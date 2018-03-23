EA's Guidance Raise, Dividend Talk Outduel Star Wars Battlefront II Debacle

Lessons learned around value, fairness and transparency from the Star Wars Battlefront II launch debacle should serve company leadership in coming quarters.

At the end of January, as Electronic Arts (EA) prepared to report on their key holiday quarter (Q3-FY18), all eyes were rightly looking toward how sales would be affected by the ongoing Star Wars Battlefront 2 controversy. The company had clashed with players over its monetization scheme, which partially gated some non-cosmetic content behind microtransactions. Unit sales came in at 7 million, well short of the "conservative" 8 million expectation. Company wide sales, including the changes in deferred net revenues, were short company guidance by $29 million. And because EA's guidance is always low, revenues missed analysts' predictions by closer to $40 million.

Net bookings for the quarter were $29 million below our guidance driven by lower than expected sales of Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Source: Q3 FY18 Prepared Remarks

But interestingly, despite the significant revenue shortfall in fiscal Q3, EA raised full-year GAAP revenue guidance from $5.075 billion to $5.100 billion. Excluding the impacts of tax reform (discussed below), the company increased earnings guidance by $0.10. These raises were attributed to strength in their live services offerings. Live services revenues, including additional downloadable content, subscriptions and advertising, grew 30% during the trailing twelve months, with total segment revenues over $2 billion.

Source: Q3 FY18 Earnings Slides (note: Q3 FY18 is Q4'17 calendar year.)

The chart above shows live services growing share of total digital net bookings. Also observe three general trends from the chart:

slow, steady growth in mobile gaming revenue

lumpy but secular shift toward full game, digital downloads versus packaged/box delivery

strong, accelerating growth in live services

Growing digitally delivery of core games (versus physical box), along with the growth in live services, continue to shift the total mix toward digital. This phenomenon, highlighted in the charts below, drives an increasing gross profitability rate.

Source: Q3 FY18 Earnings Slides



Source: Q3 FY18 Earnings Slides

New Media Platforms

It is useful to think of EA's live services as both additional social gaming content channels, as well as social media jump-off points. Both on EA's platforms and elsewhere online, the games become communities and networks where people congregate, match make, participate in events, share content and create forums. Though hard to quantify engagement directly, EA did provide some color with the recent earnings release:

The FIFA community grew to nearly 42 million players, on console alone, during the calendar year.

FIFA Mobile added 26 million players to its total player base in the quarter.

FIFA Ultimate Team™ player base grew 12% year-over-year, from launch to the end of the quarter.

In Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II, nearly 70% of players engaged in the single-player campaign.

Battlefield™ 1 now has more than 25 million unique players life to date.

The Sims™ 4 player base grew more than 35% year-over-year and delivered the highest performing expansion pack to date during the quarter.

The Madden Challenge entertainment special on The CW Network was the #1 esports television broadcast in the U.S. for 2017.



Source: Q3 FY18 Earnings Slides

Because live services rely on the quality of the underlying games, it is useful to consider the health of EA's major properties. Though weaker than Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) portfolio, these franchises, both the wholly-owned and the licensed intellectual properties, attract a diverse range of relatively loyal and hardcore gamers.

Battlefield (first-person war shooter) - The latest iteration, confusing dubbed Battlefield 1, launched in 2016. While successful, the Battlefield games have not enjoyed the same commercial achievement as Call of Duty, Activision's perennial chart topper in the key first-person shooter category. However, as mentioned above, Battlefield 1 now has more than 25 million unique players life to date. The Metacritic score fell just short of "universal acclaim" at 88. Some players did call for more single player content at release. A new Battlefield tittle will release this fall. Mass Effect (sci-fi roleplay/action) - Released in 2017, the current title from the franchise, Mass Effect: Andromeda, disappointed both in sales and critical reception. Analyst have estimated less than 3 million copies sold during the first quarter of release. The Metacritic score came in at 72. BioWare, the EA studio that produced the series, is taking a break from Mass Effect to focus on their new IP, Anthem. During the recent conference call, EA pushed the release of Anthem to early 2019 to reduce competition with the new Battlefield title discussed above. There are reports of key personnel changes as well. The game will feature single-player content. However, and more interesting from a live services perspective, multiplayer squads of up to four players can team in a "shared-world". If done correctly, Anthem looks to challenge Activision's Destiny franchise in this category, especially in light of recent player dissatisfaction with Destiny 2. Need for Speed (racing) - EA's twenty-third installment from the Need for Speed series, called Payback, launched last November. The game received mixed and average reviews. The most common complaint, as with Star Wars Battlefront II, is the prevalence and mechanics of the micro-transactions. Updates over the past few months have addressed some progression concerns. --- Need for Speed: Edge is in development under EA Spearhead, formerly EA Korea. It will be published by Nexon in South Korea, and by Tencent in China. Based on Need for Speed: Rivals (2013), Need for Speed: Edge will be the third NFS title to employ the freemium model. The Sims (simulation) - The Sims 4 life simulation game released in September of 2014. The game received mixed reviews with lack of content at launch the primary concern. It became the best-selling PC game of 2014 and 2015. Last year versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were released. --- The Sims Mobile, a new release, addresses the previous lack of depth in the "social" aspects of the franchise. EA Sports (sports) - EA dominates the licensed sports properties category. Of particular note are the FIFI and Madden series. FIFA's large player base for both console and mobile games was highlighted above. While the player base for FIFA Ultimate Team mode grew 12% year-over-year, players did objected to the subtle "pay-to-win" mechanics of the player packs. --- The NPD group had Madden NFL 18 as the number four best-selling game of 2017. Along with Battlefield 1, FIFA and Madden are driving engagement from both players and viewers for EA's competitive eSports. The Madden Challenge was the number one eSports broadcast in the US last year. Star Wars (sci-fi action/shooter, strategy, MMORPG) - In addition to Battlefront II which is discussed in more detail above and below, EA is alpha testing a strategy game for mobile devices called Star Wars: Rise to Power. Additionally, Star Wars: The Old Republic (2011 MMORPG) remains active, though 2017 saw no expansion pack.

Tax Reform and Capital Return

As a result of last year's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, EA took a charge of $176 million in its fiscal third quarter. The charge represents tax on overseas profits and a revaluation of deferred taxes. Looking forward, EA's future tax rate may decline and the legislation provides the opportunity to repatriate most foreign earnings. The following is from the Q3-FY18 Prepared Remarks linked above:

During the coming months we will re-evaluate our capital return and investment strategy, including our stock repurchase program, and whether we should consider a dividend. We would expect to announce any changes on our next earnings call.

The repatriation of foreign earnings brings attention to EA's strong cash position and ability to extend capital return. The following chart highlights EA's net cash to market cap and provides a comparison to Activision.

EA ATVI Total Cash $4.88 B $4.77 B Total Debt $988 M $4.39 B Market Cap $39.6 B $55.7 B

Data Aggregation: Yahoo Finance

Stock Repurchase Program (TTM Ended December 31 - in millions)

2017 2016 Value of shares repurchased $578 $1017 Number of shares repurchased 5.6 14.9

Sourced from Q3 FY18 Earnings Release

It should be qualified that diluted share counts have remained flat over the life of the recent repurchase program. At the end of both calendars 2017 and 2015 the diluted share count would have been approximately 311 million. During the next conference call, look for the company to approve a similar repurchase program at level sufficient to offset dilution from the use of equity in compensations and use in any possible acquisitions.

As with the renewal of a significant repurchase program, the strong cash position and recent tax reform will allow for the initiation of a dividend. A $0.65 dividend (.50% current yield) would be easily sustainable from a payout ratio perspective, approximately 13% of next year's mean earnings estimate, and give room for its growth. Though modest compared to the broader market yield, such a dividend would bring EA in line with Activision's yield. And note that only half of the NASDAQ-100 currently offers a dividend and the current average is below 1.00%.

To further put possible capital return, and valuation more broadly, into perspective, it is useful to quickly consider estimated forward earnings. Despite the recent price appreciation EA's forward multiply is still in line with both Activision and the NASDAQ-100. Consider the following:

EA ATVI NASDAQ-100 Forward P/E 25.70 23.89 21.10

Data Aggregation: Yahoo Finance and The Wall Street Journal

Lastly, EA is expecting historic cash flow for FY18, which ends March 31st. The diversity of content across platforms and geographies, coupled with varied business models, has yielded a dependable, growing cash flow. Currently at $1.44 billion, operating cash flow will enable a meaningful share repurchase program and dividend initiation, while still allowing room for increasing content investment and growing net cash.

3 At the beginning of fiscal 2018, EA adopted FASB ASU 2016-09 related to stock-based compensation. The new guidance does not impact total cash and cash flow, but it does increase operating cash flow and decrease cash flow from financing activities.

Source: Q3 FY18 Earnings Slides

Loot Boxes, "Pay to Win" and Gambling

Last year during player testing for Star Wars: Battlefront II, objections were raised about the sell of loot boxes containing in-game ability improvements and content unlocks. While a significant time expense could garner similar loot, the ability to purchase loot boxes was making the game "pay too win". Adding to the controversy was growing state and international government interest in determining if the random nature of the loot boxes, and the possibility of converting the loot to real world currency, constituted gambling.

At official release the loot boxes were removed, but the significant time constraints for progression remained. And at the end of January, in their prepared remarks for Q3 earnings, EA stated:

Going forward, we believe that live services that include optional digital monetization, when done right, provide a very important element of choice that can extend and enhance the experience in our games.

Source: Q3 FY18 Prepared Remarks

Prominent commentators in the game community, still upset by the level of "grind", were not reassured by the statement that "pay to win" would not return to the game. Further, in public meetings and through official reactions during February, the ESRB (the industry's self-regulatory organization) dismissed gambling concerns despite governmental interest.

But March would bring a complete reversal from EA. On the 21st the company began rollout of a broad ranging update to the progression system. Items impacting gameplay will not be available for purchase. Loot crates only contain cosmetic type items and are only available through gameplay, not for purchase. Cosmetic items will be sold, but directly and not in "random" crates.

As noted in the opening, management missteps around the Star Wars monetization scheme cost the company approximately $40 million in top-line revenues during the holiday quarter alone. Though a costly lesson, management can apply the two key learnings to the upcoming Battlefield and Anthem releases.

Never can player progression come primarily at the cost of a microtransaction. Direct purchases of cosmetic items are acceptable because these item types don't affect gameplay and the gambling mechanic is absent.

The missteps have also reopened the discussion of EA's value proposition for their premium priced, AAA titles among their sophisticated player base. Interestingly, Star Wars Battlefront II players were generally satisfied with the robustness of content available at launch, as opposed to 2016's first person shooter Battlefield 1. However, management faces uncertainty in how to deliver, bundle and price post launch downloadable content for their AAA titles. Lessons learned around value, fairness and transparency from the Star Wars Battlefront II launch debacle should serve company leadership in coming quarters.

A Word About Fortnite and PUBG

SA News Editor, Jason Aycock recently covered competitive pressures the large game makers face from rapidly growing, low cost shooter games like Fortnite and PUBG. Reporting on Take-Two Interactive, Jason wrote:

The company has 5% of its EPS at risk from the competition, says Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak -- relatively light considering the competition for player attention those rivals present. Fortnite has 45M registered free users and PUBG has sold 30M units. That EPS risk is modeled on a 10% drop in in-game monetization, he says (Fortnite and PUBG each generate about $1.2B in in-game and digital revenue).

From a player engagement and player dollar perspective, these games are a threat to EA, Activision and Take-Two. However, EA will release their latest Battlefield iteration this fall; with similar modes and squading, the title is well positioned to capture share in this key niche. Beyond share, all boats will rise with the tide of new players Fortnite and PUBG introduce to the category.

It is useful to recall that EA was among the first movers in the "online wars" with Battlefield 1942's release in 2002 and has successfully extended this franchise for 15 years. This year's Battlefield will be "new", offer a robust single player campaign, and most importantly, provide high engagement multiplayer modes like the battle royale of Fortnite and PUBG.

Takeaways

At the start the next fiscal year in April, expect positive market reaction to the expansion of the capital return program and a strong yet attainable guidance driven by continued live services growth. Reversing player sympathies for the Star Wars Battlefront II monetization scheme should reduce negative coverage, a positive for engagement and longevity of the title. With 2018 being a FIFA World Cup year, expect strong engagement for both EA's eWorld Cup and the FIFA 19 release, likely in September. Going into the new year, a strong slate of releases, including the latest Battlefield and new IP Anthem, will lead to record revenues for fiscal 2019. Profitability rates from these revenues will grow with the secular shift toward digital delivery of core games and mix shift toward live services. Despite recent gains, EA's share price remains a value in light of growth prospects. But most importantly, EA's investments in new media platforms and social networks will drive engagement among a broad range of players.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.