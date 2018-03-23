Nvidia: The Irresistible Game

The gaming market is projected to be worth $143.5 billion by the year 2020 and is expected to climb at an 8.2% CAGR to that time.

Striking Gaming Graphics Upgrade

The introduction by Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) of new RTX gaming graphics technology, which delivers cinematic quality graphics in video games, may have the striking effect by some estimates of increasing the company's Q1 revenue by 50% while pushing EPS to $1.50, a 76% climb. This article evaluates for investors the nature of the impact of this new technology and assesses its likely contribution to corporate growth.

The revenue projection given above as a result of the RTX innovation is all the more impressive because Q1 has typically been a weak quarter for Nvidia due to seasonal considerations as holiday sales end. The following chart illustrates that over the past two financial years, both estimated and actual revenues for Q1 have been relatively lower than for other quarters. However, estimated revenue for 1Q19 bucks that trend, coming in sequentially higher. That is in considerable part due to the introduction of RTX but is aided also by cryptocurrency demand and growing demand in the data center segment for Volta GPUs.

Nvidia's RTX ray tracing acceleration, in development more than a decade, introduces movie quality graphics to the video gaming market, and is expected to enjoy rapid and extensive adoption by consumers. Connecting with the industry-standard DXR ray tracing API of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), a partner in the project, RTX utilizes Nvidia's Volta GPUs. A selection of developers and game engines are already supporting RTX, and consumers may expect games which use real-time ray tracing with DXR and RTX to ship this year.

Dominant Market Position

Conventional raster-based rendering makes a 3D setting into a 2D image and then overlays shaders and filters to reproduce lighting effects. Ray tracing, on the other hand, models imaginary beams of light backwards from each pixel, including bounces, reflections and refractions. While few technical details of the new technology have been announced, Nvidia has previously stated that the company can indirectly leverage Volta's tensor cores, accelerating ray tracing with AI de-noising. This requires training a neural network to recreate an image with fewer rays.

As to its import, the overall value of the gaming market stands to be significantly increased by the arrival of Nvidia's RTX. Projected to be worth $143.5 billion by the year 2020, gaming demand is expected to climb at an 8.2% CAGR in that period. Of note, by 2020, it is anticipated that more than 50% of total gaming revenues will be produced by mobile devices.

Nvidia currently holds 72.8% of the gaming graphics market in the view of Jon Peddie Research. Investors may see that with such dominant market position, connections to developers, and well-established product distribution capability, Nvidia is poised to capitalize fully on the innovation of RTX technology. With the user experience enhancement it brings as a significant quality upgrade, combined with the company's position as the market leader, there is little doubt that the innovation of RTX will increase market value and contribute substantially to Nvidia's gaming revenue.

Minimal Downside Product Risk

The company's mission in this regard is assisted by the fact that the gaming market is known for its early product adoption. With this consideration in mind, and because of the strength of its market leadership, the launch of RTX exposes Nvidia to minimal downside product risk and should increase the scale of its market dominance. From a competitive standpoint, Nvidia's GPUs are known as being keenly priced, with a performance edge, and typically have lower power draw than comparable products from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Additionally, the timing of the arrival of RTX is opportune for Nvidia because of the company's previously uneven revenue growth. Revenue growth ranged between 48% and 56% from 3Q17 to 2Q18, before dropping to 32% and 34% in 3Q18 and 4Q18, largely a function of the fact that no new gaming GPUs were launched in that latter period. Consequently, gaming revenue growth slumped from 50% in 1Q18 to just 29% in 4Q18. In that same time frame, revenue growth from data center plummeted from 186% to 105%.

Therefore, a challenge for Nvidia is to render revenue growth at a more consistent level. This challenge, however, is made more difficult by the fact that development of new GPU designs typically takes at least two years to achieve. Now, and importantly, as a result of the launch of RTX, firm cryptocurrency demand, and growth in data center demand, revenue growth is anticipated to climb back to a 50% level in 1Q19, compensating for the fact that the self-driving auto market is not expected to make a substantial contribution to Nvidia's revenue growth until fiscal 2020.

Integer Multiples Faster

In this regard, and assisting the contribution of RTX and cryptos, the company's first quarter is typically a good one for data center revenue, delivering 47% sequential growth in 1Q17 and 38% sequential growth in 1Q18. In 1Q19, it is projected that Nvidia will show in excess of 30% sequential growth in data center revenues.

Previously, the gaming industry did not possess the graphics processing power necessary to produce movie quality graphics, especially as it concerns the 3D aspects of refractions, shadows, and reflections. Nvidia has now said that real time ray tracing with RTX provided by Volta is "integer multiples faster" than with DXR on previous generation hardware, adding speed to quality as reasons for consumer adoption of RTX.

To portray how key gaming already is to Nvidia, this market provided more than 50% of the company's total revenue in Q4. In a sign of its strength, in that quarter, the company's gaming revenue grew at 29% to $1.74 billion, topping analysts' average estimate of $1.59 billion.

Gaming To Out-Earn Global Sports

As a complementary benefit which should enhance RTX's contribution, Nvidia's professional visualization platform enjoys synergy with the company's gains from gaming growth as this division markets Quadro GPUs to game developers. Revenue from Quadro GPUs grew 12% to $934 million in fiscal 2018, representing approximately 19% of total revenue. Nvidia is predicting total revenue of approximately $2.90 billion in the current quarter, higher than analysts' estimates of $2.47 billion.

As an indicator of market development, in 2017, gaming more than tripled the $38.6 billion in movie ticket sales announced for 2016 by the Motion Picture Association of America. It is also projected that within four years, gaming will generate more revenue than the global sports industry in total, currently estimated to earn approximately $150 billion annually. This figure includes revenue from tickets, media rights, merchandising and sponsorships. Competition gaming, involving teams, live streaming and rankings, is a major growth segment within the overall gaming market. Tencent's (OTCPK:TCTZF) Arena of Valor is a product which exemplifies competition gaming. A further growth segment is the esports market, which evolves apace. An optimistic expectation for esports' growth holds that that market will achieve a value of $2.4 billion by 2020.

Conclusion

The advent of Nvidia's new RTX ray tracing acceleration technology, a value-enhancing innovation for consumers and due to be available to gamers in the near future, promises to boost the company's Q1 revenue by 50% while pushing EPS to around $1.50, a hike of 76%. Additionally, with combined effect from data center and crypto revenues, RTX is expected to bring revenue growth for Nvidia back to the 50% level in 1Q19.

Growing dynamically, the gaming market, including competition gaming and esports, projected to be worth $143.5 billion by the year 2020, is anticipated to enjoy an 8.2% CAGR in that period. Taken in conjunction, these factors represent compelling reasons for investors to be long Nvidia as they combine to provide continued growth for the company.

