Shire Presents A Good Value For The Dividend Growth Investor

Currently, Shire PLC is undervalued. Concerns regarding biotech drug pricing, high levels of debt, competition from generics and even the Brexit have combined to create a cloud of concern that still hangs over Shire. This cloud is the primary reason behind the massive selloff over the last three years.

This sell off in my opinion is overdone and has created an opportunity. I have started to buy in at current prices and plan to average in over the next few years. I cannot claim that we have reached a bottom but I am willing to project that we are way closer to the bottom than the top.

I have not always liked Shire. When Shire PLC bought Baxalta, I was disappointed. I was not interested in being a longterm shareholder in Shire at that time so after the merger I promptly sold my shares. The decision was a good one looking back.

The above chart shows a slow and steady decline in share price. Many current chartists could tell you many things based on this chart but I will stick with the simple view that the price has dropped.

Over this time, Shire has continued to increase cash flows and grow their product line but that is not my thesis here either so if you're interested in that, I suggest reading their latest earnings slide show.

My thoughts here are simple. If you are a dividend growth investor, a value investor or a biotech investor then you should consider building a position in Shire because it is a value at current prices. I'm not alone. Health Blogger has written positively about Shire for over a year now including this latest piece. As a deep value investor, I try to find good ideas at a discount.

As a dividend growth investor I try to look at future revenue and the potential for dividend growth instead of high yield. Shire does not offer an incredibly high current yield but it has room to increase it. The current yield is 1.39% according to Seeking Alpha. I would argue that this low yield is because Shire reinvests most of its money into growing the company which will benefit shareholders over time.

The primary point is that Shire easily covers its dividend and has plenty of room for growth. Free cash flow was a whopping 1.39 billion dollars in the fourth quarter of 2017. Do you hear me dividend growth investors.

Shire is also cheap and currently presents a value on a few metrics including price to earning and price to book. As to why Shire is currently undervalued here is my guess.

A perfect storm of current pessimism surrounding British companies post Brexit and biotech companies regarding debt and pricing has made British Biotech companies very unpopular right now. I personally like unpopular stocks and believe in buying a diverse collection of them.

Value investing at its core is rather simple. The good people at infinimoney.com have simplified it into three easy steps.

I would say that Shire qualifies as a potential value pick because it is an unpopular stock trading below intrinsic value.

There is a lot I could say about Shire.

I could pontificate on the benefits and potential revenues of their Attention Deficit Disorder drugs for both children and adults. Although the push that will be made into the adult market over the next few years will be incredible.

I could talk about all of the incredible immunology products they currently have and are developing. I wont explain how the possibility of future spinoffs or a buyout could benefit shareholders.

I might explain how the Baxalta merger is finally paying off but if you want to learn about that you can read about these developments in Shire’s most recent conference call.

However, I have included a four key quotes below and why they should encourage people to take a closer look at Shire.

“We delivered strong pro forma growth of 8%, with our product sales reaching $14.4 billion in sales. Including royalties and other revenues, our 2017 non-GAAP revenue was $15.1 billion for the year, reflecting 8% pro forma growth. On a reported basis, this represents 32% growth, as our 2017 financials included a full year of Baxalta results.”

The continued growth of revenues here is impressive and should continue over the next few years and offset potential impact of generic competition.

“Immunology is now our largest franchise, and this slide clearly shows why we call immunology our core engine. More than $550 million of incremental sales, or over 50% of our total growth in 2017, was driven by immunology.”

The shift into immunology could compress margins but presents a huge opportunity for more growth.

“We promised that we would pay down net debt to reduce our leverage ratio from about 4 times to below 3 times, and we have done exactly that. We generated net cash of $4.3 billion from operating activities and paid down $3.4 billion in debt during 2017.”

They have executed in their plans and followed through with lowering debt. Debt is always a concern and many including myself thought they issued too much debt to acquire Baxalta, but it appears I may have been wrong.

“Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was $15.15 compared to $13.10 in 2016, an increase of 16% and at the top end of our full-year guidance. EPS benefited from our strong focus on execution, synergy capture, and from the favorable tax rate noted above. Net cash provided by operating activities increased 60% for the full year to $4.3 billion as a result of our operating performance and lower Baxalta acquisition and integration-related payments.”

At the end of the day, growing earnings per share is what it's all about and in this regard Shire looks like a good buy at its present price. It would fit nicely into a value, dividend growth, growth, or biotech portfolio. I am long Shire.

