ChemoCentryx: Significant Progress In Recent Months

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) lost almost half of its value in the August-December period of last year, and for no good reason. The company continued to make solid progress with its pipeline, everything was in its place and there was no reason for such a decline. The significant reversal occurred in early January when ChemoCentryx and its partner Vifor announced that the EMA had accepted their conditional marketing authorization application for avacopan in the treatment of patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis or AAV.

This significant event has resulted in a $50 million milestone payment from Vifor and ChemoCentryx also secured $50 million in additional capital from Hercules Capital. The conditional marketing application comes as a significant and pleasant surprise. The conditional approval could accelerate avacopan’s arrival to market by approximately two years.

I added the stock to our Growth Stock Forum model portfolio in 2017 (average purchase price $9.26) and am pleased to see that the market is starting to recognize the potential of ChemoCentryx's pipeline. I think the company is well-positioned to deliver additional gains to its shareholders in the following years.

The significance of conditional approval in the EU

ChemoCentryx delivered a pleasant surprise in early 2018 when it informed us that the EMA had accepted the conditional marketing authorization application for avacopan in AAV. The conditional marketing authorization is similar to accelerated approval in the U.S. – it allows marketing of the drug while the company conducts a confirmatory trial. ChemoCentryx’s application is based on avacopan’s robust results in the phase 2 trial and since the application had been accepted, I see no real reason for the EMA to reject it. AAV remains an area of significant unmet need where 11% to 16% of patients die a year after being diagnosed and where the current standard of care (steroids) is a major contributor to morbidity and mortality. I believe avacopan has the potential to become the new standard of care in AAV, at least based on the results from the phase 2 trial.

Similar to the terms for accelerated approval in the United States, successful phase 3 results will be needed for ChemoCentryx and Vifor to obtain full approval in the EU. And while the phase 3 trial is ongoing, the EMA reviews the application every year and usually extends the conditional marketing authorization. In avacopan’s case, only one such extension will be needed since phase 3 results should be reported in 2H 2019, while avacopan should receive conditional approval within the next 12 months. Avacopan has received the PRIME designation from EMA (similar to Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S.) which could speed up the review time.

Conditional approval is likely to result in additional (but undisclosed) milestone payments from Vifor, further improving ChemoCentryx’s financial position and ChemoCentryx should start collecting royalties on net sales (starting in teens and going up to mid-20s), but I think royalties aren’t going to be meaningful before 2020, but that’s still a two-year improvement as royalties wouldn’t have ramped up until 2022.

The prevalence of AAV in Europe is almost double the prevalence in the U.S. and unlike most other drugs, orphan drugs have pricing power in the EU. EU pricing should also provide a solid benchmark for U.S. pricing, where ChemoCentryx retains the marketing rights. For example, Alexion’s Soliris generated $909 million in worldwide sales in Q4 2017 and less than half ($409 million) was generated in the U.S. and $265 million came from Europe. It stands to reason to expect avacopan’s ex-U.S. sales to at least match its U.S. sales. I estimated avacopan’s annual sales of at least $600 million by mid-2020s and up to $1.2 billion with a 50:50 split for U.S. and ex-U.S. territories with a $50,000 annual net price per patient, which I believe is appropriate and most likely conservative given the addressable patient population. For example, multiple sclerosis drugs cost at least $65,000 per patient a year and multiple sclerosis isn’t even an orphan disease. ChemoCentryx itself provided an illustration for orphan product sales with a range of $50,000 to $200,000 per patient a year. The math is clear - avacopan needs to treat 20,000 patients per year to get to $1 billion in annual sales based on $50K per patient and it only needs 5,000 patients per year with a $200K price tag.

Beside AAV, there is also potential for avacopan to be used off-label in other related indications, especially if supportive clinical results in other indications are reported while avacopan is only approved to treat AAV - C3G for example.

Avacopan's phase 3 trial in AAV on track; registrational trial in C3G started to enroll patients

ChemoCentryx reported earlier this month that 220 patients were randomized in avacopan's phase 3 trial in AAV. Based on the robust pace of enrollment, management expects enrollment completion by mid-2018 and given the trial duration of 12 months, we should see the results in 2H 2019.

C3G trial under way, phase 2 protocol provides an optimistic trial completion timeline

In addition to AAV, ChemoCentryx initiated another (potentially registrational) trial with avacopan, targeting C3 glomerulopathy or C3G, a rare renal disease. If avacopan is approved for AAV and priced in the $50,000 to $100,000 range, C3G will probably not be a meaningful revenue contributor – the combined annual incidence in the U.S. and EU is between 1,700 and 2,500 patients and peak sales are unlikely to be above $200 million. But for a company of ChemoCentryx’s size, it could add significant value in the following years.

The study will enroll 44 patients, and half will be treated with avacopan while the other half will receive placebo. The primary endpoint will be the percent change in C3G Histologic Index ('CHI') at 6 months compared to baseline and the total treatment period will be 12 months. This should also be the primary endpoint for accelerated approval. Other study measurements include change in proteinuria, quality of life and serum creatinine measurements (for eGFR) over the course of the study.

The phase 2 protocol at clinicaltrials.gov looks somewhat optimistic since the estimated primary completion date cites February 2019 while the estimated study completion date is October 2019. I don’t think these completion dates will be met since all patients would need to be enrolled by August 2018. It is possible, but this is an ultra-rare orphan disease, which means it will be difficult to find patients. The company actually did not provide any guidance on timing and expects to provide an update later this year. I think we should expect to see the 6-month data from this trial in mid/late 2019 at the earliest.

CCX140 to start a registrational trial in FSGS later this year

Preparations are under way for the start of a registrational trial of CCX140 in FSGS later this year. I suspect ChemoCentryx is having issues with the FDA similar to those Retrophin (RTRX) is having with sparsentan – both companies want proteinuria as an endpoint for accelerated approval. Retrophin announced in late February that the FDA had agreed that proteinuria can be an endpoint for accelerated approval and there is no reason to believe ChemoCentryx will not get it.

No clinical evidence of CCX140’s efficacy in FSGS exists, but CCX140 demonstrated it can reduce proteinuria in a different clinical setting – a large phase 2 trial in diabetic nephropathy while preclinical evidence suggests that CCR2 inhibition (CCX140 is a CCR2 inhibitor) increases podocyte density in ‘FSGS’ mice compared to vehicle and that it further increases podocyte density in combination with a RAAS blocker compared to RAAS blocker alone. Podocyte injury and reduced podocyte density are believed to be the strongest predictors of kidney disease progression.

The potential of CCX140 in FSGS is similar to avacopan’s potential in AAV and success.

Other considerations and potential developments

ChemoCentryx’s pipeline is expanding and should expand considerably over the course of 2018. The AAV and C3G trials are under way and below are the trials the company intends to start:

CCX872 – the company intends to initiate a combination trial with checkpoint inhibitors in 2018. The company also has other preclinical oncology targets.

CCX140 - a phase 2 trial in FSGS should commence later this year.

The company recently announced that it will initiate a phase 2 trial of avacopan in hidradenitis suppurativa. This is a very interesting indication and I wrote a separate article on it, which is exclusive to Growth Stock Forum subscribers.

The inflammatory and autoimmune targeted candidates are still unpartnered.

ChemoCentryx ended 2017 with more than $195 million in pro-forma cash and equivalents and the company has secured a $50 million loan from Hercules Capital which extends the runway into at least 2020. If avacopan and/or CCX140 are successful in the clinic and eventually approved, the company will receive additional development and regulatory milestone payments from Vifor. ChemoCentryx is in very good financial shape and has no near/medium-term funding needs.

Conclusion

I am pleased with the progress ChemoCentryx has made over the last few months and especially with the CMA application, which brings avacopan very close to the EU market. The pipeline continues to expand with the potentially registrational trial of avacopan in C3G and the upcoming initiation of a trial of CCX140 in FSGS. ChemoCentryx is in great financial shape with $195 million in cash and equivalents at the end of 2017 (pro-forma) and access to additional $50 million under the Hercules Capital loan. The most important catalysts for ChemoCentryx are in 2019:

EMA decision on avacopan - probably Q1 2019, could happen somewhat sooner (Q4 2018).

Phase 3 results of avacopan in AAV - 2H 2019.

Phase 2 results of avacopan in C3G - most likely in 2H 2019 as well (with potential for accelerated approval).

Phase 2 results of avacopan in hidradenitis suppurativa - no timeline for this trial yet, but I think we could see the results from this study by late 2019.

