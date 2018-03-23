Rocky Road For Roku When Lock Up Expires

Sales of restricted stock could flood the secondary market and cause a sharp, short-term dip in share price.

It's likely they are eager to do so - ROKU has a return from IPO of more than 130%.

When ROKU's IPO lockup expires, pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will be able to sell large blocks of currently-restricted shares for the first time.

The 180-day lockup period for Roku, Incorporated (ROKU) ends on March 27, 2018.

(Source for lockup expiration date is Edgar Pro. Images above.)

When this six month period concludes, the company’s pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will have the ability to sell nearly 16 million shares of currently-restricted stock for the first time.

(Source: S-1/A)

This group of shareholders includes 13 individuals and five corporate entities.

The potential for an increase in the volume of shares traded on the secondary market could negatively impact the stock price of ROKU in the short-term.

Currently ROKU has a return from IPO of more than 130%. (Source: Renaissance Capital) Shares of Roku have seen some impressive price changes in the first six months rising to a high of $56.58 on December 19, and then declining back down to the current range of $32 to $34.

Business Overview: Provider of TV Streaming Platform

Roku, Incorporated sells a TV streaming platform that gives users the capability to access and watch a wide variety of TV episodes and movies. Customers can also watch an array of news, music, live sports, and other types of media. The company sells streaming media players and other components under its Roku brand in addition to offering branded channels. Roku manufactures and markets TVs, and its product portfolio includes advertising products such as brand sponsorships, video ads, and promotions.

(Source: S-1/A)

(Source: S-1/A)

Through the first six months of 2017, the company boasted 15.1 million active consumers ,who streamed 6.7 billion hours over the Roku platform. This represents a 62% increase compared to the same period for 2016.

The company believes its product offers a significant increase in consumer choice versus their competition. Its platform offers personalization that allows the customer to select services that fit into individual budgets. Roku offers several ad supported channels, which are increasingly accepted by consumers. These channels include Vice, The CW, Crackle, and CBS News. In addition, the company offers subscription channels such as Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, DirectTV Now, Google Play, Amazon Video, and Vudu. Through June 30, 2017, hours viewed on advertising supported channels grew 76% compared to the same period in 2016.

The company markets through retailers and distributors in the United States, France, Ireland, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, California and was founded in 2002.

(Source: S-1/A)

Financial Highlights

In February, Roku reported that its full year revenues for 2017 reached $513 million, which was an impressive increase of 29%. Its platform revenue grew 115% to reach $225 million, and Roku generated its first positive full-year operating cash flow. Growth in new accounts is increasingly derived from the Roku TV licensing program, with over 50% of new accounts coming from that source.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, Roku reported the following highlights:

Total net revenue reached $188M million for an increase of 28%

Platform growth increased 129% for a total of $85.4 million

Gross profit increased by 64% to $73.5 million

Active accounts expanded by 44% to a total of 19.3 million

Streaming hours increased by 55% for a total of 4.3 billion hours

(Source for Financial Data is Roku Shareholder Letter dated 2/21/18)

Management Team

Chairman and CEO Anthony Wood founded Roku in 2002. His experience includes senior positions at Netflix, Macromedia, iband, SunRize Industries, and Mr. Wood founded ReplayTV and BrightSign. He earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

CFO Steve Louden has been in his position since June 2015. He came from Expedia, and prior experience includes positions at Washington Mutual, The Walt Disney Company and McKinsey and Company. Mr. Louden earned a B.A. in Mathematics and Economics from Claremont McKenna College, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

(Source for biographical information on Anthony Wood and Steve Louden is the Roku website. Link here. )

Competition: Apple, Amazon, and Google

As more consumers “cut the cord,” and discontinue cable TV services, Roku has faced more competition from big players in the marketplace including Google (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN). Roku also faces competition from makers of smart TVs such as VIZIO, Samsung, and LG. In addition, Roku sees its primary competition as service providers Cablevision (CVC) and Comcast (CMCSA).

Early Market Performance

Roku’s IPO priced at $14 per share, at the high end of its expected price range of $12 to $14. The stock closed its first day at $23.82 for an increase of nearly 70%. The stock quickly reached a high of $56.58 on December 19. The share price went into a decline after reaching that high and currently trades in the $32 to $34 range.



Conclusion: Short Shares of ROKU before March 27, 2018

When ROKU's IPO lockup period expires on March 27, 2018, numerous individuals and corporate entities will be allowed to sell large blocks of currently-restricted stock for the first time.

We believe that they are very eager to take some of their money off the table - ROKU has a return from IPO of more than 130%. If just some of these pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders cash in their shares, the secondary market would be flooded and ROKU's share price would experience a sharp, short-term slide.

Risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares of ROKU ahead of the March 27th lockup expiration. Interested investors should cover their short positions during the trading sessions on March 28th and March 29th.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.