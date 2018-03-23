Carnival: Strong Quarter Supports Pro-Cyclical Play

I believe the company and the stock will continue to do well for as long as the global economy remains strong.

This Thursday morning, cruise company Carnival Corporation (CCL) reported yet another set of encouraging results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 -- the company's ninth back-to-back, all-around beat. Revenues of $4.23 billion drove a YOY increase of 11.6% that has not been seen since 2013 at least. Adjusted EPS of $0.52 came in strong, even amid an environment of higher fuel costs.

As much as Carnival may claim credit for the impressive results, defending that "guest experience efforts, coupled with ongoing marketing and public relations programs are clearly accelerating cruise demand across the board to drive cruise ticket prices higher", I believe the company is primarily riding the wave of a solid economy and robust consumer spending environment -- more of a macro than company-specific factor. I do agree, however, that pricing strength appears to be the primary variable supporting top-line growth. More specifically, occupancy rates remained flat YOY and ALBD (available lower berth day) increased only 2%, not enough to fuel the observed 12.2% hike in ticket revenues (excluding on-board sales).

On profitability, Carnival claims to have benefited from timing of certain non-fuel expenses that resulted in net cruise costs increasing about 150 bps lower than management had guided for, on a constant-currency basis. I estimate that, adjusting for timing and holding all other variables constant, EPS would have come in about four cents lower, making an otherwise five-cent earnings beat look just a bit less impressive.

Still, gross margin of 36.0% in fiscal 1Q18 was stronger than last year's 35.8%, despite fuel expenses having increased a rich 21% YOY. Here, once again pricing strength appears to have played a role, since payroll and food costs that are usually more sensitive to changes in capacity or passengers carried both rose by less than 7%.

Thoughts on the stock

Carnival's strong fiscal 1Q18 reinforced the case for an investment in CCL, in my opinion. As I argued earlier this year, the stock seems to edge other options in the space as a result of the company's robust balance sheet, cash flow generation abilities and earnings growth expectations.

Co./Ticker Fwd P/E Fwd PEG FCF Yield Debt/Eq. Carnival - CCL 15.4x 0.9x 4.9% 0.2x Norwegian (NCLH) 11.4x 0.7x 1.8% 0.5x Royal Carib. (RCL) 13.7x 0.9x 8.9% 0.3x

But I also believe that cruise line stocks should be thought about in the context of a diversified investment strategy. These companies are highly pro-cyclical, meaning that an environment of weak consumer spending could hurt financial results during an economic downcycle. Under such a scenario, a portfolio would probably benefit from also holding defensive names to counter the expected under-performance of shares like those of cruise companies.

But assuming the portfolio balance exists, I see CCL as a name worth further consideration, and believe the company and the stock will continue to do well for as long as the global economy remains strong.

