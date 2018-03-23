Van Sciver: Go Long Spirit Airlines, Avoid United

He says of the two stocks, however, going long SAVE is the better investing play in the short term.

After a protracted fare war between United Continental Holdings (UAL) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE), both companies suffered body blows.

FRIENDLY SKIES? NOT SO MUCH.

After their battle, they remain two of Hedgeye’s favorite stock picks in the industrial space—but for very different reasons.

Industrials sector head Jay Van Sciver’s call is short UAL and long SAVE.

He says of the two stocks, however, going long SAVE is the better investing play in the short term.

“It’s hard to short anything in this market,” Van Sciver says in the clip above.

“UAL was down last year and it has lagged. But as Spirit hits those easy comps, and consensus is so far off and is not well-followed, I think it’s an easier long.”

