OP Bancorp Files Terms For IPO Uplisting To Nasdaq

OPBK is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan amid improving financial results.

The bank provides loans and related financial services to Korean-American communities in California.

OP Bancorp aims to raise $21 million in an uplisting IPO from the OTC to NASDAQ.

OP Bancorp (OTCQB:OPBK) intends to sell shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $21 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a ‘faith-based’ community bank focused on relationship banking. Through the company’s banking subsidiary Open Bank, the company offers commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and retail customers with a focus on the Korean-American community.

OPBK is growing quickly, has uneven but now low loan loss provisions and ambitious expansion plans.

Company

Los Angeles, CA-based OP Bancorp was founded in 2005 as First Standard Bank, a California state-chartered bank. However, in October 2010, the company changed its banking subsidiary name to Open Bank with a new focus on relationship banking.

Management is headed by President and CEO Min Kim who has been with the firm since 2010. Kim served as CEO and President of Nara Bancorp and its subsidiary Nara Bank from 2006 - 2010. Kim also served as COO of Nara Bank and Nara Bancorp from 2003 - 2006.

With a focus on the Korean-American community, the company offers commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and retail customers.

OPBK is currently quoted on the OTCQB and its most recent closing price was $11.90 per share as of March 22, 2018.

Business

OP Bancorp’s commercial banking activities are operated through Open Bank, the banking subsidiary. The company has grown its branch and loan production office network and now operates seven full-service branches. Open Bank offers lending services, deposit services, and other services such as online banking, cash management, mobile banking, wire transfers, etc.

Below is a brief overview graphic of OPBK’s locations and deposit amounts per location:

The below graphic shows the change in loan composition between 2012 and 2017, indicating an increased focus on Single Family Residential (Yellow portion):

The company offers a variety of banking services. Lending services include commercial lending, trade finance, SBA lending, and home loans. Deposit services include personal, business, and savings. Other services include online banking, cash management, e-statements, and mobile banking.

OPBK currently operates seven branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County, as well as three loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, Seattle, Washington and Atlanta, Georgia.

The company also established the Open Stewardship Foundation in 2011 to actively support civic organizations, schools and other eligible charitable non-profit organizations that provide public benefit services in the Korean-American communities.

Customer Acquisition

Management believes that the customers at larger Korean-American banking institutions will look for alternative banking options that are more focused on their specific financial objectives. The company thus aims to be the most prominent alternative.

OP Bancorp employs conventional marketing initiatives and advertising, as well as leverages their community commitment activities to generate new accounts.

According to the S-1 statement, the company’s marketing focuses primarily on the banking needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and residents in the Korean-American communities served.

Market

Management estimates that the greater Los Angeles area has a gross domestic product of approximately $1 trillion, which would rank it as the 16th largest economy in the world. The economic base of the area is heavily dependent on small- and medium-sized businesses.

Several Open Bank branches are located in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California Metropolitan Statistical Area, or MSA. It is the largest MSA in California with over 13 million residents.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Asian-Americans accounted for 15.1% of the over 10.1 million residents in Los Angeles County as of July 1, 2016.

According to another report, the Korean American population was the fifth largest Asian American group with a population of 1.1 million. California was listed as the state with the largest population.

Competition

Major competitive vendors can be divided into three segments: large publicly-traded banks (two banks), locally-owned banks (five banks), and banks that are subsidiaries of Korean banks (two banks).

OP Bancorp also competes with other banks in its market areas, including Chinese-American banks. There is often an overlap between Chinese-American, Korean-American and other Asian-American banks for loan and deposit business in certain geographic markets.

Management of the company believes that they have a competitive advantage over competitors through developing meaningful and personal relationships with customers, combined with a superior level of service.

Management also lists the following as competitive strengths for the company:

Experienced leadership and management team

Personal relationship-based customer service

Strong community relationships

Strong credit quality

Strong risk management practices

Efficient and scalable platform with capacity to support growth

Financials

OPBK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Significantly increased interest & fee income

Steadily increasing net interest margin

Decreased net charge-offs to average loans

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

Net Interest Income ($)

2017: $35.71 million, 26% increase vs. prior

2016: $28.33 million, 26% increase vs. prior

2015: $22.5 million

Net Interest Margin

2017: 4.61%

2016: 4.34%

2015: 4.20%

Charge-offs to Average Loans (%)

2017: 0.01%

2016: 0.03%

2015: (0.02%)

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $63.2 million in cash and $10.8 million in other liabilities.

Loans receivable were $739 million and total deposit liabilities were $773.3 million.

IPO Details

OP Bancorp intends to raise $21 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, selling 2 million shares at a midpoint price of $10.50 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $159.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The firm does not have any current plans to pay a dividend to shareholders.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to support our organic growth and other general corporate purposes, which could include opportunistic strategic acquisitions. However, as of the date of this prospectus, we do not have any immediate plans, arrangements or understandings relating to any material acquisition.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and D.A. Davidson & Co.

