Jagged Peak Energy's (JAG) CEO Joe Jaggers on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Bob Howard - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Joe Jaggers - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Mark Petry - Executive Vice President, Land and Acquisitions

Ian Piper - Vice President, Finance and Corporate Planning

Chris Bairrington - Vice President, Operations

John Roesink - Vice President, Development Planning and Geoscience

Jim Kleckner - Upcoming President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Jeanine Wai - Citigroup

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Mike Scialla - Stifel

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital

Jeoffrey Lambujon - Tudor Pickering Holt & Company

Mike Kelly - Seaport Global

Josh Silverstein - Wolfe Research

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs

Dan McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Jagged Peak Energy Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Bob Howard

Thank you, Ariel. Good morning and welcome to Jagged Peak Energy’s conference call to discuss year end and fourth quarter 2017 earnings and combined operations update. Yesterday, we issued our earnings news release and our 2017 Form 10-K has been submitted to the SEC. Both these documents are available on our website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com. During our discussion, we’ll refer to an Earnings Call Presentation that can be found on the Presentations page under the Investor Relations section of our website.

During this call, we will make certain forward-looking statements about the company’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business activities. We caution you that our actual results could differ materially from the results that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Information about these factors can be found in the company’s SEC filings and Slide 2 of today’s Earnings Call Presentation. We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDAX margin. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide a comparison across the periods of activity and with other oil and gas operators. The reconciliation of the appropriate GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the last page of the earnings release and the last page of the Earnings Call Presentation.

I will now turn the call over to Joe Jaggers, our Chairman, CEO and President and return later for a financial update. Joe?

Joe Jaggers

Thank you, Bob and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us on my final Jagged Peak earnings call. I would like to introduce the rest of the team. In addition to Bob and I, we have Mark Petry, our EVP in Land and Acquisitions; our VP of Finance and Corporate Planning, Ian Piper; Chris Bairrington, our VP of Operations; and John Roesink, VP of Development Planning and Geoscience. We also have Jim Kleckner with us. Jim will soon be our President and CEO upon my retirement next week.

Turning to Slide 2 in the online presentation, I will highlight a few key points related to our Q4 and full year 2017 results. Our acreage has increased to approximately 75,200 net acres, up 14% through the year. We increased our inventory of locations to some 2,090 as a result of our efforts to prove new zones and our success adding acreage. All of these locations are based on our original 880 foot spacing. Because of our contiguous land position, we are able to drill some of the longest lateral wells on the basin. Our proportion of 1.5 and 2 section lateral locations has increased to 93% of our inventory with accompanying high working interest and high proportion of operated wells. We continued to add surface acres to support our infrastructure efforts and now stand at approximately 4,500 total surface acres.

Our 2017 production tripled from 2016 while we maintained a leading LOE cost structure. And to support our development and maintain our cost advantage, we continue to increase our water infrastructure. We now have sufficient water to source up to 5 continuous frac fleets and are able to dispose of more than twice our current daily produced water volume both at very attractive costs. 2017 was a year of aggressive delineation of additional targets with new targets established in the second Bone Spring, the Wolfcamp C and the Woodford. We now produced from a total of 8 targets in the acreage. Reserve replacement of production was strong at over 800% and total reserves increased to 82.4 million BOEs, up 118%.

On Page 3, we illustrated performance related to peers, our oil content highest among our peers, drilled very high unit revenue and coupled with leading LOE cost structure resulted in the highest EBITDAX margin with our peers. All on continuing to maintain attractive leverage ratios.

Turning to Page 4, you see that our production grew just over 200%, all organically. Our Q1 production was just a week or so left in the quarter is estimated at 27,000 to 27,300. Quarter-to-date, we brought on a lot of wells and are currently completing six wells. Slide 5 addresses our reserve growth during 2017, up 118% to 82.4 million BOEs with characteristically higher liquids, predominantly oil and now 46% developed.

At this point I will turn the call over to soon to be President and CEO and current member of our Board of Directors, Jim Kleckner. Jim and I have known each other for many years. I have developed the at most respect for his leadership, integrity, business acumen and character. Standing JAG at peak has been the thing I am most proud of in my 37 year career in the industry. So I have taken the successor choice very seriously. And Jim, I turn over the range with confidence that he is the right pick and has the leadership and experience to take the company to the next level. Jim?

Jim Kleckner

Thank you, Joe. And on behalf of all the employees at Jagged Peak Energy, I want to thank you for your vision, dedication and commitment in building a company that employees and investors alike can be proud of and participate in its exciting future. In 5 years, you took the initial idea of exploring in the Southeast Delaware Basin and successfully created a multibillion dollar corporation with substantial growth opportunity, well done and congratulations to you and your retirement and my special thanks for helping me transition in the new role.

In 2018, we are focusing on several strategic initiatives that will help improve our overall company performance as referenced on Slide 6. First, we will increase our technical understanding the reservoir system through integration of 3D seismic, core and other data gathering initiatives with the goal of drilling longer laterals and optimal target windows. Second, we will adhere to the capital discipline and strict cost control and planning and executing our development program. Third, we will focus on generating top tier operational results by reducing drilling cycle times, increasing technical efficiencies of our completions by target interval in area. Fourth, we will maintain pure leading cost structure by expanding our water handling facilities to support drilling, completion and production operations. And lastly, we will maintain a strong balance sheet with conservative leverage profile.

Turning to Slide 7, last year the company licensed the spec 3D seismic survey that covered the Cochise prospect area on the Ward and Winkler County line. Interpretation of this data allowed the sub-surface team to gain greater insight into the structure and stratigraphy of the reservoirs in this area. And this improved understanding, helped us target higher quality shale packages and steer our lateral wellbores with greater confidence. Acquisition of data over the Whiskey River and it was completed in the first quarter of this year and the processed data will be ready for interpretation and have an impact on the development effort during the second half of the year. Additionally, seismic crews are permitting and surveying in the Big Tex area and that data will be available to guide the company’s Wolfcamp and Woodford drilling in 2019.

The importance of having 3D to guide the development program can be seen in the two wells illustrated on Slide 8. The Whiskey River 4A and 19-5B were drilled approximately 1.5 miles apart and a both 10,000 foot laterals have targeted high quality Wolfcamp Bay on the Eastern edge of our acreage position. The 4A well exceeded the 100% of the lateral in target window and has substantially outperformed our type curve. The 19-5B was roughly 63% in the target window and has performed below the type curve. We believe this underperformance is directly attributable to drilling outside the target window and 3D across the entire acreage position will allow us to plan well to achieve maximum percentage of lateral and the optimal targets and significantly impacted well performance in the future.

Turning to Slide 10, the company’s total location inventory has increased from 1,265 at the IPO to approximately 2,090 based on the extensive delineation effort in last year’s program. Locations have been added in the second Bone Spring in Big Tex, the third Bone Spring in Cochise, Whiskey River and Big Tex and the Wolfcamp B in Whiskey River. Now, it should be noted that 93% of this inventory is long to extra-long laterals on acreage that is 97% company operated.

Turning to 2018 guidance, which is summarized on Page 11, the midpoint of our production guidance is 29,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day. That represents a 74% growth rate from the 2017 to 2018. Our activity level is scheduled to provide the organization with the necessary time to complete the acquisition and interpretation of 3D and other data initiatives. We believe that by completing the interpretation and integration we will more efficiently deploy capital across our portfolio. In 2018, we expect to spud between 40 and 45 gross operated wells and bring 42 to 46 gross operated wells online.

Capital associated with drilling and completing these wells is between $540 million and $590 million. Infrastructure spending associated with the build-out of our water delivery and disposal systems will be between $20 million to $25 million. LOE expense will be $3.25 to $4 per barrel of oil equivalent and has increased over 2017 due to the number of wells that will be placed on artificial lift. Cash G&A will range from $42 million to $46 million and that reflects the growth in our technical and operational teams required to drive value into our development program as we have prepared to ramp up activity levels in the future.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Bob Howard to review 2017 operating results and financials.

Bob Howard

Thank you, Jim. Following up on Jim’s update on 2018 guidance, I will touch on the 2017 financial highlights as we continue to generate excellent financial results with increasing production and continue to generate top level margins.

As shown on Slide 12, we reported net income of $12.8 million for the fourth quarter. Excluding $58.5 million of pre-tax non-cash mark-to-market loss on commodity derivatives, $37.3 million of deferred tax benefit from the recent tax law legislation and other non-cash charges, adjusted net income was $20.2 million or $0.09 per share which compares to adjusted net income of $15.4 million for the third quarter. For the full year, our adjusted net income was $55.9 million or $0.26 per share. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDAX was $78.3 million, which is 388% greater than the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of 39% compared to the third quarter.

During the quarter, we generated a peer leading adjusted EBITDAX margin of over $35 per barrel of oil equivalent in production. For the year, we generated $203.3 million of adjusted EBITDAX, an increase of 315% from 2016, a nearly $33 per BOE of production. Our full year 2017 production was over 3x 2016 production at nearly 17,000 BOE per day and continues to be among the highest oil company industry. Fourth quarter production increased over 24,000 BOE per day, which is an increase of 25% from the third quarter of ‘17. We continue to see oil cuts of approximately 80% driven by a primary development in the Wolfcamp B formation.

During the quarter, capital expenditures for drilling and completion activities was $168.5 million, which includes spudding 14 gross operated wells and completing 14 gross operated wells. For the year, we invested $567.6 million in drilling and completion activities, including spudding 54 gross operated wells and completing 46 gross operated wells, which is a significant increase from 2016 when we spud 16 gross operated wells and completed 11 gross operated wells for the entire year.

In addition to our investment in drilling and completion infrastructure costs in 2017, we invested $69.1 million to acquire approximately 9,200 net acres of leasehold interest and average cost of approximately $7,500 per acre, which increases our leasehold position to approximately 75,200 net acres at the end of the year. While we don’t provide our budget for the leasehold acquisitions, we will continue to seek strategic leasehold interest at attractive costs and we will complete acreage trades on well locations, increased lateral lengths, increased our ownership in the wells we drill.

Slide 13 shows our year – our borrowings of $155 million under our credit facility which positions us with the debt to last 12 months adjusted EBITDAX ratio of 0.8x. Earlier this week, we expanded our bank credit facility to add six lenders and increased our borrowing base from $425 million to $540 million. In addition to the upsizing of the facility, interest margins have decreased by 50 basis points to 150 basis points to 250 basis points above the underlying interest rates. And our ability to hedge on the facility was also increased. As of March 21, the outstanding balance under our credit facility was $265 million, which leaves $275 million of borrowing capacity available to supplement our operating cash flow to fund our development program.

This concludes our prepared remarks and I will open it up for questions-and-answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jeanine Wai of Citigroup.

Jeanine Wai

Hi, good morning everyone.

Joe Jaggers

Good morning Jeanine.

Jeanine Wai

Good morning, in terms of the 3D seismic and understanding the potential rate of change in 2018, how many wells in 2017 were drilled using 3D seismic and given the timing of the survey this year how many wells do you think will benefit from the 3D seismic this year?

Joe Jaggers

Jeanine we are going to turn that over to John Roesink, he is close to the data.

John Roesink

Hi Jeanine, in 2017 using the Cochise’s 3D we drilled approximately six wells that were impacted by our learnings from that – in that well. The drilling schedule was a moving target, but based on current planned activity I would say approximately 20 of the wells will be impacted in 2018 by our interpretation of the survey that covers Whiskey River.

Jeanine Wai

Okay, great. Thanks. And my follow-up just continuing to hit on what we can expect that’s going to be different in 2018 versus last year, you have improved efficiencies by roughly 30% since 3Q ‘17 on the stages completed per day per fleet basis, what stages per day level have assumed for the 2018 outlook and our understanding is that you do have a monthly stage count metric and to some of your services contracts and we just want to know kind of how that number of stages compared to what you have stated in your 2018 outlook?

Joe Jaggers

Chris Bairrington, VP of Ops [ph] has those numbers available.

Chris Bairrington

Hi Jeanine. Our current 2018 is scheduled from where we are at right now in the 1Q of ‘18, so we are achieving what had in the current schedule, the 2.7. Additional efficiency gains can’t be there, but they have not baked in at this point.

Jeanine Wai

And then sorry just how does that compare to whatever agreement you have in your services contractor, just trying to get a sense of how aligned the budgets is versus what you have in your contracts?

Chris Bairrington

Yes. Our service contracts right now are they are based on this 2.7 average, it’s a little more complicated than that on the number of hours for the pumping stage. But that’s how we are currently priced out is on hours per stage. The MPT is a give and take from our side and also on the frac contract side. So there shouldn’t be any changes to the frac contracts that would impact the capital for us.

Jeanine Wai

Okay, great. Thank you for taking my question.

Joe Jaggers

Thank you, Jeanine.

Operator

Our next question comes from Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets.

Scott Hanold

Good morning. Joe…

Joe Jaggers

Good morning Scott.

Scott Hanold

Good morning. I thought I would just say Joe congratulations on your long successful career and hope you enjoy some down time in retirement.

Joe Jaggers

Thank you very much, Scott.

Scott Hanold

For 2018, clearly you guys have slowed down your activity pace in August from what was expected several months ago and can you just give us some broad I mean specific data points on what really drove that decision making process, it sounds like you are going to use more data analytics and want to be more deliberate about how you approach ‘18, but what were the key triggers that you made you go down this path?

Jim Kleckner

Hey, Scott, this is Jim Kleckner and let me take a shot at that. First, we did a look back on our 2017 performance and evaluated our technical efficiencies in that program. As Joe mentioned, we are really focused on a lot of delineation of additional target zones, but what we saw also was the example I showed you that the ability to penetrate more target window was really amplified with 3D seismic. And so when we think about our 2018 program, we didn’t want to outrun our technical learning curve, so we wanted to taste that with the data acquisition and integration that’s coming from the 3D sheet we discussed, coupled with a lot of other data gathering and integration work whether it would be cores, PBT work on fluid properties and additional pressure information around there. We believe that not outrunning that technical learning curve and wasting value in the ground is critical to our program going forward and so we sequenced our drilling program coupled with how we will bring that in the organization digested and targeted into value growth in our drilling program.

Scott Hanold

Okay. And so am I right in saying I think you had mentioned – you all had mentioned that there were 6 wells that used seismic on last year? So it was ultimately actually getting all that data in sometime in the back half of last year and early this year and able to actually take a hard look at it relative to where you were before? Is that a fair kind of high-level look at it?

Jim Kleckner

That’s correct, Scott.

Scott Hanold

Okay. And I think you guys had budgeted or at least mentioned you are budgeting sort of like a $50 environment and when you step back and think about your learnings that you expect in ‘18 from this new data and where current commodity prices are, should we assume that there is not even though that we are in a – it looks like we are at least for know in the $60 plus oil world, you all will still again not try to outrun yourselves and maintain this completion and drilling pace you all laid out today?

Jim Kleckner

I think when you look at our 2018 program, we are budgeting conservatively at a $50 price and we are going to adhere to that in the first half of the year if we see that commodity prices remain high and its results. So, 3D survey come in and the results of our wells start improving that we would have the flexibility in the second half of the year to make adjustments, but right now we are planning on the budget as we have just delivered.

Scott Hanold

Okay, no, that’s great. And one really quick one on could you give us a quick update on that ORIX [ph] line that was indeed put in, in the Big Tex area, I think it was supposed to go online in the first quarter. What’s the status on that? And if you can just give us a general view of what your oil firm takeaway contracts are in at right now, obviously with mid-Cush spreading out, there is a lot of concerns about producers being able to get out their oil?

Ian Piper

Yes, Scott, this is Ian Piper. So, Big Tex has begun flowing, they started flowing that early this year, so substantially all of our production is now on live. There is a bit on truck, but not much. And in terms of capacity on ORIX, they have got ORIX 2 coming online in June that’s going to bring another 400,000 a day online. So, our capacity will step up with that. We don’t see any issues.

Scott Hanold

Understood. Appreciate it. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Scialla of Stifel.

Mike Scialla

Good morning everybody. I would like to offer my congratulations, Joe as well on your career specialty success with Jagged Peak and hope you have a great retirement.

Joe Jaggers

Thank very much, Mike.

Mike Scialla

I wanted to ask on your spacing test, you have got a fair bit of data there now on the 660 foot spacing in the one zone I guess lower zone in the Wolfcamp, your thoughts on is that going to be the appropriate spacing and any thoughts on how that interplays with the upper Wolfcamp, but do you see those as two separate reservoirs at this point?

John Roesink

Hi, Mike, this is John Roesink again. And we are encouraged by everything we have seen to-date on the lower Wolfcamp base 660 spacing test as well as our staggered 330 offset upper and lower Wolfcamp base test. It’s an evolving piece of the story in terms of the timing of integrating all of our data and planning our full field development and we have to think about the next steps we are planning additional tests and thinking about how we make the transition from essentially drilling 1 or 2 well pads designed to HBP our entire acreage position to what will be at some point in the future the multi-zone, multi-well pad development of the entire field. So as we move forward, we are incrementally designing new tests to move that understanding forward and I would say that, that will be an integral part of bringing all of the data together, the pressure data, the seismic data and the development planning pulls from the full field economic site through the geoscience and reservoir site. So we are encouraged, but there is a lot of work that my team still needs to do to move to the 660 field wide spacing count comfort level, but at this point we are still moving ahead, because we are very encouraged by those results.

Mike Scialla

Okay, good. And the third Bone Spring shale wells that you had bid on, look very good, I know you plan to drill most of this year’s wells in the Wolfcamp A, but what does the inventory in the third Bone Spring shale look like and how many wells in that formation do you plan this year?

John Roesink

We are very encouraged by the initial results from the third Bone Spring. As we look at the development, one of the key pieces is holding leases, holding depths and not creating depleted zones. When you have a result like we have seen in the 73, 74 wells in Whiskey River you want to be very excited and go out and drill a bunch more of those wells, but the reality is you have to think about things from full field development perspective. And so we will likely drill additional tests this year delineation and appraisal tests and we will have hopefully some more encouraging results to announce this year, but at this point, I don’t want to commit to a specific number, another piece of those third Bone Spring wells that encourage us about our acreage position as they were drilled on 660 and they are performing independently – excuse me 660 spacing. And so that gives us a lot of confidence that we have a third bone shale reservoir that it probably performs differently than the classic third bone sand reservoir to the west of us.

Mike Scialla

Yes, I was going to ask about that as well. That’s helpful. Last one from me, Jim, you had mentioned the importance of the 3D and other data as well. It looks like obviously standing zone is making a big difference when you look at your inventory that you showed on Page 10, it assumes the vast majorities in longer extra-long laterals. How do you think that – how do you think the 3D integrates with that, I mean, is there a chance that that changes as you get more data in or how confident I guess are you that you are going to be drilling mostly long and after long laterals?

John Roesink

I will take the answer for Jim since we are – I am a little closer to that question right now, he will get that answer next time. We don’t anticipate that any of the interpretation from the 3D is going to change our lateral lengths – those lateral lengths that we published on Page 10 have taken a very close look at the distribution of the acreage, our understanding of the structure and the changes across there and we feel like we can design and plan and execute wellbores that will take advantage of our entire blocked up acreage position and all of those extended laterals.

Mike Scialla

Okay, that’s fair enough. Appreciate it.

Joe Jaggers

Thank you, Mike.

Operator

Our next question comes from Irene Haas of Imperial Capital.

Joe Jaggers

Good morning, Irene.

Irene Haas

Hey, good morning. So can you give me – firstly congratulation to Joe for really having the 4 sites to land as acreage when nobody really believe that it would work, so 5 years later you got a great inventory and good luck with retirement. Secondarily, I would – and I would like to kind of address a little bit of the frac fleet evolution from fourth quarter to now there has been some changing, can you give us a little color as to I guess you are running 5 rigs about the completion crude this year, how are they different, how are they incentivized, how do you feel about your current selection?

Chris Bairrington

Yes. Irene, this is Chris Bairrington again, I will address those. The frac fleets that we have right now are the same ones we had last year. There are some changes to equipment we worked with they were currently working with the providers on how the equipment is setup, how we are pumping the jobs in order to get the efficiency gains from the daily jobs they were pumping now. That goes a little bit further. There is going to be how you are pumping your sand, how you are pumping your diversion material and how the stages are laid out and that’s really been a big hit for how we are getting things pumped in the grounding and wishing in the wells. The current completion frac leads that we have, we have three that are outlaid through 2018. They are contracted and the same three again that we started the year with.

Irene Haas

Okay. So you have been basically averaged three completion crews for the seismics that you are going to deploy this year?

Chris Bairrington

That’s correct, yes.

Irene Haas

And presumably because you have worked with them for a while that a lot of the glitches hopefully has been kind of smoothed out perhaps and any crew change, are they the same crew that you have before?

Chris Bairrington

We have identified some of out-performers out there. We have changed some well sites supervisors and we have also put people in leadership roles in order to succeed. Those things have really spoken of the efficiency gains that we have seen on the frac crews to this point. So yes, there are those efficiency gains that we have taken advantage at this point of the supervision and also the improvement of the equipment, also the placement and also of the jobs.

Joe Jaggers

And one thing I would add Irene is we have increased our own company supervision there. We are now 24 hours a day on those fleets.

Irene Haas

Okay, that makes a big difference. Thank you.

Chris Bairrington

Thank you.

Joe Jaggers

Thank you, Irene.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeoffrey Lambujon of Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company.

Jeoffrey Lambujon

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just real quick on HBP plans, looking at it at the area level, now you gave the 2019 plus number for this number of HBP wells, can you speak more to how many of those are by area are for 2019 specifically and should we assume those will be drilled as a base case, are there alternatives like leads potential [ph] that you can explore?

Mark Petry

So we will go to Page 17, this is Mark Petry. So I think your question was Big Tex right, how many in 2019?

Jeoffrey Lambujon

Every area?

Mark Petry

Every area, so in 2019 we have got 26 and this was 2019 and beyond we had 26 wells to hold Cochise. We are currently negotiating to get that extended another 3 years. Whiskey River, we have got 19 in 2018, 38 2019, 2020 and 2021. Let’s see, Big Tex 4 in 2018 and then 83 in the remaining years and that worked out to about 33 in 2019, about the similar amount in 2020 and the balance in 2021.

Jeoffrey Lambujon

That’s helpful, I appreciate that. And then same questions just on a follow-up to the third bone, just thinking about the strong results there and some of the commentary from earlier in the call, how should we think about that competing for capital and as you look out in 2019 is it pretty dependent on how the wells, potential wells from this year’s program look, just wondering who will pay for that’s more capital?

Joe Jaggers

I think those results in the third bone are every bit is good or perhaps even better given it’s shallower and somewhat less cost to drill than Wolfcamp A out there. I think as we get the seismic in and determine how we are going to develop on pads and by the zones, those will be at the very top of our portfolio along with Wolfcamp base.

Jeoffrey Lambujon

Alright. Thanks again and congratulations Joe.

Joe Jaggers

Thanks Jeoffery.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Kelly of Seaport Global.

Mike Kelly

Hi guys. Good morning.

Joe Jaggers

Good morning.

Mike Kelly

Joe, I want to echo basically everyone’s thoughts here and wish you the best in retirement and give you props on a great career in which you built the JAG. Jim, the question is for you both for – of the strategic initiative slides you stress focus on operational execution and I think you have already mentioned a few things on the call, but I am curious if there is any other specific changes maybe we can expect to see from you guys that you would expect to implement on the ops front to kind of get you as a lock in terms of best in class status? Thanks.

Jim Kleckner

Mike, that’s a great question and I appreciate you asking it. I think it really goes into the topic of technical efficiencies throughout our entire business model. And technical efficiencies range from whether it would be reservoir characterization and analysis of target path planning, whether it would be drilling cycle times and completion efficiencies, whether it would be logistics and moving manpower and equipment and supplies around including water delivery and water disposal. So it really spans the entire range of our business. But I think when you achieve these technical efficiencies and they can be surface technical efficiencies around integrated project management, so that there is very little lost time as you sequence through pad drilling operations or simultaneous operations. When you start achieving those efficiencies, you drive costs down and from a subsurface standpoint as you look at completion technologies and optimizations per zone or by area you start achieving EUR gains. And so we will really focus and continue on the improvement pace that has been demonstrated here in the last couple years on the chart that you see showing production and drilling cycle times and improvements in frac fleet efficiencies. So I think we will hit on every facet of the business and look for improvements to drive IRRs up on all of our wells.

Mike Kelly

Okay, great and I appreciate that. Follow-up here just granular and specific here, but we have been hearing some recent rumblings that procuring the basin sand has become difficult at times due to bottlenecks on the rail lines and I just wanted to check in you guys to see if anything on that front and just give us a sense of how you are prepared to potentially deal with some difficulties there? Thanks.

Joe Jaggers

I mean we have seen some issues of that on the procurement out of basin – with out of basin sand with rails. So far it hasn’t impacted us. We have had a couple of days of down time, but it’s not been any kind of meaningful impact on our efficiencies that we have out there. We also have all the regional sand that we have – that we are working towards right now. We have got the commitments that should be all fully implemented by the first half or in the first – second half of 2018. And we put that commitment back over into the frac fleets that we have currently operating for us. So we are fully expecting that that will be in the second half of ‘18 to get us out of any of these other rail issues, weather issues for out of basin sand.

Mike Kelly

Great, I appreciate it. Thanks guys.

Joe Jaggers

Thanks Mike.

Operator

Our next question comes from Josh Silverstein of Wolfe Research.

Josh Silverstein

Hi guys. Good morning it’s Josh. Just curious on the 45 wells roughly this year, that’s kind of been the pace that you guys have been going out for the past few quarters and having adding about 4,000 barrels to 5,000 barrels per day, BOE per day per quarter, I know it’s slowing down a little bit this quarter, but do you expect the production trajectory to get back on that pace as we look out into 2Q to 4Q?

Joe Jaggers

Yes. John, it’s another good question. I think that it’s going to be dependent on the cadence of our completion programs as we move through the year. And we will plan on having a pretty smooth cadence quarter-over-quarter, but we will have some blockings to it because we are incorporating pads and the timing of those pads may affect what that production increases quarter-on-quarter. But throughout the year we hope to be very consistent on that cadence.

Josh Silverstein

Got it. And I know you mentioned before that you are still kind of waiting to see the results from the seismic and commodity price in order to accelerate, but I was curious if there is any other constraints that growing as well whether it’s needed infrastructure out there anything else that may keep that pace a little bit. There are really no constraints that we see right now, obviously we want to – when we focus on technical efficiencies and capital returns, we don’t want to run faster than what we can either efficiently accomplish from the surface sector side or our capabilities internally. So, this pace is measured against that. As we get into in the second half of the year as I mentioned earlier and we see the results of our program and how rapidly we integrate the data that we are going to be acquiring this year, we will have the flexibility and we don’t see any constraints with looking at growth in the second half of the year or the out-years from thereon.

Josh Silverstein

Great. That’s helpful. And then one last one from me just on the financing side, Bob, you have increased the credit facility, what you guys are basically up of 50% utilized on there. Just the increased liquidity are you guys thinking of terming out debt or anything on the financing side there?

Bob Howard

From the financing side, we do expect our borrowing base to increase as we had the PDP reserves. One of the reasons we added the 6 banks is to give ourselves our flexibility, but it does appear that the debt markets or long term debt markets are very competitive right now. And I think ultimately long-term our capital structure should have some term debt in and so the timing I want to get ahead of ourselves on that, but it would make sense that there is some term debt tied into our capital structure, still want to keep our debt metrics on the low side for what we – for our business, but you got to look at the markets just with where the debt markets are today.

Josh Silverstein

Great. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Nelson of Goldman Sachs.

JohnNelson

Good morning and I will echo those before me and say Joe congrats on the really impressive career and best of luck in enjoying time with family in retirement.

Joe Jaggers

Thank you, John.

JohnNelson

Jim, congrats as well on your appointment, I am not sure, which of you would want to take this and I apologize if it’s a little direct, but I think it’s kind of our job to ask it as talking to investors I think a lot were surprised to see a leadership transition that was not part of the sale process for Jagged Peak. Can you comment on if any consideration to selling emerging the company was taken as part of this transition and if not, why?

Joe Jaggers

John, I will take that and it was just a result of the age I am at, I will turn 65 this year and they thought that the company would be operated for sometime into the future and that it was probably an appropriate time. Jim is a little bit younger, he has been on the board, he is familiar with resource plays and the requirements they have and a sale process really didn’t come into the consideration, it’s just my age and desire to retire as well as having a man that could step in here quickly that had a lot of experience with resource plays.

JohnNelson

Thank you for that. My second question if I do some Wall Street guy math and just breakdown your D&C cost guidance versus the well guidance that you guys talk about. I get kind of north of 1,500 a foot as your well cost, which I guess seems a little higher versus kind of with some others in the industry side. So, can you just update us on what current well costs are and if there is any other contingencies kind of through that 2018 guidance?

Chris Bairrington

Yes, this is Chris Bairrington. I will comment on that. 1,500 I guess I am not sure I had that number is coming up, but that is high. Currently, we are sitting approximately 11.5 and a two section lateral and fully expect that, that’s going to continue throughout this year. We don’t have a lot that’s baked into that number that we feel that efficiency gains still are on the table. We also feel that procurement of sand is also going to be a benefit for us. So, there are some additional capital increases that we can have. Now, that 11.5 is not also take into account of 6% inflation that we had built into our model as well.

JohnNelson

Great. Thanks for taking my question and congrats again both to John and Jim.

Joe Jaggers

Thanks, John.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dan McSpirit of BMO Capital Markets.

Dan McSpirit

Thank you, folks. Good morning. Joe, happy trails and Jim good luck.

Joe Jaggers

Thanks, Dan.

Dan McSpirit

You spoke earlier about substantially all of your production being on pipe these days, how much of that is firm and what if any is subject to volume commitments?

Ian Piper

Hi Dan, this is Ian Piper again. In terms of the oil slides I would think of it is all be in firm especially ones or it’s two comes online in June our commitment will step up. Our capacity on their system will step up in June when that comes online. But in terms of take or pay or minimum volume commitments we don’t have anything, everything is structured in acres dedication out there.

Dan McSpirit

Very good. Thank you for the clarification. Have a great day. Thank you.

Joe Jaggers

Thanks Dan.

Ian Piper

Thanks Dan.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Joe Jaggers for any closing remarks.

Joe Jaggers

Thank you. And I will wrap up by saying that I am extremely pleased with what we have achieved at Jagged Peak our robust organic growth, our leading cost structure, our advantage land position, but what I am most proud of is our organization and their dedication to our mission. Coupled with new leadership they make me optimistic about the future and confident in our ability to deliver. Thank you very much everyone.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thanks for participating and have a pleasant day.

