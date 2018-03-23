Micron Earnings: More Fuel To The Upside Fire

The stock remains remarkably cheap, and the numbers are indicating that Micron stock is positioned for attractive returns going forward.

Micron Technologies (MU) operates in a remarkably cyclical industry, so financial performance always is hard to predict. The company reported earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 on Thursday, March 22, and the numbers were quite strong.

Even more important, management also is quite bullish about the company's prospects in the years ahead, and the stock looks well positioned for attractive returns when considering factors such as financial performance, valuation, and momentum.

A Solid Earnings Report

Micron reported record performance for the second quarter of 2018 across multiple metrics, including key variables like sales, gross profit, earnings per share, and cash flows.

Management attributed this performance to solid execution and an evolving portfolio of high-value solutions combined with a deeper relationship with more customers in markets with plenty of potential for expansion.

Total revenue during the quarter amounted to $7.35 billion, up 8% from the prior quarter and growing 58% vs. the same quarter in the prior year. This was driven by a positive business environment and broad-based demand for the company’s memory and storage solutions, particularly in the cloud, enterprise, and mobile markets.

Adjusted gross margins increased by 300 basis points vs. the prior quarter, reaching 58.4% of revenue. This was favored by a focus on high-value products as well as a disciplined execution and cost controls. Operating margin increased from 46% of revenue in the prior quarter to 49% of sales in the second quarter of 2018.

Over the middle term, guidance for DRAM products demand was quite strong, but guidance in the NAND division came in below analyst's expectations.

The Long-Term Picture Looks Strong

Management is of course an interested party in the discussion, so we need to take their comments with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, it's good to know that the company is finding attractive prospects due to major long-term trends across different industries.

Some key growth drivers to consider:

Phone manufacturers are launching new high-end smartphones with larger 4K displays, multiple high resolution cameras, and 4K HDR video recording. Capabilities like these have driven increased memory and storage requirements in recent years.

Even more important, OEMs are building new artificial intelligence, augmented reality and lifelike virtual reality capabilities into high-end smartphones, including facial and voice recognition, real time translation, fast image search, and scene detection.

To support these data-intensive capabilities, flagship and high-end smartphones are migrating toward 6 gigabytes of LPDRAM, a trend that bodes well for Micron given the company's leadership in LPDRAM power efficiency, which is essential for optimizing battery life.

Average storage SSDs also are increasing across all smartphone classes with new flagship models using 64 gigabytes of flash memory at a minimum.

Demand in the automotive industry also looks quite encouraging due to systems that integrate the instrument dashboard, infotainment, and telematic systems with a centralized compute and storage architecture to create a data center on wheels.

Voice and gesture recognition, combined with driver alert monitoring capabilities, are making automobiles more intelligent and much more compute intensive, requiring higher capacity and more powerful memory and storage solutions.

Micron always has operated in a cyclical industry, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. Demand for the company’s products will remain volatile and hard to predict on a quarter to quarter basis.

Nevertheless, some key industry trends are providing important tailwinds for Micron, so maybe both the cyclical lows and cyclical highs are going to be higher in the future than they used to be.

Micron By The Numbers

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative ranking system exclusively available to members in my research service: The Data Driven Investor. This algorithm basically ranks stocks in a particular universe according to three main return drivers - financial quality, valuation, and momentum.

Micron is one of the best-ranked stocks in the market according to the PowerFactors algorithm. This is easy to understand when looking at the main variables:

Revenue is growing at 58% year over year, with operating profit margin around 49% of revenue as of last quarter.

The forward price to earnings ratio is a bargain low at 6.3 based on earnings forecasts for 2019, so valuation is remarkably attractive.

Momentum doesn't leave much to be desired, Micron sock is up by a staggering 126% in the past 12 months.

The numbers alone don't make a complete investment thesis for a stock, but backtested performance for companies with a high PowerFactors ranking is clearly encouraging.

The following backtest considers only companies with a market capitalization value of over $300 million in the Russell 3000 index. Then it builds an equally weighted portfolio with the 50 stocks with the highest PowerFactors ranking in that universe. The portfolio is rebalanced every four weeks, and it has an assumed annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading expenses and similar considerations. The benchmark is the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Backtesting data and charts source: Portfolio123.

Performance numbers are quite impressive. Since January 1999 the system gained 17.52% per year vs. 6.19% annually for the benchmark. In other words, a $100,000 investment in the iShares Russell 3000 ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $315,1000, and the same amount of capital allocated to the quantitative portfolio would have a much larger value of $2.185 million.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns, so backtested numbers should always be interpreted with caution and sobriety. In Micron’s particular case, current numbers are outstanding, but the big question for investors is what kind of performance the company can sustain in the future.

That being acknowledged, it’s important to note that the main quantitative variables in Micron in terms of financial quality, valuation, and momentum are pointing toward more upside for the stock in the middle term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.