8 Lessons For Investors A Decade After The 2008 Market Crash

With the 10-year anniversary of Bear Stearns’ collapse and the market crash of 2008 turning 10, we offer some time-tested lessons for investors.

Words of wisdom from our portfolio managers and thought leaders as the crash turns 10.

Nearly a decade has passed since the collapse of the global financial markets, a period marked by massive government bailouts, mass layoffs, and the failure of some of the world’s biggest and most influential financial institutions, starting with Bear Stearns in March 2008.

But like all trials and tribulations, there were valuable lessons to be learned from the global financial crisis. As the market crash of 2008 nears its 10th anniversary later this year, our portfolio managers and thought leaders shared eight lessons investors can take away from one of the most difficult periods the markets have ever endured.

1. No matter how bad a recession is— business and credit cycles always move forward.

“We had never witnessed anything like the global financial crisis of 2008 in our lifetime and it was hard to envision a return to ’normal’ market conditions. One of the most valuable lessons is that the cycle always exists. No matter how severe and different each recession is, the business and credit cycles always move forward – and remain strong drivers of asset prices in the medium term.”

Alessio de Longis, Portfolio Manager of Oppenheimer Global Allocation Fund

2. Stocks remain the best creator of long-term capital gains.

“We’ve seen time and again that equities are the best creator of long-term capital gains among the investment asset classes. Having an established, disciplined buying process —and following it —is crucial. That way, when the asset you want to own trades at, or below the price you’re willing to pay, you’re ready to buy.” George Evans, Equities CIO and Portfolio Manager of Oppenheimer International Growth Fund

3. Stick with your beliefs even when others disagree.

“We viewed the subprime mortgage market in 2005 as vulnerable, so we decided to short subprime mortgages. And I was stunned to see prices and exposure to subprime mortgages increase in 2006 despite deteriorating credit quality. People asked about our contrarian view, but we learned that even when an informed view flies the face of others, it’s not necessarily wrong.” Michelle Borré, Portfolio Manager of Oppenheimer Fundamental Alternatives Fund

4. Do your due diligence.

“It’s critical to know what you’ve invested in and the risks each product presents in your overall investment portfolio, whether you’re a bank, pension fund, or individual investor. A decade later, investors and advisors are better equipped with tools and analytics to evaluate products and build portfolios that can withstand a wide range of market conditions.” David Mazza, Head of ETF Investment Strategy

5. Take a global—and active—investing approach.

“Your investments should be as global as the products you buy, and it’s important to know well beyond what’s been printed. We want to have local information and know what a company’s leadership is thinking. Today’s world is certainly interconnected, but it’s not always in sync with economies at different points in their business cycles. On-the-ground knowledge helps us see the big picture and identify countries and companies positioned for significant long-term growth.” Hemant Baijal, Portfolio Manager of Oppenheimer International Bond Fund

6. Seek competitive advantages, but always remember— valuations matter.

“When financial markets are stressed, companies with attractive valuations and poor business models tend to underperform as do companies with stronger business models and less attractive valuations. We find investments that can stand the test of time through various markets by looking through both lenses to identify companies with strong business models and attractive valuations.” Mani Govil, Portfolio Manager of Oppenheimer Main Street Fund

7. You can’t control the market —but you can control the risks you take.

“To some, standard mortgages, car loans and high-quality corporate bonds are boring investments, but they’re a necessary component of a balanced portfolio and how we plan for the unexpected. When turbulence strikes, these investments are the ballast of an overall portfolio. So while we can’t control the market, we can control the risks we undertake in managing our portfolios.” Peter Strzalkowski, Portfolio Manager of Oppenheimer Total Return Bond Fund1 and Oppenheimer Limited-Term Bond Fund

8. Maintain courage under fire.

“Systemic collapse was a distinct possibility in 2008, but in hindsight, investors should have held onto their equities while maintaining exposure to risk assets. After all, payoffs had shifted considerably at the height of the crisis. Had the system collapsed, losing money in equities would have been the least of your concerns. But collapse was avoided and the biggest long-term gains were in risk assets.” Robert Dunphy, Portfolio Manager of Oppenheimer International Growth Fund and Oppenheimer International Growth and Income Fund

