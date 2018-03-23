LongFin Popped Because It Was (Probably) Mistakenly Added To FTSE Russell Indices

I believe the confusion may have come from the company only selling 1,140,989 shares out of its 10 million share IPO.

In this article I show that, if LongFin's filings are correct, it cannot have a large enough public float to qualify for a Russell index.

This accompanies buying by associated ETFs and an 85% increase in PPS from March 9th through the 21st without any positive news.

The problem

As of March 16, LongFin (LFIN) was added to FTSE Russell 2000 and 3000 indices. This prompted buying from associated ETFs, driving the price up.

Between Seeking Alpha and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), there's a lot of material out there suggesting LongFin could be the most overvalued stock listed on a public U.S. exchange. I'm not going to repeat those arguments here, but I will show the company should not be eligible for FTSE Russell indices. It does not meet its rules, particularly this one:

5.10 Minimum available shares/float requirement 5.10.1 Companies with only a small portion of their shares available in the marketplace are not eligible for the Russell indexes. Companies with 5% or less will be removed from eligibility. When unavailable shares are determined to be 94.5% or greater, this figure will be rounded to 95%. See Section 5: Adjustments to Members' Shares Outstanding (Float), for details on calculations of available shares.

For a full description of how FTSE Russell calculates the float, see its Free Float Restrictions document.

Rule 5.15 (Minimum Voting Rights) should also exclude LongFin, but this is another consequence of the tiny public float.

Share counting

The following is my compilation of all of LongFin's disclosed shareholders. Source documents for each cell are linked:

Holder Title Class A and B shares Class B Total Lockup expiry Sold during IPO 1,140,989 0 1,140,989 Stampede Meenavalli controlled 27,500,000 0 27,500,000 5/13/2019 Meridian Enterprises Meenavalli controlled 2,150,000 0 2,150,000 5/13/2019 Meenavalli Founder/CEO 10,000,000 30,000,000 40,000,000 5/13/2019 Adamson Brothers ipoflow.com owner 2,025,000 0 2,025,000 6/12/2018 Vivek Ratajonda CFO 50,100 0 50,100 6/12/2018 Gaddi Lingamurthy CTO 50,100 0 50,100 6/12/2018 Krishanu Singhal ex-CFO, shares disputed 3,375,000 0 3,375,000 see settlement Galaxy Media Ltd 100,000 0 100,000 unknown Abhishek Bachchan 125,000 0 125,000 unknown Amitabh Bachchan 125,000 0 125,000 unknown Total 46,540,989 30,000,000 76,540,989 Error 100,200 0 100,200

This information should be accurate as of March 19th. On March 20th, the company filed an 8-K stating it'd settled the dispute over Krishanu Singhal's shares. Krishanu transferred two million of his shares to the company. Though their sale should still be restricted by the company's lock-up agreement for insiders and pre-IPO shareholders, it's not clear if they've been retired or what has happened to them. We have not yet seen the number of shares outstanding filed since then, so I'm forced to back-date this analysis to the 19th.

Also, note there appears to be 100,200 more shares than should exist, the same number which was granted to Vivek Ratajonda and Gaddi Lingamurthy in a filing on February 9th. My belief is this was simply an error on LongFin's part.

Float size

For LongFin to meet the FTSE's guidelines, its free float must be 5% of shares outstanding or in this case 3,827,049 shares. It's not made clear if Galaxy Media, Abhishek Bachchan or Amitabh Bachchan are under any sort of lock-up agreement. If we assume they all sold, the public float would be 1,490,989 shares.

The only way for the public float to be equal to or greater than 3,827,049 is if more shares were issued and not disclosed or someone sold while under lock-up. Note that LongFin discloses its shares outstanding on its investor FAQ and it remains at 76,540,989.

Additional evidence

Seeking Alpha user cuebert emailed LongFin IR about the size of the float and got this response:



On 2/28, short interest was 593,469 shares, which would be 16% if indeed LongFin has a 3.8 million share float. On the same day, borrow cost on Interactive Brokers was 106%. This is a very high borrow cost for 16% short interest! This would be more consistent with a 1.14 million share float, which would represent 52% short interest.

Also, look at the price action starting on March 9. The PPS rises day after day, hitting 85% gains by the 22nd. On the day it was officially added (March 16th), it shot up 16%. This price action is consistent with funds buying large portions of the float, driving the price up. As of March 21st, iShares says its Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) had 3,015 shares, the 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) had 17,211, the 2000 Value (IWN) had 73,577, and the 2000 ETF (IWM) had 205,615. This is a total of 299,418 shares, a large enough purchase to significantly move a float of 1.1 million to 1.5 million in size.

Could enough public shares have been issued to make the float large enough? Maybe, but as of February 28th, 76,540,989 shares were outstanding. Since that date, the stock has had only three minor down days and overall increased in value by 101%. If over two million shares had been dumped on the float, we'd expect the PPS and borrow rate to drop significantly.

Isn't it more likely I've screwed up?

It's quite possible. One would think the FTSE could verify the size of a public float before adding it to their index, and that ETFs could do the same before purchasing. However, as a simple retail peasant, I've no idea how the big boys determine public float size.

What do we do from here?

Many of us LFIN shorts have already brought this problem to the attention of FTSE Russell, and it's our hope FTSE Russell is rectifying the problem. At this point, my guess is making additional noise won't help.

If a mistake was made, I'm uncertain how quickly it will be reversed. Section 4 of FTSE Russell rule indicates annual reconstruction will occur on June 22nd this year, so that is probably the latest we can expect a change. However, it may be able to reverse mistakes more quickly than this.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LFIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short via September put options.