Community And Regional Banks Are Not Great Long-Term Investments

The biggest banks were bailed out by regulators as the smaller banks fell like dominoes.

The banking crisis was not caused solely by the big banks; the entire banking system participated.

Back on March 13 I explained why the four ‘too big to fail’ were not great long-term investments. Today I expand my study to community and regional banks.

Here’s how the big banks have performed since March 12

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) set its multiyear high of $33.05 on March 12 and closed March 22 at $30.55 down 7%. My semiannual value level is $25.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) fell below its 200-day simple moving average of $71.80 on Thursday and is down 7.5% since March 12 and set a new 2018 low of $68.87 on March 22 and is in correction territory 12.9% below its Jan. 29 high of $80.70. My semiannual value level is $64.72.

JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) fell below its 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 on Thursday and is down 6.6% since March 12. My semiannual and annual value levels are $98.79 and $93.20, respectively.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) fell below its 200-day simple moving average of $56.19 on March 16 and set its 2018 low of $52.18 on March 22. The stock is down 9.5% since March 12 and is in bear market territory 20.8% below its Jan. 29 high of $66.31. The stock is just below its 200-week simple moving average of $53.23 which is its ‘reversion to the mean’.

On March 14 the Senate voted to ease banking rules, which is a path to replacing Dodd-Frank reforms. The House has been debating changes and is now on vacation.

The Senate’s intention is to ease tight restrictions on the smaller community and regional banks. The bill would raise the threshold for banks considered systemically risky to those with assets between $250 billion and $50 billion. The measure would also allow banks with less than $10 billion renew proprietary trading. This football will likely go back and forth between the House and the Senate, so do not hold your breath.

My concern is that several past regulations were never enforced, which made the ‘Great Credit Crunch’ worse than it could have been. Congress thinks that the smaller community banks were not at fault at all which is not true.

Here is a regulatory guideline that was ignored by the banking regulators who jointly established it.

Back in the fall of 2005, the Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury and the Federal Deposit lnsurance Corporation (FDIC) realized that community banks were loaning funds to the housing and real estate markets at a pace above what these regulators thought as prudent.

Guidelines were set and monitored via quarterly filings to the FDIC and were formalized at the end of 2006.

The first guideline stated that if loans for construction, land development, and other land total 100% or more of risk-based capital, the institution is considered to have loans concentrations above prudent risk levels and should have heightened risk management practices.

The second guideline stated that if loans for construction, land development, and other land plus loans secured by multifamily and commercial property are 300% or more of risk-based capital, the institution would also be considered to have a CRE concentrations above prudent levels and should employ heightened risk management practices.

The Results Are Staggering

The number of FDIC-insured financial institutions fell to 5,670 in the fourth quarter of 2017 down from 8,533 at the end of 2007. More than 500 banks were seized by the FDIC procedure covering bank failures.

Nonfarm / Nonresidential Real Estate Loans represent lending to construction companies to build office buildings, strip malls, apartment buildings and condos, a major focus for community banks. This category of real estate lending expanded to a record $1.391 trillion in the fourth quarter, up 43.6% since the end of 2007.

Construction & Development Loans represent loans to community developers and homebuilders to finance planned communities. C&D loans rose to $338.3 billion in the fourth quarter up 2.3% from the third quarter, but 46.2% below the level at the end of 2007.

There are about 1,000 publicly-traded FDIC-insured banking institutions of which 513 have overexposures to C&D and / or CRE loans.

Let’s look at the five largest super regional banks.

BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) at $52.31 is 7.1% below its March 12 high of $56.31 which was a test of my monthly risky level of $55.31. My annual and semiannual value levels are $50.38 and $47.96, respectively.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) at $182.45 is 7.6% below its Feb. 27 high of $197.37. The stock failed to hold my weekly pivot of $192.30 which targeted my annual pivot of $182.77. My semiannual value level is $166.77.

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) at $153.28 is 6.3% below its Feb. 27 high of $163.58. The stock failed to hold my weekly pivot of $161.98 which targets my semiannual and annual value levels of $140.87 and $135.29, respectively.

SunTrust (NYSE:STI) at $68.40 is 6.8% below its March 12 high of $73.37. The high was a failed test of my weekly risky level of $72.82. The downside risk is to my annual and semiannual value levels of $64.41 and $63.11, respectively.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) at $50.65 is in correction territory 13.4% below its Jan. 29 high of $58.50. The high was a shy of my annual risky level of $60.27. Then my semiannual pivot of $54.07 became a magnet between Feb. 6 and March 14 and the stock kept falling setting a new 2018 low of 50.49 on March 23 which puts the stock in correction territory. The downside is to the 200-week simple moving average of $46.31 which is the ‘reversion to the mean’.

When you look at the ABA Community Bank Index (ABAQ) you note a membership issue. Before the financial crisis this index was limited to 500 publicly traded financial institutions and there was a waiting list. Today there are only 321 members and shrinking.

My Conclusions For Longer-Term Investors

Wall Street and conventional wisdom suggests that investors should buy bank stocks as the Federal Reserve raises rates. However, data from the FDIC suggests that buying banks just because of higher rates is not a prudent strategy.

Congress cannot decide how to change Dodd-Frank banking regulations, so you risk not knowing the rules of the banking system if you invest now.

Community and regional banks continue to have overexposures to C&D and CRE loans, and bank regulators ignored warnings from regulations in place 12 years ago. About half the smaller banks have these exposures now and reserves for losses are rising again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.