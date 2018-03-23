Jack-Ups: Deep Dive Into Eastern Europe, Mediterranean, Newbuilds And Conclusion

This is the final article in my series on the supply fundamentals of the jack-up market. I’d like to thank you all for your comments and support – without a healthy dose of encouragement, this project on supply fundamentals would have not been possible.

In this work, I’ll share data on Mediterranean and Eastern Europe, which are not important segments for U.S.-listed drillers with jack-up exposure (Ensco (ESV), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL) and Rowan (RDC)). However, I wanted to make the series a comprehensive guide on supply fundamentals, so these segments are included mainly because of the theoretical interest. At the same time, the discussion of newbuilds is highly practical. Newbuilds present a significant danger to the fragile market recovery, so everyone interested in trading or investing in offshore drilling stocks should face the harsh truth: InfieldRigs database states that there are 81 newbuild jack-ups in yards right now. But first, we start with Eastern Europe:

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

There’s nothing especially interesting here, so let’s quickly proceed to the Mediterranean:

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

The Mediterranean segment is currently dominated by Advanced Energy Systems, whose strategy is to buy old rigs on the cheap and refurbish them. Also, note that Ensco 111 and Ensco 112 are cold stacked in the region. These rigs are formerly Atwood Beacon and Atwood Aurora. I believe they will ultimately move elsewhere, but given the supply fundamentals of many market segments, it is absolutely not certain when these rigs will be working again.

Now that we’ve taken a look at both Eastern Europe and Mediterranean segments, let’s get to the most interesting part, the newbuilds:

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

The number of newbuild rigs in the yards is simply huge. The good news for the market is that they cannot appear immediately because companies that ordered them have no money to take delivery. The real exclusion from this rule of thumb is Borr Drilling, whose newbuild jack-ups will ultimately appear in the market. Also, Borr Drilling is a real, serious operation following the purchase of Paragon Offshore, so we can safely count Borr’s rigs in the active fleet.

In theory, anyone with deep enough pockets could just shop at the yards like Borr did and acquire a whole fleet of newbuild jack-ups. It is very good for the market that no one other than Borr decided to implement such a strategy.

It’s important to keep in mind that rigs without crews, onshore support and management/marketing teams are just metal. To put real pressure on the market, a rig must belong to a real operation. Big international players currently don’t have the capacity to take newbuild rigs. For example, the fate of Seadrill’s jack-ups is unclear: the entity that holds them was not included in Seadrill restructuring so Seadrill only maintained its floater newbuild obligations. Other than Borr Drilling, there are no companies that are able to take a significant number of newbuild jack-ups to their fleet. This is good, because otherwise the jack-up market would have drowned in a sea of new rigs.

The number of newbuild jack-ups is even more impressive that the number of newbuild floaters. The reason is simple – jack-ups are cheaper. There are so many newbuild rigs that it looks like a modern Midas visited Asian shipyards, turning everything he touched into a rig. The real reason for this overproduction was, of course, cheap financing and extremely bullish assumptions regarding rig demand.

Now that we’ve looked at all market segments, it’s time for a conclusion. In my opinion, the jack-up segment remains heavily oversupplied. In this environment, the reputation of the drilling company in combination with steady client relations are key to get a contract. Even North Sea, which is the only segment with a real market rebound, has a decent number of available rigs. On the jack-up side, I continue to fundamentally favor Rowan due to its joint venture with Saudi Aramco.

This series on supply fundamentals have turned into obsession for me over the past few weeks. I must admit that I’m happy that the work is finally done, and I can concentrate on other topics of interest. I hope you liked it.

