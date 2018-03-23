Mosaic: Looking Ripe For A Rebound

Despite the recent sell-off in equity markets, Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is still a stock that has gained traction of late, and that in the process has received upgrades from the likes of JPMorgan and CIBC. The company came up on a stock screener I run, as it has an attractive valuation at present. Despite the run up in the share price since September of last year (when shares could have been scooped up for less that $20), the company's present book and sales multiples of 1.0 and 1.2 respectively are still well below the 5 year averages of 1.3 and 1.7. The dividend cut last year may have resulted in more share weakness but the cut seems to have taken place pretty near the bottom of the cycle for Mosaic. Shares have already taken out their January 2018 highs and are still trading well above their 200 day moving averages.

The fundamentals for Mosaic's potash segment remain strong. Why? Well, as more production is earmarked to come from the lower cost K3 Esterhazy mine (which should finally put an end to the flooding issues), margins should steadily grind higher due to the meaningful difference in cost that should occur. On the phosphate side, the company's vertical integration of its assets gives it a cost advantage, although other competitive producers in this segment also control their own rock. However, irrespective of what Mosaic does internally, the risk is always there that both the potash & phosphate markets will become oversaturated, and that this will consequently depress the prices of the raw materials.

All Mosaic can do is work on its cost position, which will maintain competitiveness. On the phosphate side, Morocco holds all the aces due to its huge reserves base. On the potash side, the development of the new K3 mine has the potential to turn Mosaic into a true low cost producer in this segment. However, again, real oversupply concerns are coming to the surface here as this segment is expecting to see fresh supply from new mines in Canada and Russia before long. This is why any potential long play in Mosaic has to have downside protection as part of the trade. With implied volatility in Mosaic well over 30% at present, here is how we may go about it.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Although the dividend has been all but decimated in Mosaic, one could use that implied volatility to sell covered calls against a long stock position, for example. As I write, the stock is trading at about $24.50 and the April 20th $25.50 calls are trading at about $0.58. This option cycle up to the 20th of April does not coincide with Mosaic's first quarter numbers, which will be announced in early May. This is important, as we want a contraction in implied volatility to reduce the price of that call option. This, over time, will give us the opportunity to buy back that option for a much cheaper price than where we bought it, and thus make a profit.

Selling call options against long stock (otherwise known as covered calls) reduce that cost basis, which is crucial. Yes, upside profit is limited once we place negative deltas in the trade, but because of the outside factors affecting a stock such as this, protecting the downside is key. Every time a trader sells a call option against a long stock position (whether it happens multiple times in a 40 day cycle or once every 40 days), the cost basis of the initial shares is reduced. The lower one can buy their shares at, the less risk involved, which is why covered call writing in a liquid volatile stock such as Mosaic makes sense in my opinion.

Since Mosaic shares are making higher highs, I don't see the need to buy a protective put option over a year or so here. I have discussed this strategy here. The one scenario where we would buy a protective put would be if the company's upcoming first quarter earnings disappointed and broke some key support levels. Post-earnings, we could pick up some cheap long dated put options to protect the downside even more. But, again, we would play this by ear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.