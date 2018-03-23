Best Of Breed Stocks - Vale

Not only is Vale a strong stock, it is also outperforming the average metals and mining stock.

Vale S.A. (VALE) is probably one of the most interesting stocks on the market. It's an emerging market stock in the basic material sector which absolutely hits the ball out of the park in times of growth acceleration. In my previous article, I called the stock one of the best ways to benefit from the current growth trend on which I will elaborate in this article.

Source: Vale

The Trend Continues

First of all, I have to talk about the general economic trend which is driving cyclical stocks at the moment. As usual, I will use leading manufacturing surveys for both the USA and China since Vale is massively dependent on China's hunger for basic materials. More than 41% of the company's operating revenues are generated in China.

That said, the leading ISM manufacturing index (where a value above 50 indicates growth) has reached a new high of 60.8 in February of this year. This means that economic sentiment in the US is at a 14-year high, which is even higher than the growth trend shortly after the Great Financial Recession.

On the other hand, China is growing a bit slower at 51.6. However, there is no need to panic given that this is the longest growth streak since 2010 if we ignore the contraction in May of 2017.

The reason why it is not a problem that sentiment in China is much lower than in the US is the fact that even slower levels of growth acceleration are enough to support high commodity demand in China.

And as a result, we see that the dollar index is further breaking down. Not even the 0.50 points rate hike on the 21st of March of this year and the hawkish comments from the Fed were able to push the dollar up. Economic growth is pushing money into cyclical areas and regions at a pace that not even the Fed can stop - only growth slowing can.

Below, you can see the inverted dollar index (candlesticks) and the WisdomTree Emerging Currency ETF (CEW). Both appear to be breaking out, which will further benefit basic material companies.

Why Vale?

Just recently, investors got spooked from the news that Chinese iron ore stockpiles are rapidly growing. Current stockpiles are around 159 million tonnes, which could mean that China's demand is either lower or that future demand is already taken care of.

However, as this article explains, this is likely the result of China's move to higher grade iron ore products after the government started to enforce environmental regulations. In other words, large parts of these stockpiles are low grade iron ore.

And this is where it gets interesting. Vale is a provider of high grade iron ore. This gives the company two benefits. The first one being the ability to satisfy China's shifting demand towards higher quality iron ore. The second point is the better competitive position compared to its Australian peers, who are simply unable to keep up with China's demand for quality. Hence, Vale is massively outperforming these stocks as you can see below.

VALE data by YCharts

Vale, which will be able to produce up to 90 million tonnes of high grade iron ore as of this year from its new S11D project mine, has the best position to supply China with high quality iron ore. The graph below displays the company's competitive position given that it uses fully automatic trucks and machinery in its mine, which massively cuts costs. Add this to the 2.2 billion tailwind the company got from rising IODEX prices in 2017.

Source: Vale Investor Presentation (February 28th, 2018)

And, just to give you a better picture of the statement about Australia I just made, you can look at the graph below. Vale has gained competitiveness despite having a geographical disadvantage in an environment of massively-accelerating bunker oil prices.

Source: Vale Investor Presentation (February 28th, 2018)

Furthermore, the company's diversification allows the company to offset lower iron ore prices like we saw in the fourth quarter of 2017. The $432 million decline due to lower iron ore prices was erased by higher base metal and coal prices, while sales volume almost added another $200 million. Even though the company is massively overweight iron ore, you are buying a company that benefits from other cyclical commodities as well. And, it is able to turn growth acceleration into higher sales volume.

Source: Vale Investor Presentation (February 28th, 2018)

Massive Debt Reduction and Strong Cash Flow

Vale's current growth trend has caused free cash flow to rise to more than $8.3 billion in 2017. This is the highest value since 2011 right before commodities peaked. Revenues on the other hand are still recovering.

VALE Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

One of the reasons why free cash flow is doing so well is because the company was able to reduce capex. Total capex came in at $3.8 billion in 2017 which is much lower than the $5.5 billion in 2016 and $8.4 billion in 2015.

Source: Vale Investor Presentation (February 28th 2018)

Total debt was reduced by almost $7 billion in 2017. The deleveraging trend is clearly visible as you can see below. The debt-to-equity ratio has fallen to 0.5 after almost hitting 0.95 in the first quarter of 2016. The current ratio is at 1.1, which gives the company enough room to operate without getting into trouble even if commodities fall a bit.

VALE data by YCharts

That said, both gross and profit margins are accelerating after bottoming in Q1/2016, along with the stock price. At this point, we are seeing the highest net profit margins since 2011 at 16%.

VALE data by YCharts

Cheap But Risky

Vale is currently trading at 10 times earnings and a PEG ratio of 0.58. This is extremely cheap and no surprise, given that this is an extremely risky environment. Moreover, Vale offers one of the best valuations of its industry when looking at price-to-sales and its PEG ratio.

Source: FINVIZ

That being said, I am going to sell my stake if growth acceleration turns into sudden growth slowing. This would pressure growth expectations and hit the most cyclical stocks without mercy, regardless of their competitiveness.

Vale is, at this point, the single best iron ore stock to own. No company has a better way to benefit from global iron ore demand growth. We can therefore expect that Vale is going to outperform peers in an uptrend while it is highly likely that we can expect rather severe capital losses if things go downhill.

I will therefore monitor the macro case very closely over the next couple of months.

You Get The Best Stock

Not only is Vale currently working on a bottom, we also see that the company is a strong outperformer as I just mentioned. The black line displays the ratio spread between Vale and the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME). The entire uptrend of the past 8 months has provided strong alpha for Vale. So, not only are you outperforming the stock market in general, you are also buying the best mining stock. Moreover, I expect the company to recapture its 52-week high over the next 2-3 months, after which I expect more upside towards the $20 mark.

Takeaway

Global iron ore demand is being supported by growth acceleration in both the US and China, which in turn is supporting other cyclical commodities along with a weaker dollar.

Vale is the best play to benefit from this trend. The company is one of the most efficient producers of high quality iron ore with a well-diversified portfolio and a mining project that will not only further increase margins but also the company's ability to service overseas demand.

The company is trading extremely cheaply and could do really well over the next couple of months. However, the biggest risk remains a global growth slowing trend which would hit this company regardless of its strong fundamentals.

I am still a buyer, but I will monitor the situation closely as I already mentioned.

