Bought Albemarle In 2 Stages, Looking At Adding More As Lithium Negativity Continues

Putting the stock market volatility aside, which led to most stocks going lower in the past month or so, Albemarle (ALB) together with all lithium producers were hit by some recent news in regards to excess supply. Morgan Stanley recently put out a study showing an excess of supply in the next few years, which is a big component of the market's recent selloff in lithium related stocks.

As we can see, there is a great deal of expectation that starting next year we will be facing a growing glut, which might last for quite a few years. Basic logic should then dictate that prices will decline as securing supplies will become less critical. There is however one factor that in my view is being overlooked, namely the desire by the lithium consumers to obtain stockpiles in order to prepare for supply shortfalls or disruptions to production in the future.

As lithium demand increases and becomes an ever-more important industrial mineral, especially when it comes to the fast-expanding EV industry that is still early in its infancy, I expect that battery producers will want to have ample supplies in store at all times in order to prevent any disruptions or even longer term shortfalls. Now of course, the question has to be what will be the optimal level of supply reserve that these lithium consumers will desire to store. In this regard, I believe that lithium miners will ideally want to have at least a year's worth of supplies in reserve, in large part because just as a large gap in supply/demand is set to occur starting next year, leading to seemingly massive quantities being oversupplied to the market, it is equally true that a large supply gap could appear on short notice.

I personally doubt that the Morgan Stanley forecast can be taken for granted to be accurate as a forecast all the way to 2025. I can think of plenty of decisional factors which could easily turn that forecast upside down. For instance, there is starting to be more and more talk in Europe of a diesel ban. For those who are not aware of Europe's big bet on diesel cars, it is mostly about the fact that they figured they can get better fuel efficiency out of diesel engines. It is estimated that diesel-powered cars can go about 20-35% further on a liter of fuel compared with an otherwise identical gasoline-powered car.

What this all means for the European Union is that among other things, it is now set to see demand for crude oil start rising by an average of somewhere between 100,000-200,000 b/d every year once the market switches over from buying diesel cars to gasoline-powered cars, just from this one factor alone. It is not something that the EU would want to see for many reasons in my view, one among the many being that it would not want to further expand its reliance on oil & gas imports, which currently far outweigh its domestic supply. It is a matter of geopolitical strategy in this respect.

EV demand in Europe alone could be underestimated by hundreds of thousands of units per year, due to this factor alone, because more EV's would be the best way to offset the impending collapse in diesel sales. If for instance there will be 100,000 more EV's sold in Europe by 2025 than most, including Morgan Stanley currently expect, it would mean that this factor alone will add an extra 5,000 tons of demand, assuming an average of 50 kilograms going into each battery. To put it into perspective, if world-wide EV sales by 2025 are under-estimated by a million units, which could be a very realistic outcome, we could be looking at 50,000 tons in extra demand over and above the current lithium demand forecasts, which suggest that lithium demand is already set to almost double by 2025.

Going back to the Morgan Stanley chart on the impending lithium glut, by 2025 it could easily be perhaps only half of what is being forecast.

There are of course other factors as well which could further push global EV demand beyond what is being forecast currently. For instance, a sudden oil supply shock. There are plenty of opportunities out there ranging from reserve depletion, geopolitical disruptions, to perhaps the US shale industry suddenly seeing money flowing into the industry drying up. Perhaps rising alarm in regards to environmental issues could always lead to a significant boost in EV sales. There are some forecasts out there, suggesting that by 2025, we could see sales of around 10 million units by then.

To put this data in perspective, if we were to see sales of 10 million EV's per year, and the average pure EV range were to be in the 200 mile range, meaning that about 50 kilograms of lithium would be needed for each battery, it would mean that EV's alone would require about 500,000 tons of lithium in 2025. If this were to be the case, we could easily be looking at a supply deficit by then, while the massive supply surplus shown in the Morgan Stanley chart would no longer be so massive in coming years. We should also keep in mind that beyond 2025 battery replacement will increasingly become an issue. It remains to be seen whether recycling of these batteries will help recover the lithium content or not.

The way we should think about the coming supply glut is to measure it in terms of accumulating as a reserve stockpile, which should be measured up against demand any given year as a percentage of that demand. As I pointed out, we cannot assume the Morgan Stanley glut scenario to be a given, but we can use it as a point of reference. Taking the glut forecast cumulatively and matching it up to the demand forecast, we can figure out the approximate size of the stockpile as a percentage of yearly demand. I should note that I set the size of the stockpile for this year to 0% for the sake of simplicity, as this is only an illustration of a possible trend.

At first sight, this may seem like a very discouraging trajectory. It leaves us wondering who would want to stockpile two and a half years worth of lithium supply. But the first thing we have to keep in mind is that it most likely represents the worst-case scenario. Second thing we have to keep in mind is that even within the context of this worst case scenario, it seems that by 2025 the growth in this ratio stops expanding as my guess is that beyond 2025 the reversal of the trend will be equally dramatic. So even if the worst-case scenario comes to pass, I do believe that lithium consumers, such as EV battery producers will want to stockpile massive amounts of lithium, because we are looking at a situation where the growth in demand can easily turn a seemingly massive stockpile into a less than significant reserve within just a few years. Because of this, I foresee that the decline in lithium prices will not be as dramatic as Morgan Stanley's prediction would suggest. It might be a difficult period for lithium miners for the next few years, but not a disaster.

I decided to buy Albemarle stock last year instead of other lithium producers, because I believe it has exactly the overall profile which is needed to face tough times, such as what is currently being forecast, as well as providing for a lithium growth story for the longer term. For the fourth quarter of last year, it reported lithium revenues of $362.4 million, while Bromine provided $219.1 million and refining solutions brought in $238.4 million. While lithium is the big story driving this company's stock, its revenue stream as well as its profitability will continue to be impacted to a very significant extent by the other two sectors. Because the other two segments of the company are also profitable and also growing, it will help weather the coming lithium glut crisis, regardless whether it will be less severe as I expect it to be the case, or whether it will be closer to what Morgan Stanley is predicting.

