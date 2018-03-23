Gold's 'Wall Of Worry' Is Increasing

A major sell-off in the stock market caught precious metals traders by surprise on Thursday. Coming on the heels of gold’s best 1-day performance in over a month, gold and silver ETF prices were lower on Thursday but not by much. April gold futures, however, were actually higher for the day. Gold’s continuing theme in the immediate term is its increasing resilience in the face of mounting global market worries. To that end, gold’s near-term picture is shaping to be quite positive as we’ll discuss in today’s commentary.

On a day which saw steep losses in the major U.S. stock market averages, spot gold was only 0.3 percent lower to close at $1,328. April gold by contrast settled up $5.90, or 0.5 percent, at $1,327. The actively traded gold ETFs meanwhile were lower by around 0.40 percent. All in all, the gold market showed a decisive degree of relative strength in the face of broad financial market selling pressure.

The prospect of a trade war between the U.S. and other economies, most notably China, has likely put a floor under gold prices for now. Trump’s latest move to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports on Thursday was just the news gold investors were looking for as far as serving as a stimulus for safe-haven demand. Between that and continued internal erosion in the U.S. equity market, gold has a ready-made “wall of worry” to justify a near-term breakout attempt from the malaise which has confined gold prices to a two-month trading range.

Turning our attention to my favorite gold surrogate, let’s take a look at the graph of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). The IAU price rose conspicuously above its 15-day moving average on Wednesday, which the first such time this has occurred in several weeks. The rules of my technical trading discipline state that a two-day higher close above the 15-day moving average constitutes an immediate-term buy signal. As we saw in the previous report, IAU is very close to confirming an immediate-term bottom and subsequent breakout signal. All that is now required to confirm a technical breakout for IAU is for the price to close above $12.80, which was Wednesday’s closing price. By closing above $12.80, IAU will have succeeded in closing two days higher above its 15-day MA, thus confirming an immediate-term (1-4 week) buy.

Source: BigCharts

While a simple 2-day higher close above the 15-day moving average in IAU would suffice to confirm a technical breakout, any additional rallies in the gold ETF would be greatly increased by additional weakness in the U.S. dollar index. Shown here is the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which is my favorite dollar proxy right now. As previously stated, not only should UUP remain below its trading range ceiling at the $23.75 level for gold to have any chance to rally this month but it should ideally resume its declining trend to allow gold its best chance for an extended rally beyond the immediate term. Accordingly, a downside break below its Feb. 1 pivotal low of $23.13 would pave the way for additional gains in the gold price.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the gold and silver mining stocks, the daily progression of the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index (HUI) should be closely monitored from here. HUI tends to be more sensitive to movements in the underlying precious metals due to its greater volatility and unhedged nature vis-à-vis the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU). The breakout in many gold stocks on Wednesday produced a lively rally in the XAU, yet the HUI closed far less decisively than the XAU above its important 15-day moving average. As suggested by the following graph, the HUI’s rally on Wednesday seemed to be carried out with less conviction than the XAU’s rally. For this reason it will be important to monitor HUI’s subsequent daily movements - especially given the fact that HUI was showing relative weakness versus the XAU prior to Wednesday’s rally. Moreover, HUI failed to follow through with a higher close on Thursday.

Source: BigCharts

For now traders should remain vigilant in light of gold’s latest breakout attempt. Per the rules of my technical trading discipline, a follow-through higher close above the $12.80 level in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) on Friday, or anytime next week, would allow us an entry point. No new trading positions are currently recommended until IAU confirms its latest immediate-term bottom. Longer-term investment positions in gold, however, can be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold’s two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.