article

Verdict:

Now that an Ad Comm Panel has been scheduled and the manufacturing concern highlighted in previous article addressed, adding exposure via a Buy-Write option strategy seems like a prudent move here for investors who use simple option orders.

Accumulating the shares here on dips for those that are not comfortable with option strategies also seems solid. Four analyst firms have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock over the past month with price targets ranging from $20 to $29 a share. In addition, that beneficial owner has now taken his stake in the firm from six percent level to over 14% over the past seven months or so. A huge vote of confidence in my opinion.

"The various modes of worship which prevailed in the Roman world were all considered by the people as equally true; by the philosopher as equally false; and by the magistrate as equally useful." - Edward Gibbon

