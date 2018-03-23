iKang Healthcare's (KANG) CEO Lee Zhang on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KANG) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Christy Xie - Director, IR

Lee Zhang - Chairman and CEO

Luke Chen - CFO

Analysts

Peter Halesworth - Heng Ren

Christy Xie

Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening. Welcome to iKang’s third quarter 2017 earnings call for the period ended December 31, 2017. I am Christy, Director of Investor Relations. And with me today on the call are Mr. Lee Zhang, our Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Luke Chen, our CFO.

As a reminder, today’s conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. In addition, a replay of the call will be available on our website following the call. By now, you should have received a copy of our press release that was distributed on March 22, 2018, after market close, Eastern Time. If you haven’t, it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

During this call, we will be referring to GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that non-GAAP measures are more representative of how we measure the business internally and they are reconciled to GAAP in the tables attached to our press release, which can also be found on our Investor Relations website. Please note that all numbers are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons refer to year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise stated.

With that, I will turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Lee Zhang. Lee, please go ahead.

Lee Zhang

Thank you, Christy, good morning and good evening. Thanks to all of you for joining us on this call. I hope you had opportunity to look at the earnings release we published and that the presentation that we will use to comment on our fiscal third quarter results. Both are available for downloading from our website.

Again, all numbers are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons refer to year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise stated. And as usual, we should start with the same prepared remarks of our results, followed by highlight of key business and a corporate development. And after that, Luke will provide details on the financial side before opening the floor to questions.

Now, if you have this presentation in front of you, please go straight to slide 4 for highlights of the fiscal third quarter and 9-months ended December 31, 2017. Net revenue up 33.5% for the quarter and 26.3% for the 9-month period with a robust performance across all our business segments as well as promising trends for our value-added services. Gross profit up 43.5% for the quarter and 30.2% on 9-months basis, with margins significantly enhanced.

On slide 5, our nationwide network creates a strong platform for our business growth with a total of 110 operating medical centers covering 33 of China's most affluent cities as of March 22, 2018. Our expansion into the fast-growing tier 2 and tier 3 cities is particularly exciting as shown in slide 6, with coverage accounted for 54% of our network and contributed 35.5% of total revenue.

Moving to slide 7, the main factor driving our outstanding performance has to be the 21.2% increase in customer visits to 2.4 million. The individual customers have shown exceptional strength of growth by 36.2% increase in visit and 3% in ASP. That also steady growth in corporate customer segment by 19.4% increase in visits and a 6.7% in ASP. On a 9-month basis, customer visits have increased by 15.7% to 5.64 million with the average blended ASP for medical service increase by 6.2%.

We have also been encouraged with increasing demand for our premium service among our high-end customers as you can note in Slide 8, of which the revenue from our three MRI centers ha increased over 117.2% in the quarter and over 54.1 percentage year-over-year for nine months.

Our three brands strategy worked extremely well to serve needs of different customer segment. With the launch of iKangCare+ and iKangParnters+ plans we have gradually created a powerful ecosystem for preventive healthcare service in China. We see its value in many ways including our ability to provide actionable insights and information rich experience for customers. The rapid growth of disease screening services segment with over 62% increase for the quarter. Along with the new services in this category, have demonstrated the importance of early disease detection for customers and a follow-up value-added services, we could offer to meet customers' personalized needs.

The initiative to continuously enhance customer engagement and service delivery is also an integral part of this ecosystem and I am very glad to report that the metrics have continued to show better growth and the promising trends as in slide [indiscernible].

Dental services have expanded as the network coverage gradually, covering 24 cities with 50 clinics and over 300 chairs. Doctor referral apps services have covered 840 hospitals in 105 cities and over 100,000 doctors, representing a year-over-year increase of 90%, 72% and 868% respectively. iKang apps registered over 2.9 million registered users and over 3.6 million retrieved reports. The outpatient services have increased steadily for the quarter, serving close to 15,000 patients in this quarter and over 60,000 in nine months and we’re pleased that we had a very strong third quarter in fiscal 2017. It has exceeded [income] expectation not only on financial measures, but more importantly the significant growth made in these outstanding results for excluding our new strategies to build a comprehensive advisory healthcare platform. To ramp up utilization of our network of medical centers to continue to broaden our service portfolio through partnership with renowned third-parties and to expedite investment to expanded network while protecting our margins to lose healthcare investment fund.

The progress we made enabled company to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead of us. Our energy and our folks are on execution to expand our geographical coverage to deepen market penetration in faster growing tier 2 and tier 3 cities to increase operational efficiencies and to introduce additional value-added services. We are very excited about our short-term and long-term opportunities as we continue to enhance our service differentiation and market leadership.

With that, I will turn it over to our CFO, Luke Chen, for the financial review.

Luke Chen

Thank you, Lee. Moving to the financials on section two from slide 12 to 22. As the details for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 are available in our earnings release, I would like to highlight the key business and the financial metrics and the focus on year-over-year comparisons, with all the numbers in US dollars unless otherwise stated. If you have not already done so, I would encourage you to download from investors section of our website in the financial slides we posted concurrent with our press release earlier today.

For the quarter, net revenue was $206.4 million up 33.5%. On RMB basis, the growth would be 29.3%. On a nine-month basis, net revenue was $474.4 million, growing 26.3% or 26.2% on RMB basis. Revenues from medical examinations in the quarter were $168 million, up 29.9%, accounting for 81.4% of total net revenues.

On a nine months basis, revenue grew 22.4% to $385 million. Revenues from disease screening in the quarter were $20.7 million, up 62.5%, representing 10% of total net revenue.

On a nine months basis, revenue grew 55.4% to $45.1 million. Revenues from dental services in the quarter were $5.9 million, up 83% to account for 2.9% of total net revenue. On a nine months basis, revenue grew 93.3% to $13.4 million.

Revenues for other services in the quarter were $11.8 million, up 28% and accounting for 5.7% of total net revenue. On a nine months basis, revenue grew 23.2% to $30.9 million.

Other services mainly included service such as outpatient service, medical consultancy services, and vaccination services.

Turning to the cost of revenue on slide 15. Cost of revenue in the quarter was $101.4 million, an increase of 24.6%. Cost of revenue for the nine months was $250.4 million, up 23%.

Gross profit in the quarter rose by 43.5% to $104.9 million. Gross margin was 50.8% as compared to 47.3% in the same quarter last year. The gross margin for the quarter has been improved as a result of strong revenue growth and improved utilization of our medical centers.

On a nine months basis, gross profit was $224 million, representing 30.2% increase. Gross margin for the period was 47.2% as compared to 45.8% in the same period last year.

Turning to slide 17, for detailed breakdown of operating costs. In the quarter, total operating expenses were $57.2 million, up 23.7%. On a 9-months period, operating cost was $134.9 million representing 8.8% increase.

Selling and marketing expenses for the quarter were $32.6 million up 51.4% representing 15.8% of net revenues as compared to 13.9% in the same quarter last year. On a 9-months basis, selling and marketing expenses were $71.5 million up 26.7% accounting for 15% of total net revenues, same as 15% in the same period last year.

G&A for the quarter was $23.8 million, down 0.3%, representing 11.5% of net revenue as compared to 15.4%. On a 9-months basis, G&A was $61.1 million, down 6% representing 12.9% of net revenue as compared to 17.3% in the same period last year.

Continuing on slide 18, our operating income for the quarter was $47.7 million, up 77.4% with operating margin at around 23.1% as compared to 17.4% in the same period last year. On a 9 months basis, income from operations was $89.1 million up 85.4% with operating margins at around 18.8% as compared to 12.8% in the same period last year.

Slide 19 shows our non-GAAP EBITDA for the quarter was $58.7 million up by 59.6% as compared to non-GAAP EBITDA of $36.8 million in the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin for the quarter was 28.4% as compared to 23.8% for the same quarter last year. On a 9-months basis, non-GAAP EBITDA was $121.4 million, up 57.7% as compared to non-GAAP EBITDA of $77 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin for the period was 25.6% as compared to 20.5% for the same period last year.

Moving to slide 20, non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $27.5 million up 89.2% as compared to $14.5 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income margin for the quarter was $13.3 million as compared to 9.4% for the same quarter of last year.

On a 9-months basis, non-GAAP net income was $51.3 million up 118.5% as compared to non-GAAP net income of $23.5 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net margin for the period was 10.8% as compared to 6.3% for the same period last year. Please refer to the table in earnings release on slide 23 for the reconciliation between EBITDA and net income on a GAAP to non-GAAP basis.

A quick note on our cash and bank balance in slide 21. As of December 31, 2017, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits totaled $77.7 million as compared to $45.5 million as of September 30, 2017.

On slide 25, we reaffirm our guidance for fiscal year 2017 ending March 31, 2018. Again, we expect our net revenue to be between RMB3.57 billion and RMB3.72 billion, representing a year-on-year increase between 22% and 27%.

Opening of new medical centers, we have experienced slight delays with four new medical centers scheduled to open in April or May. I would like to reiterate that the slight delays in opening new medical centers will have no impact on meeting the revenue growth target for fiscal year 2017. This guidance is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of the market and operating conditions and customer demand which are all subject to change.

To conclude, we are pleased with our strong fiscal quarter results. This validates the robust demand for our value-added service with increased customer base, expanded partnerships, and delivered innovation and operational leverage that strengthens both our near and the long-term market opportunity.

That concludes my remarks. And I will turn it back to Lee for closing remarks.

Lee Zhang

Thanks, Luke. In conclusion, I am very pleased with our fiscal third quarter performance and as a way we have executed our strategy and leveraged our competitive advantage of building an ecosystem of preventive healthcare solutions. This competitive advantage will continue to provide opportunities to grow new business within existing customers as well as expanding our customer base. The partnerships, we are also expedite expansion our service offerings to be supported by the fast-changing technologies [driven] in the healthcare industry.

Throughout the year ahead, we’ll continue to invest in net expansion, improve and broaden our service offerings and further enhance our customer experience. From financial and operational perspective, we believe our company is in a strong position to drive the next phase of growth.

Finally, I cannot close without giving thanks to all our facts. Our performance and positive outlook is a direct result of the focus and execution in bringing the best service to our customers in every single day. Our vision of building a comprehensive advisory healthcare platform for both corporate and individual customers cannot be realized without the passion and commitment of our valuable set [ph].

With that, I will turn the session over to Q&A. Operator back to you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Lee Zhang. Hi, Luke. Congratulations. Very good set of results. So, you guys actually executed your strategy very well. I just have one question to the extent you can comment on. I think it’s the elephant in the room regarding the bid. Given the strategic importance of your assets and the continued successful execution of your strategy, from management perspective why would you want to offer a $20 per share? That is to put this way, your company didn’t receive the offer a few days ago, the share price could have traded above that given your very strong quarter just being announced.

Lee Zhang

As you know this is the management earning call. It is not our place. It’s not appropriate for the management to comment, as a special committee is responsible for matters related to that issue.

Unidentified Analyst

No, that’s fair enough. But again -- very well execution. I hope this will continue. Thank you.

Peter Halesworth

Yes, thank you. Just a follow-up on the previous caller’s question. Why should shareholders, if they are not going to get rolled through the buyout so $20 when there was an offer of $25 in January 2016 and the fundamentals trends are still positive and the company’s value is obviously increasing rapidly, why should we consider and you consider a $20 offer?

And secondly, why not remove the poison pill to allow the market decide the fair value, as the previous caller asked? Thank you.

Luke Chen

Once again, this is management earnings call and for any questioning regarding the privatization, please address directly to the special committee.

Unidentified Analyst

I am sorry but I just would like to come back a little bit on the privatization. I am not sure this is a special committee decision. But I am sure you are aware that China is working on preliminary guidelines on issuances of China depositary receipts. We know that just referred again to your main competitor in China Meinian Onehealth because they were about to issue new capital at very valuation to do external growth and you didn't have the possibility because of a very low share price.

So, my question is very simple. And I think it can be a question for management as well and for the CEO of the company. Do you potentially think about apply to get some China depository receipt of iKang Healthcare to get dual listing? And of course, if you do that and if you reject the proposal from Alibaba and Yunfeng Capital your valuation will be much higher. If we apply just Meinian Onehealth valuation multiples and if we paid a discount of about 30% the valuation should be more than [$1] per share. So definitely this is the way to do. I mean we are shareholder. I mean in my firm there we are French asset management company started to be shareholders of your company about 3 years ago. And I mean, we want to benefit from your better execution and this proposal is ridiculously low at the $20 per share. Just remember that about 2 years ago, they already proposed -- or one year ago a document exactly, proposed between 20 and 25 days on annual EBITDA of $85 million. I mean your annual EBITDA will be much higher. So, this is just like an insult to make a proposal at $20 per share. I think they should apply the same multiple to your current EBITDA. So, we think that the special committee should reject the proposal and that iKang Healthcare board and management should think about issuing potentially maybe in the second half of this year China depository receipt in China to get the dual listing. Thank you.

Luke Chen

This earning call is really for the purpose of updating the market on the business and operational progress. And as management, we cannot give the speculation. And also, for any of your concern question on this prioritization I suggest you address directly to the special committee.

Luke Chen

Thank you very much for joining the conference call. We wish a good day and good evening.

