General Mills: A BAD BEAT Opportunity?

Shares are getting pounded 10% down following earnings, which caught our eye as a potential opportunity to look for a swing trade and/or a value buy.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is a global food colossus. We have told you to avoid the name, despite the rising yield. Today, shares are getting pounded 10% down following earnings. Is this setting up as a potential BAD BEAT situation, one in which there could be a swing opportunity? On the long side, is there value here?

In this article, we will discuss the dividend, recent and projected performance, and opportunities for growth. Our thesis is that you should STILL wait to buy this name until there is demonstrated growth in sales and margin improvement. It is not enough to say: "I will add because it is falling." We get it. The yield is high, but we do not see this name as a BAD BEAT opportunity. Instead, it is a name facing pressure thanks to flat growth. With interest rates set to rise, the near 4% yield is less attractive, given the equity risk attached. For those that are buying up shares for the yield and happily reinvesting the dividends, even if you plan to hold for 30 years, we must look at the business of this longstanding company to ensure that there isn't more downside ahead. We believe that recent performance as well as projected performance demands that you wait to pull the trigger, even if the yield is attractive.

Let’s talk about the dividend

We would love this 4% yield if the stock wasn’t continuously falling. The only saving grace to the yield now being above 4%, aside from more money in your pocket from dividends on newly purchases shares, and/or more shares reinvested through a DRIP plan, is that it does bring in some yield protection. What we mean is that the dividend and yield at this level helps offset SOME potential downside as yield buyers swoop in to pick up shares. Make no mistake, General Mills is a dividend champion. This is why some are calling the name a screaming buy at these levels.

The name is attractive because the dividend has been consistently raised. No doubt about it, it is indeed a fantastic dividend aristocrat, but we at Quad 7 Capital vehemently disagree that "now is the time to buy." In fact, the same buyers espousing “buy now” did so at $50, and $55. There is not much to support the “buy now” statement other than "the yield." Still, the dividend growth is clear.

While these dividend payments are nice, if the share price keeps falling, the dividends only put a dent into losses. For example, let's say you purchased shares at $50. Well shares are now at $45. Let’s say shares go to $40, then stabilize and stay there. In this case, is going to take five years of dividend payments to recoup the capital losses. Some may be ok with that. We are not.

We strongly prefer that you wait for a turn-around in the momentum of the stock. We do not see a snap-back to the over $50 level here. We do not think the market is wrong. To see a turnaround, we need to see improved performance. Right now, performance is flat.

Recent performance

What prompted this analysis was the selloff in General Mills' stock following the just reported earnings. Earnings were better than what was expected from the consensus estimates. We had no real expectations, other than expecting sales to be relatively flat to within 2% of last year, based on historical performance. It was slightly positive to see that the company reported a slim top and bottom line beat against these expectations.

First, sales came in at $3.88 billion, edging past consensus estimates by $100 million. This is perhaps the best result of the quarter. Sales had been consistently falling year-over-year until this quarter. However, this quarter saw a slight turnaround as revenues were up 2.4% from last year. Still, the revenue trends have not been pretty:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics created by Quad 7 Capital

We can all agree that this is a painful trend. What is more, it is not as if there has been a crazy restructuring to cleave off underperforming assets in order to significantly increase profitability. Growth is just sad. In the just reported quarter some currency issues weighed, but organic sales were once again limited. At least they didn’t fall again, as organic net sales increased 1%. However, most of this was driven by price increases, a strategy the company continues to turn to.

Pricing power is masking a larger issue with volumes. Looking more closely at the data we see that there were significant volume reductions to be aware of. Volume was down 3 points in Europe and Australia. In addition, Asia and Latin America saw heavy declines, with volumes down 9 points. One small saving grace was that in North American retail as well as convenience stores, there was a 1 point volume increase. This is a troubling trend overall. Further, weakness in cereals as well as lack of execution in selling its innovative yogurt products has weighed, while the input costs of these products have risen.

While the company's cost savings initiatives are having a small positive benefit, they have not been effective enough to expand gross margins, as rising input costs globally are offsetting the higher prices being charged for the company’s products. Gross margin fell to 32.3%. Even when we adjust for some of the items impacting the ability to compare to last year, we see a decline. Adjusted gross margin fell 250 basis points to 32.5%. This continues a weak trend over time:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics created by Quad 7 Capital

The key takeaway here is that the company is continuing to see pressure not just on the top line, but on its profit margins. The trend is lower across comparable quarters. That is a negative sign.

The story here is that the condition of the company is currently deteriorating. You see it in sales, and you see it in the margins. This is an undeniable fact that has been reflected in the share price as well. To be fair, the cost savings initiatives of the company did boost operating profit 9%, but if we adjust for currency, these were down 6%. Ouch. We believe you should be waiting to buy until there is positive momentum in this name, and earnings do not have much to say in support of positive momentum, given the decline in margins.

Earnings came in at $0.79 on an adjusted basis, pretty much in line, but beating estimates by a $0.01. This was up 8% from last year. While that sounds strong, this small increase came despite big share repurchases, and other initiatives designed to boost profitability. As such, we think this is rather disappointing. What we need is a clear performance turnaround, but it looks like things are going to take a turn for the worse.

Moving forward and our recommendations for the company

While some will swoop in and look for a bottom here, the truth is no one knows how far the stock will really fall. But what we do know is that this selloff is not unfounded. Expectations are weak.

The company slashed its own guidance, and is below the conservative expectations we had for the company, and well below consensus. The company shaved its own expectations down to $3.08 for the fiscal year, which is well below the $3.17 consensus, and below our quietly held expectations of $3.12-$3.18. Now, the company is saying it sees no earnings growth. That is not good enough.

Ok, so perhaps this fiscal year is in the books, and will show no growth. This justifies the stock tanking a bit, but what about looking ahead? It needs to execute. There is an opportunity for General Mills. Penetrating international markets even deeper and effectively managing its pricing while properly advertising will be the simplest path to success. We recognize there is immense brand competition, but longer-term we want to see management put into place plans to really push its innovative new products, drive increased brand recognition internationally, and make a concerted effort to grow the business. With the world’s population growing, the customer base for General Mills also continues to grow:

Source: World population, graphics created by Quad 7 Capital

We know a top priority for reaching this growing population is to expand its cereal sales globally. But we recommend that the company focus on the data. The data tell us there is a major push away from the more sugary cereals, to the more health conscious brands. Parents globally are focused more heavily on this consideration for their children. Schools and hospitals, which are major bulk purchasers of cereal, have also focused more on the nutritional side of cereal. This needs to be a consideration going forward.

Secondly, we think the company is adequately pushing its snack bars and other fast-brands. The convenience foods and brands saw volume growth. Although this is slim, considering the extreme contraction we have witnessed in sales in across the portfolio in the last few years, this is a benefit.

Third, yogurt needs to improve. General Mills has spent significant sums in research and development to gain market share here. So-called "innovation" here includes new products, incorporating granola and fruits, and effective/attractive marketing. We believe yogurt, in conjunction with new technologies, could drive sales higher. Recall a top food science think tank showed new yogurt products accounted for over 22% of global dairy launches. It is a movement, but General Mills has not delivered. In fact, it has fallen on its face:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics created by Quad 7 Capital

As you can see, this contraction over the last year is troublesome. While the declines are improving from the low 20% range last year, we are going to need to see some significant improvement here. While not as bad as we saw several quarters ago, an 8% contraction is still troublesome. What is working?

Like with cereal, the health-conscious focus is working. New innovations in yogurt could include organic ingredients, new mixes, eco-friendly packaging and more. We will closely be watching new product launches in the next 12-18 months, and believe that if yogurt sales improve, you will see segments such as North American retial show improvement.

Finally, the company needs to finally cleave off underperforming assets, and get aggressive about it. We are pleased that the company indicated this may be a possibility in the earnings release, as management stated:

“The company will also pursue divestitures of growth-dilutive businesses to further reshape its portfolio.”

When the company gets serious and makes real moves to protect its growth profile and to improve profitability, this will be a bullish sign in our estimation. Thus far, it is our opinion that the company has been too timid in this regard.

Not A BAD BEAT play, but mildly attractive value

Right now, we have a longstanding company that is simply struggling. In the long-run, we think the company survives. We see the Blue Buffalo pet product acquisition as beneficial, provided it is integrated properly. We will assess this in a separate column, but want to hit the high points here.

We know that over the past year the stock has struggled, trading at lower multiples due to growth concerns. We need to consider as well the pain that the Blue Buffalo deal did to the balance sheet health in the short-term. General Mills is paying a hefty price tag of $8 billion.

When the deal was announced it led to a negative hit in to share prices last month given the balance sheet risk. While the net debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to be about 4.2x-4.3X following this acquisition, it is going to take a concerted effort to bring down leverage The company wants to ensure it has a strong credit rating and is targeting a 3.5x net debt/EBITDA ratio by fiscal 2020. This is something that investors need to watch, especially those seeking value.

With the recent quarter hitting the stock hard, it has pushed the valuation of the stock to levels not seen in over five years on a price-to-sales, and price-to-earnings basis. Normally this would be a very attractive factor, but when we consider the hit to the balance sheet coming, which is already fragile with $953 million in cash and $7.5 billion in long-term debt, as well as the equity risk attached to the 4% plus yield in a rising interest rate environment, we view the name as less attractive.

We do however think one hidden positive is cash flow. Cash flow is up 29% through the fiscal year thus far, while management noted in the release that it expects "free cash flow to increase at least 15% from the prior year." This increase will be driven by expense management and working capital discipline.

All that said, we do not see the name having a quick rebound here, given the selling is not a market mispriced situation in our opinion. The selling is warranted given the longer-term risk.

From a value perspective overall, it is now mildly attractive here. We certainly do not blame any investor who owns shares long-term for adding to holdings here at a 4% plus yield. However, we would not initiate a new position, even at 16 times earnings and 15 times forward earnings. We want to see a demonstrated improvement before getting behind this name. Right now, the critical metrics are questionable with a fragile balance sheet, and that is why we have been avoiding the name since shares fell under $60.

Take home

In summation, the argument of "oh the yield is higher so I will add" is not a wise investing strategy. Even longer-term. This is because the stock could fall another ten points as the Street digests new data. If the company does not deliver again in the next few quarters and the outlook continues to sour (e.g. downward earnings revisions), the stock could easily print a $30 handle as investors jump ship. Use caution here, even if the valuation is mildly attractive at present.

A wise strategy here is to monitor the situation to see if these plans lead to demonstrated sales growth, margin improvement, and better earnings. Simply raising prices is not the answer here (which is what the company has done recently). There needs to be real organic growth. When that occurs, momentum will be positive, and the stock will rise again. Be careful chasing value here, as you may fall into a trap. Resist the temptation, and wait for the turn around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.