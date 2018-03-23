Jack-Ups: Deep Dive Into The Asia-Pacific Segment

We are close to the finish line in this comprehensive series on the supply fundamentals of the jack-up market. This time, we look at the huge Asia-Pacific segment of this market. While this segment is interesting for all shareholders of U.S. – listed drillers with jack-up exposure, be it Noble Corp. (NE), Ensco (ESV), Rowan (RDC) or Seadrill (SDRL), it is most interesting for Ensco shareholders.

The reason for this is that Ensco pursued the acquisition of Atwood Oceanics in part because it provided more Asian jack-up exposure. Or, at least so we were told by the Ensco’s management. I’ve previously been a vocal critic of this acquisition, mainly because it unnecessarily increased risk for Ensco. I continue to believe that in case of a solid offshore drilling market rebound, Ensco shares would have had significant upside anyway and the acquisition of Atwood Oceanics was not necessary from a strategic point of view.

Without further ado, let’s look at the jack-ups working in this important region:

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

As you can see, the segment is dominated by local players. The biggest position in the region is taken by COSL, or China Oilfield Services. Other Chinese companies, such as China National Petroleum Offshore Engineering and SINOPEC also have significant presence in the jack-up market. This is understandable given the enormous output from Chinese shipyards in recent years and China’s demand for energy. Indian players are notable as well. Among big international companies, Shelf Drilling has the biggest grip on the region.

The number of working rigs is significant, but so is the number of warm stacked ones. Answering readers’ questions to the previous installments, categories “warm stacked”, “standby”, “enroute”, “under modification”, “under inspection/repair/maintenance” have been united under “warm stacked” for presentation purposes.

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

There are many rigs sitting on the sidelines and waiting for the job right now. Many of them are modern, premium or high-spec jack-ups. In my opinion, the market looks oversupplied by a wide margin. Note that Ensco 106 and Ensco 107 are contracted as per the last Ensco fleet status report, so they’ll later move into the “working” category. Also, Borr Drilling now has a sizeable position in the region thanks to its latest acquisitions, but it is unclear whether the rigs will stay in the region or not. It is too early to tell what Borr’s contracting strategy would look like.

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

Turning to cold stacked rigs, we can see Ensco 113 and Ensco 114, which are former Atwood Mako and Atwood Manta. Given the number of warm stacked rigs in the region, the desire to have Atwood rigs added to Ensco fleet is unexplainable at this point.

Conclusion: the Asian-Pacific segment looks significantly oversupplied right now. The majority of rigs are produced in Asia and this fact only intensifies the problem. There are plenty of ready-to-work rigs of all kinds: standard, premium and high-spec. In this light, cold stacked rigs are way down the waiting line, and it will be hard for them to enter the market anytime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.