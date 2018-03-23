Market Plunges Amid Fears Of A Trade War

“The defensive investor will place chief emphasis on the avoidance of serious mistakes or losses. ” -Benjamin Graham

President Trump Announced Tariffs On China

President Trump announced tariffs on China, and markets plunged:

"President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum on Thursday that would impose retaliatory tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese imports. "This is the first of many" trade actions, Trump said as he signed the memo. The new measures are designed to penalize China for trade practices that the Trump administration says involve stealing American companies' intellectual property. They will primarily target certain products in the technology sector where China holds an advantage over the U.S. The new measures follow a so-called 301 investigation led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer into China's potentially unfair trade practices with the U.S. Lighthizer's office will publish a list of targeted products in 15 days, and there will be a 30-day period for public comment, according to senior administration officials. The U.S. Trade Representative's yet-to-be-released report covers 1,300 product lines, the administration officials said. The bottom line, said Trump's trade director, Peter Navarro, on Thursday, is that the U.S. is "strategically defending itself against economic aggression." The president is standing up for American corporations, he added."

Yet, the reality is that, protectionist trade policies have never been a wise way to operate in the global marketplace. History indicates that free trade is the best way to stimulate economic activity, and create mutual benefit for both nations involved. It seems that this administration, and many political figures around the globe, are forgetting that protectionist rhetoric and policies lead to everyone losing.

A recent article from the World Economic Forum, entitled "America’s coming trade war is based on a misunderstanding of both China and economics" written by Jin Keyu, Professor of Economics, at London School of Economics and Political Science, states it well:

A much-dreaded trade war with China will inevitably be devastating for both sides. If China stops buying Boeings, 180,000 American jobs could be lost. An embargo of soybeans could lead to the loss of 10% of local jobs in Mississippi and Missouri. And reducing demand for business services could cost hundreds of thousands more jobs across the country. A full-on trade war might even push the US into a recession after a few years. As dangerous as trade wars and protectionism promise to be, the political debates leading up to them are, ironically, misguided."

Dr. Keyu continues stating the issue is one of accounting methdodology:

"One of the main points of contention for Trump and his administration is the so-called US-China bilateral trade deficit, which stood at $347 billion in 2016. But much of this exasperation is based on an outdated accounting procedure – measurements of trade flows that no longer accurately capture the income and jobs that are actually tied to trade. The reason is that, today, 80% of trade is supply-chain trade. Technology and a reduction in trade costs have allowed countries to geographically splinter their production line, allowing intermediate goods to be produced in different parts of the world. Globalization’s unbundling and the intricate networks of production have made calculations of trade flows more complicated. Take the iPhone as an example. Out of the $100 value of an iPhone exported from China to the US, only $4 is value added in China (the amount that is linked to income and jobs that are accrued to China). The rest of it is value added from intermediate products coming from other countries like Japan, Korea – and the US."

Finally she concludes that the correct course of action is an alignment of interests, and a continued strengthening of the commitment to free trade, and thus globalization. I recommend investors read the piece in full, as there are many other aspects of the China-U.S. trade situation covered.

It is clear that nationalistic wings are growing around the world as a response to the globalization policies we have seen over the recent past, and open border policies in the EU. It is true that, in the U.S. we have seen jobs go overseas, and many jobs cut as a result of production efficiency improvements. What I think is important to keep in mind is the role of technology in causing these conditions. There are challenges that come from technological advancement and free trade, but to resort inward, and enact failed protectionist economic policies is not in anyone's interest. This continued advancement of a protectionist trade agenda, is yet another risk for market participants to consider. If history is any guide, it places the markets advance in serious risk.

Be Cautious...Risk Is Rising...Recession is Nearing

“Successful investing is about managing risk, not avoiding it.” -Benjamin Graham

I have been warning investors for some time that this market was extremely risky. Thursdays market action should be a wake-up call for how fast this market can turn your wealth to dust. Be very careful here, there is more risk than the possibility for return, in my view. I continue to believe that investors would be wise to hold much larger allocations to cash, and U.S. Treasury securities and lower their allocation to stocks, especially the riskier parts of the U.S. equity markets.

The totality of the evidence from around the world tells me that the risks are significant and rising. Investors have been trained to believe that the markets have no risk. When investors build their portfolio, they need to think about how many Treasuries they own that will go up when everything else is going down. Unfortunately, my conversations with individual investors indicate that the vast majority of them have 0% of their portfolio in Treasuries, leaving them completely exposed to the ups and downs of the market. After a nearly ten-year bull market run, it seems many have forgotten that markets go up and down. Stock market returns are not guaranteed, it seems investors need to reacquaint themselves with what a bear market can do to their nest egg:

"investors should remember that the 2000-2002 market collapse wiped out the entire total return of the S&P 500, in excess of risk-free Treasury bill returns, all the way back to May 1996. Likewise, the 2007-2009 market collapse wiped out the entire total return of the S&P 500, in excess of risk-free Treasury bill returns, all the way to June 1995. By the time that a market cycle is completed, a value-conscious, full-cycle investment discipline tends to be enormously forgiving of early exit, particularly when one exits at historically rich valuations. At present, the debt burdens of non-financial companies have never been higher relative to their gross value-added. Meanwhile, the market value of non-financial stocks is also near the 2000 extreme relative to their gross value-added. The sum of equity and debt is known as “enterprise value.” The chart below presents enterprise value as a fraction of corporate gross value-added...which illustrates the extreme value of financial claims on corporations, relative to the revenues needed to serve them. Present levels are within a breath of the 2000 extreme." Dr. John Hussman

Many on Wall Street have responded to Thursdays action as simply heightened volatility that we need to get used to. Yet I believe this is the continuation of what we experienced earlier in the year when on February 5th and 8th the Dow dropped 1,175.21, and 1,032.89 respectively. This period, far from being a time to buy the dip, are the beginning cracks in this market. I believe recession is much closer than we think, and investors would be wise to reduce risk while they can with their profits from this long term bull largely still in tact. I believe you will see continued compression at the long end of the curve with the 10 year falling to 1% or below, contrary to Wall Streets mantra of higher rates ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long US TREASURY BONDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.