S&P Affirms Mallinckrodt's Non-Investment Grade Credit Rating

Its revenue and earnings are in decline, its credit quality has deteriorated and its share price has plummeted.

In December Mallinckrodt (MNK) announced its $1.2 billion acquisition of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals. The transaction was not well-received by S&P, which affirmed the company's below investment grade rating of Mallinkrodt's debt:

S&P Global Ratings today affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Mallinckrodt Plc and all issue-level ratings except for one recovery rating. We also removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Dec. 29, 2017. The outlook is negative ... Today's rating actions reflect our expectation that Mallinckrodt's 2018 leverage will increase to about 5x following the Sucampo acquisition but will improve to below 5x in the first half of 2019 and 4.7x by the end of 2019. Based on Mallinckrodt's strong track record of deleveraging after the previous acquisitions, we remain confident in the company's commitment to reducing leverage before pursuing any others. As such, we expect Mallinckrodt to limit its 2018 business-development and share-repurchase activities and direct internally generated cash flow to reduce leverage. We also recognize Mallinckrodt's strong track record of successfully integrating acquisitions and expect a smooth integration of Sucampo.

The S&P downgrade comes at a sensitive time for Mallinckrodt. The company is searching for a new narrative and needs to diversity its income away from top-selling Acthar. Meanwhile, the company's credit metrics are expected to deteriorate after the Sucampo deal.

Mallinckrodt Attempts To Buy A New Narrative

Mallinckrodt has been hiving off assets to pare debt. The problem is that top-selling Acthar has started to show cracks. Mallinckrodt's Q4 revenue fell by 5% Y/Y, while Acthar declined by 9%. Acthar represents 38% of total revenue and is one of the company's highest margin businesses. The fear is that [i] key distributor Express Scripts (ESRX) might trying to distance itself from Acthar and [ii] insurers may tamp down reimbursements for indications other than multiple sclerosis and infantile spasms. Meanwhile, the company is likely stuck with its sagging Specialty Generics business after its sale attempt flopped.

With its business in disarray management attempted to buy itself a new narrative. Its $1.2 billion Sucampo deal will help diversity revenue and earnings. Sucampo specializes in gastrointestinal, ophthalmic, autoimmune, inflammatory, neurological and oncology disorders. Its top-selling Amitiza (lubiprostone) treats chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adult women and opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adults suffering from chronic non-cancer related pain.

The FDA is currently reviewing an NDA for Amitiza in patients agents 6 to 17. If approved Amitiza could be the first branded treatment in the U.S. for constipation in the pediatric population. It could also provide Mallinkrodt the opportunity to leverage Sucampo's current R&D efforts. In the past news of an acquisition, restructuring or increased share buybacks may have spiked the stock. Something appears to have changed now. Since the deal was announced MNK has fallen by over 30%.

Higher Interest Rates May Lie Ahead

The Sucampo deal came at a cost. Mallinckrodt was required to pay all cash. What cash it did not have on hand the company had to borrow. The expectation that the acquisition would increase debt/EBITDA above 5x is what prompted S&P to act. The company incurred $90 million of interest expense in Q4 2017, which equated to an interest rate of about 5.5%. The company's bonds due April 2023 now have a yield-to-maturity of about 10.5%. This is up from around 8.0% at the end of Q3 2017.

If the company ever has to refinance any of its $6.7 billion debt load it will likely come at a few hundred basis points higher than what it's currently paying. Prior to the deal Sucampo's Q3 2017 revenue was up 6% Y/Y while EBITDA was flat. In effect, Mallinckrodt hitched its wagon to a company with no earnings growth. Now its credit metrics have deteriorated, its bond yields have spiked and the stock is hovering near a 52-week low of just over $14.

The stock is so low that it could be difficult to raise equity even if management wanted to. Mallinckrodt's only option to right the ship and service its debt load could be to launch new drugs. This could be asking a lot of a company with a reputation as a pharma roll-up.

Conclusion

The S&P downgrade to below investment grade reflects Mallinckrodt's deteriorating credit metrics. The company could be in dire straits as its top-selling drug appears to have cracked. The decline in the share price likely portends investors have soured on the Sucampo deal. Until the company can show consistent revenue and earnings growth MNK remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MNK.