Novozymes: An Opportunity For Conservative Investors

Golden times come back again

For many years, Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMF, OTCPK:NVZMY) has been a guarantor for capital gains. Since 2000 the stock price has been rising to nearly 900%. Adding dividends with a long-term CAGR of 16%, we approach a 1000% yield. The reason for this is simple: Novozymes is the world market leader of the growing enzymes market. Yet, since 2015 earnings growth has been declining and thus has brought the stock’s rally to a halt.

Source: The dividend growth screener

I am going to show that the long-term growth of the enzymes market as well as the long-term growth perspective of Novozymes are both intact. Novozymes’ position as market leader is uncontested, the company remains highly profitable and the current underperformance is mostly related to short-term pricing pressure. For long-term investors Novozymes seems to be a safe bet.

What they do

On their company website, Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMY) states the following:

“Whatever your business, biology can unlock new business opportunities and help you overcome challenges.”

Biology can help anyone’s business? Really? I guess that needs some further explanation.

“We can help people save energy, chemicals, water and help them get more out of raw materials. We can help to increase feed conversion and crop yields.”

Sound reasonable to me. Making efficient use of resources saves money and increases productivity. And how do they achieve this?

“As the only dedicated microbes and enzymes expert in the market, we have the knowledge it takes to make the products you need and the know-how to help you get the best from them. For more than 70 years, customers like you have used our products and know-how to stay ahead of the competition.”

Enzymes can be described as some kind of ‘helpers’ which enable the transformation of products. Milk becomes cheese. Knowing this, it should not be surprising that the food industry is a major customer of Novozymes. The textile industry is another. As an example, enzymes can give jeans a stone-washed look.

Microbes, just as bacteria and fungi, are biological factories which are producing enzymes. If Novozymes needs to create an enzyme, it needs microbes to produce these. They either find them in nature using screening technologies, or they breed them on their own.

Aspergillus oryzae: A fungus producing hundreds of different enzymes is Novozymes’ best friend

Novozymes spends two-third of worldwide R&D in enzymes. Their market share in industrial enzymes is close to 50% and their customers inhabit as much as 130 countries. As listed company, Novozymes came to life in 2000 when the Novo company split up into 3 parts (another part became Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), the world leader in treating diabetes).

Any company is eager to demonstrate their contribution to make this world a better place - Novozymes is no different. Except for the fact that when they claim this they actually say the truth. . Their enzymes replace chemical usage and often run more efficient while consuming less energy. Therefore, one can argue that they are contributing to fight climate change. Novozymes is an ecological company and its pure existence proofs that economic and environmental interests cannot only co-exist but also foster each other.

Growing demand for enzymes

Novozymes’ estimated market share in 2016 was 48%. DowDuPont’s market share as number two lags far behind with 19%, followed by DSM and BASF.

Regardless of region or application, the enzymes’ market is expected to grow with yearly growth rates between 6% and 8% in the near future.

The following chart is taken from a sample of a recent research report composed in 2018. Although concrete numbers are missing, we can see that the enzymes’ market is expected to grow in the long term, as well . Yet, the growth rates over the coming years are expected to decline and stabilize on lower levels in 2020.

Source: Global Industrial Enzymes Market Research Report 2018

Novozymes’ current state of affairs

Novozymes’ enzymes are performing in the following industries (including sales growth in 2017):



Source: Annual report 2017 page 7

3 out of 5 industries grew slower in 2017 than the anticipated average near-term growth by industry. Agriculture & Feed even declined. What is the reason for this weaker-than-expected growth?

There is a lot of guessing, because concrete information is hard to find. I expect Novozymes’ customers to exercise heavy pricing pressure as indicated in statements like these:

“Continued pressure on certain global customers leading to formulation changes” (Household Care).

“Customers consolidating operations in order to increase overall efficiency” (Food & Beverages).

“Consolidation of large agricultural companies” (Agriculture & Feed).

In short: we see near-term unfavourable market conditions shadowing long-term market growth. But as market conditions change, Novozymes as market leader should highly profit.

, Novozymes’ revenue in 2017 was 14.531 billion DKK (2.229 billion $) and its net income was 3.119 billion DKK (479 million $). Overall net sales growth was still at 4%. Nevertheless, net income was up only by 2.2%. This is mainly due to the divestment (split off) of Albumedix, a pharma company, which deteriorated net income by 66 million DKK or 1.7%.

But regardless of pricing pressure, operating margins remained very high at 28%. This is remarkable in another way, too. Because when Novozymes started as listed company, its operating margins were below 17% and had been increasing throughout the years till 2015 to remain where they are now. This exemplifies a strong indicator for an excellent management and a sign of Novozymes’ bargaining power in the face of consolidation and pricing pressure.

Source: The dividend growth screener

Increased margins have been part of Novozymes’ growth for many years, regardless of their management’s skills. Margins cannot increase forever, after all. Following the stalled margins in 2015, growing revenues remained the only source for growing profits. Unfortunately, starting with 2015 we see a slowdown in revenues’ growth as well. From 2002 to 2015, the CAGR has been 7.2%. From 2015 to 2017 it has slowed down to 1.9%.

These figures reveal the company’s strategy. Novozymes does not intend to increase its market share at all costs. Instead, it keeps an eye on profitability, even if that means that growth slows down. This will pay off as soon as price pressure releases. Finally, revenue growth and high margins will spur the company’s earnings again.

According to analysts, yearly revenue growth will speed up to 3.6% till 2020. What does the management say to its result in 2017?

“4% sales growth is not sufficient for a company with an ambition of changing the world. With our strong innovation pipeline, we will strive to do better in 2018.”

Source: Annual report 2017 page 17

Management expects organic sales growth in between 4-6% but it also expects net sales growth to be flat (0%). Primarily due to unfavourable exchange rates compared to 2017. Revenues in North America – responsible for 34% of all revenues - are deprecated by about 9%, mostly because of a weakening USD, which helped boosting results back in 2014 when the USD was appreciated against the DKK.

Exchange rates USD/DKK. Source: Tradingview.

Is Novozymes a buy?

To be able to know what to expect, we take a short look into the past. This helps us identifying the characteristics of the stock and with finding an answer to the question if Novozymes may be of interest for dividend growth investors, too.

Long term chart

Source: The dividend growth screener

After years of considerable capital gains, the stock price came to halt in 2015 when margins and revenue growth could not long keep pace with previous years. Furthermore, volatility of increased. This is an indicator for a growing uncertainty about the company’s future growth prospects.

Dividend growth

With about 1% current dividend yield on average, many investors would not consider Novozymes to be part of their dividend growth portfolio. The long-term power of rising dividends is hard to imagine. Despite its low dividend, after 17 years the accumulated dividends nearly equal the invested capital. The upward curve indicates continuous dividend growth. This dividend growth is a mighty ally for any long-term dividend investor - even if the current yield is low.

Source: The dividend growth screener

Novozymes has been increasing dividends since its very beginning for 17 years with an CAGR of about 16% which is never slowing down. Yet, when revenues and margins no longer increase as before, can dividends nonetheless increase? The answer is shown in the chart below.

Source: The dividend growth screener

Novozymes strives to become an even more dividend-friendly company. After changing the payment rhythm from one to two times a year, the long-term payout ratio based on earnings shall increase from 40% to 50% (Source: Annual report 2017 page 64). The current dividend yield based on earnings is 42.9%. Based on Free Cash Flow the payout ratio is 56.5%.

Although current earnings still support dividend growth, it may be reassuring to know that the company is solidly financed:

Source: The dividend growth screener

Back in 2007, the total debt to asset was close to 60%. Today, debts make up only 39% of the balance sheet. That is a reassuring fact. Nevertheless, another fact also holds true for them: a dividend CAGR of 16% does not correspond to a net sales growth of 0%. Investors must thus prospect for revenue growth to regain traction after 2018 and margins to remain stable on today’s very high levels.

Source: The dividend growth screener

Current dividend yield is 1.4% and will probably be 1.9% in 2020.

To sum up, Novozymes will not be of great interest for most dividend growth investors. Even if a CAGR of 16% is high, the current dividend yield is just too low. Investors buying the stock should do so in demand of capital gains, which were the major contributor of overall yield and will continue to do so.

Current valuation

Capital gains are highly related to earnings growth and current valuation. Let us look at the latter.

Source: The dividend growth screener

The chart above compares long-term and short-term valuation for each year. The wide bar represents the average 10-year multiple of earnings (green) and operating Cash Flows (yellow). The narrow bar represents the 1-year average for the past or the current multiple for present and future. A narrow bar sticking out of the broad bar indicates overvaluation.

According to "latest data" (the present) the stock is slightly overvalued regarding earnings and cashflows. As years pass by, the stock enters undervalued territory based on current stock price combined with estimated rising earnings and cashflows.

Applying the average10-year multiples, we can calculate an historical fair value from past to future based on earnings, cashflows and dividends, too.

Source: The dividend growth screener

The current stock price of 313 DKK exceeds the fair value based on historic earnings by 13 DKK. The fair value based on historic is 276 DKK – an overvaluation of 37 DKK. In contrast, according to the fair value based on historic dividends of 413 DKK, the stock is clearly undervalued. We all know that exclusively focusing on dividends is a bad idea, but if earnings go up again, the historic dividend yield may in fact become a relevant benchmark for the stock price.

In 2019, all fair values indicate an undervaluation based on current stock price. The average of earnings and cashflows-based fair value is 332.16 DKK and can be taken as an indicator of the future stock price. This represents a theoretical capital gain of 6.1% in 8 months or 9.2% on yearly basis. The same calculation for 2020 then results in a stock price of 359.05 DKK, which is a potential increase of close to 15%. Regarding the fact that all bad news about slow growth are already priced in, the downside potential seems limited.

Conclusion

Short-term weakness is a favorable occasion for a successful investment. With Novozymes as the uncontested market leader in a stable growing enzymes market, it is only a matter of time for the stock price to go up again. Missing high growth rates are compensated by limited downside potential. Overall, the stock is a welcome pick for conservative long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVZMF, NVO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.