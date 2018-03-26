Sell Victoria Gold After The Construction Financing

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) has been hailed as the next Yukon takeover target ever since Kaminal Gold was acquired by Goldcorp (GG) in 2016. The C$500M construction financing package announced for the Eagle gold project on March 8 has effectively put an end to this takeover speculation and has put Victoria Gold on a path to becoming an independent gold producer within a couple of years.

Fellow author Peter Arendas has taken a bullish stance in response and has called for a $0.8 price target by 2020, or ~160% upside from the $0.31 (C$0.40) print at the time of writing. However, we believe the author has under-estimated some aspects of the financing, and ignored some others - and we therefore respectfully disagree with his view. In actual fact, we submit that little if any upside remains for shareholders in the wake of the financing; and risks have in fact increased rather than decreased due to the onerous conditions agreed with the lenders.

Consequently, we expect the share price to resume its downtrend in the foreseeable future as project lenders have set themselves up to reap most of the potential rewards offered by the Eagle gold project. Shareholders on the other hand are only invited to share the substantial risks of this project - a deal we would expect many to sell out of.

We shall argue our bear case in the following, and respond to various points raised (and missed) in the comment thread of the article linked above.

VIT data by YCharts

A Quick Overview

Before we start, here is a quick overview of Victoria Gold, and its defining asset, the Dublin Gulch project which includes the site of the future Eagle gold mine in the Yukon. To quote from the company's website:

"The proposed Eagle gold mine will produce doré from a conventional open pit operation with a three-stage crushing plant, in-valley heap leach and carbon-in-leach adsorption-desorption gold recovery plant."

The mineral reserve contains 2.66M ounces of gold and the feasibility study (or FS) envisages crusher throughput of 30,100 tpd to produce in excess of 200,000 ounces of gold during the first four years of operation, and 190,000 ounces of gold per year on average over the 12-year mine life.

The economic study contained in the FS projects an NPV(5%) of C$508 and IRR of 29.5% assuming a gold price of $1,250/oz and an exchange rate of C$1=US$0.78. Considering the projected upfront capex of just C$369.6M the Eagle gold project looks like a sizeable and highly attractive project.

There are plenty of articles here on Seeking Alpha discussing the merits of the Eagle gold project, and the technical report can be downloaded from SEDAR for those wishing to dig deeper.

At the time of writing Victoria Gold traded at C$0.40 which translates into a market capitalization of C$207M - or almost exactly 40% of the project value quoted in the FS. With estimated C$10M in working capital prior to construction financing, and C$38M already spent on pre-construction during 2017 one could be forgiven for mistaking the current valuation as an attractive entry point. Unfortunately, and contrary to popular belief, construction financing does have an impact on project economics and needs to be carefully evaluated to determine the investment case for a company at this juncture on its development path.

Let us look at the financing package for the Eagle gold project next.

The Financing Package

Construction financing for the Eagle gold project consists of several components. The details can be found in the news release, a simplified summary is given in the bullet points below.

The sale of a 5% net smelter return (or NSR) royalty for C$98M.

$225M in debt.

A C$125M placement of new shares of the company.

Call options, share purchase warrants, and an offtake agreement for 25% of annual gold production.

This funding package is provided jointly by Osisko Gold Royalty (OR) and Orion Mine Finance and a subsidiary of Caterpillar (CAT).

We would like to discuss these components and their impact on the project NAV in the following, and we will use the mine plan and cash flow projections outlined in chapter 23 of the FS as a basis. Moreover, we will also adopt the assumptions made for these cash flow projections to ensure consistency. These assumptions include: a gold price of $1,250/oz; a CAD/USD exchange rate of 0.78; and a 5% discount rate for NAV calculations. Furthermore, we will assume a 3 month LIBOR of 2% for the debt component, and we will present our numbers in C$ to facilitate comparison with the FS. And finally, we will adopt the projected number of C$369.6M for up-front capital quoted in the FS for the time being (but revise this number to account for reality as we proceed).

The Royalty

Franco Nevada (FNV) already owns a royalty on the Dublin Gulch property, and this royalty is already accounted for in the economic analysis included in the FS. We note that the FS calculates this royalty as a flat 1% on revenues after refining costs; however, in actual fact, this royalty only reduces to the 1% level from an initial 2% after payments of $1M to Franco Nevada. We have made the respective adjustment our cash flow model.

N.B. Reading across to the latest Franco Nevada earnings call we can't help a chuckle at the following comment by management in the Q/A section:

"We were delighted to see [Eagle gold] the project getting financed and taken forward to production, and that is because a couple of years ago, we did acquire royalty on the property." (for a price of $7M we might add). CEO Mr Harquail went on to "thank Osisko because we have royalties as well at Barkerville, at Windfall, and now at Victoria. So, I'm glad they're financing these properties for us".

The newly announced 5% royalty will be held by Osisko Gold Royalties, to be reduced to 3% after delivery of 97,500 ounces of gold. This reduction is scheduled well beyond the current mine life, and therefore has no effect on the economic model as presented in the FS, and adopted for the purpose of this article.

However, there is another factor to be considered here which has been overlooked in the discussion of this deal so far. Orion has a habit of striking offtake deals as part of its mine financing packages, and the implications of these offtake deals are not usually fully appreciated by investors. The financing package for the Eagle gold project also includes such an offtake component, so a little tangent is in order to explain this often overlooked aspect drawing from a discussion we had with Osisko management when the streamer purchased a large package of royalties, streams and offtake agreements from Orion last year (we summarized our findings for subscribers at the time).

In essence, the buyer purchases the gold from the mine and has a "look-back" and "look-forward" period to choose the price (one week in the case of the Eagle gold mine) before selling the gold at market. The buy-sell spread works in favor of the buyer no matter if the metal price rises or falls. Such offtake agreements siphon value away from the mine and towards the offtake recipient, and they are more common in base metal financings (in some cases with a fixed spread). Especially Orion seems to be introducing such offtakes into the gold space of late.

The proceeds from such an offtake agreement fluctuate depending on the metal price volatility, but over time these proceeds average out and can be viewed just like a small royalty. The royalty-equivalent value of such an offtake agreement clearly depends on the particular conditions, and these were not disclosed in sufficient detail for the financing package under discussion; however, extrapolating from the data available from last year's deal between Osisko and Orion we shall conservatively assume a 0.15% royalty equivalent in order to account for the offtake agreement on the Eagle gold mine.

With all these considerations out of the way, we proceeded to work the new royalty payments into the economic model as documented in the FS. The accumulated un-discounted cash flow is shown in the chart below. Here are some observations from this updated model:

Royalty payments total C$180.5M over the mine life (C$149M to Osisko, and C$31.5M to Franco Nevada), and the net proceeds for the offtake amount to C$4.5M.

The NPV(5%) for the Osisko royalty amounts to C$115M, and the NPV(5%) of the Franco Nevada royalty amounts to C$24.7M.

The new royalty and offtake agreement reduce the un-discounted cash flow from C$724.8 according to the FS to C$575.8.

The payback time gets pushed back to 3 years (from 2.8 years in the FS).

The NPV(5%) decreases from C$487M in FS model to C$372M in the updated model.

The IRR reduces from 30% in the FS to 25% in the updated model.

Debt Instruments

Construction debt is comprised of three individual instruments: a senior secured facility ($75M), a secured subordinated facility ($100M), and an equipment finance facility ($50M). We argue that interest payments for these debt instruments are part and parcel of the project economics and therefore need to be considered in an updated financial model. We will endeavor to do just that in the following, assuming a 3 month LIBOR of 2%, and a 7% interest rate on the equipment loan (similar to the conditions offered by Caterpillar to Lydian International (OTC:LYDIF) for the Amulsar project). The chart below illustrates the interest payment schedule for the three facilities.

We note the two year interest payment holidays agreed for the first two years of the mine life; and we note the large payment in year seven when accrued interest payments come due. The impact of these interest payments on cash flows from the Eagle mine is illustrated again in the chart below, where we have added a third line for accumulated un-discounted cash flows after interest payments. A few observations are in order:

Interest payments total C$130M in this model.

Adjusted undiscounted cash flows amount to C$445.6M.

The updated NPV(5%) drops to C$266.7M.

The updated IRR prints 19% after consideration of interest payments.

A comment is in order at this point regarding the discount rate of 5% which seems to have become the norm for economic studies in the mining sector, including the FS for the Eagle gold project. Clearly, the lenders are not agreeable with 5% as a rate to account for project-related risks, and we would wholeheartedly agree with this view for reasons discuss a little later. However, we will continue to use the 5% rate for now to allow comparison with the FS results.

Moving on, and adding loan repayments to the model now, we arrive at accumulated cash flows as shown in the chart below - and yes, it's the yellow line labeled "principal" we are referring to.

This yellow line only crosses into positive territory after about 8.5 years, and only leaves a grand total of C$125.1M in (un-discounted) cash flows for shareholders after 12 years. The chart also shows that cash flow from the mine is insufficient to re-pay the debt when it comes due, which probably means that some of the debt will be re-financed into other facilities in due time which will add more interest payments to the equation, and will damage shareholder returns even further.

Truth be told, it will probably not turn out quite as bad as we just said as we haven't adjusted tax payments in our model. The tax load assumed in the FS will quite likely decrease for such a marginal operation, but one should probably not expect too much from this effect, especially since we are not done with NAV deductions just yet.

The Placement

Orion and Osisko are going to subscribe to a combined 250M new shares of the company, increasing the present share count by 48%. The already reduced project value will be distributed over a much larger share count, which makes it even harder to see how the greatly reduced project value can support a share price anywhere near the current levels when the dust finally settles. It needs to be noted that both Orion and Osisko have agreed to pay C$0.50 per share, a premium of ~20% to the market at the time of financing, and clearly a positive aspect of this financing package, with warrants vesting at C$0.625.

How come Orion and Osisko both are prepared to pay C$0.50 per share, we hear you ask? Well, for both companies there is much more to this deal than just the shareholding (as is the case for other shareholders). Orion generates value as the lender of the two large debt facilities and also via the offtake agreement; and Osisko creates value via the royalty. Taking a sizeable stake in the company ensures that both lenders can nominate one representative to the board of directors, ensuring participation in the decision-making process, and influence when the time comes to re-structure the loans.

Surely, both Orion and Osisko wouldn't mind the share price to increase to their subscription price; but for them the shareholding is not the only means to the end of making money with the Eagle gold mine. And that sets the two companies apart from other shareholders.

What Else Could Go Wrong?

So far we have based our model on the data provided by the feasibility study. And unfortunately, we don't think that's a conservative approach. The Eagle gold mine will be constructed in a remote location, and climate conditions will create all kinds of challenges for this mine. We have discussed cold climate heap leaching elsewhere, and the following is an excerpt listing a few of the risks.

The rate of reaction between the ore and the solution slows down as the solution temperature drops towards freezing, increasing leach times and decreasing recovery rates.

Solution viscosity increases as temperatures drop affecting the heap as well as the ADR plant. The solution flow through the heap slows down, and as a result, cold heaps tie up more process solution and therefore more gold inventory than warm heaps.

Solution surface tension drops with temperature, again affecting the solution flow through the heaps, and the ability of the solution to penetrate tight fractures within the ore. Metallurgical recoveries can be adversely impacted by this effect.

If temperatures drop sufficiently below freezing a frozen wedge can form within the heap, stopping the leaching process altogether, and creating run-off issues when it thaws again.

The low grade of the reserve will only emphasize the technical risks, as will climate-imposed limitations for construction, mining, and optimization activities. We could go on, but we are sure our readers are getting the gist: heap leaching in the Yukon is not the same as heap leaching in Nevada - the risks are quite clearly higher in the Yukon.

The feasibility study lists a number of measures to mitigate all these challenges, and Victoria Gold (with the added expertise of its financiers) will quite likely be able to develop and ramp up this mine despite the risks. However, we have our doubts whether or not this can be achieved in the timeline, and at the cost anticipated in the FS.

Apparently, Victoria Gold is also coming around to this view. Consider the following slide lifted from the latest presentation.

(Source: presentation, comments and emphasis added)

This slide explains the use of the cash from the financing package, and here are a couple of observations:

"Escalation, Optimization, Bonding" can be safely summarized as "additional capex", and "Cost Overrun Funding" has a very similar smell to it.

"Additional working capital", and "Early sustaining capital" are clear indicators of a longer than anticipated ramp-up period.

Unfortunately, the first point above (capex overrun) has almost become the norm in this industry, but rarely is it admitted before mine construction even starts in earnest; and the latter point is hardly surprising considering the following (highly unrealistic) set of assumptions used in the technical report:

(Source: Technical Report)

Now, what does this mean in terms of cash flows from this mine? Simply put, it will postpone payback even further, and it will leave even less cash for investors, and it will create more opportunities for the lenders to squeeze cash out of the future Eagle gold mine.

Takeaway And Investment Thesis

Victoria Gold's Eagle gold project is a relatively high-risk cold climate heap leach project. Economics were never going to be as attractive as outlined in the FS, given the overly optimistic assumptions regarding initial capex and ramp-up schedule; and the project has just become even less attractive as a result of the financing.

Lenders are taking a high risk here, and the onerous conditions reflect this. Unfortunately, these conditions are leaving very little if anything on the table for shareholders. The market has anticipated such a development, judging from the chart, and the news release has merely confirmed these market expectations. Some marketing has accompanied the funding announcement and lent some support to the share price in the short term. We don't expect this support to last for long, especially as Victoria Gold will now enter the boring yet high-risk period of mine construction.

The financing package announced by Victoria Gold eerily reminds us of Lydian International's construction financing for the Amulsar mine, also a cold climate heap leach operation. Lenders effectively took all potential rewards away from Lydian shareholders; and interestingly, Orion was also involved in this financing. We believe the same is in store for Victoria Gold shareholders. We therefore expect the existing down-trend in the share price to resume, and will continue to avoid investing in the share capital of Victoria Gold.

Finally, we can't help and notice that both royalties on the Eagle gold project appear accretive simply based on the FS mine plan, and without any need for exploration success. The respective NPVs(5%) represent multiples of 1.17 of the purchase price in Osisko's case, and 2.7 in Franco Nevada's case. Once again it would appear that Franco Nevada has played its cards best - a limited $7M investment will presumably turn cash flowing in the near future, with no further commitments from the streamer's side.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO+ article. PRO+ members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO+ here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.