We Have Traded This Story Before: Dropbox IPO

We believe that a similar opportunity to trade the Dropbox IPO may be setting up now. We plan to buy long the Dropbox IPO early on IPO day for a momentum trade higher. We will look to take profits on our long and then initiate a short position soon after the IPO day.

There is an old Wall Street axiom that states, "Invest in what you know". This sounds like prudent advice at first take. But how should we define the phrase, "what you know"? Should knowing a company simply consist of understanding and using its products? This would give an investor a good sense of the company's prospects in the marketplace. That is important for sure. But is that everything there is to know about a company prior to making an investment of hard-earned capital?

Most experienced investors have at least one war story to tell in which they bought a stock based upon a cursory understanding of the underlying company. We thought we "knew" the company based upon the success of its products in the marketplace. So we were very confident in believing in the future success of the company and a rising stock price. Then we learned about the significance of factors like valuation, prospects for future competition, deceleration of earnings growth after an IPO, etc. We learned that the people on Wall Street who control the major cash flows driving stock prices will dive a lot deeper into a company's fundamentals when determining whether a stock is worthy of an investment.

We also learned that there is an entire community of investors who thrive off of finding stocks that they believe are overvalued with a potential downside catalyst looming. These bearish investors often sell these types of stocks short as they are bearish on the company's future stock price performance. We learn that a rising short interest in a stock is yet another important consideration when investing.

When we consider all of the moving pieces to the investing puzzle it can feel like we are playing 3-D chess while riding a unicycle. As it turns out, investing in what you know can be far more complicated than just knowing a company's products in the marketplace. Furthermore, this experiential learning happens to us in an environment where we are bombarded by the opinions of others, influenced by our own emotions, and impacted by any number of exogenous events. Challenging, yes?

So what factors and tools can we bring to the table to help us make money in the formulation of our own investment or trading strategy? Being a great long-term stock picker is a proven strategy. But even Warren Buffet has occasional setbacks. Sometimes the setbacks experienced in long term investing can be more about the timing of our buys and sells than our analysis of the company. This concept of timing brings us around to the subject of trading. And more specifically, trading stocks that are the subject of volatility. The IPO market is where we can often find volatility and we can actually receive advance notice of the upcoming volatility. By definition the IPO day for many stocks can be volatile.

Today, Friday 3/23/18, is the IPO day for Dropbox, Inc. (DBX). Dropbox is an 11-year old cloud storage and filing sharing firm. It is the first big tech IPO of this year with 500 million users. In another sign that private equity has been taking the lion's share of growth out of the IPO markets, especially in the instances of the so-called tech unicorns, the average insider price of ownership for Dropbox is $1.78 per share. Initially expected to IPO in a price range of $16 - $18 per share strong demand boosted the range $2 to the $18 - $20 range. The company's 36 million shares sold in the IPO have finally priced at $21 with a source telling CNBC that the offering was 25 times oversubscribed. This is the definition of a "hot IPO." Dropbox's valuation at the IPO price is already over $9.4 billion. This could be considered a fair valuation depending upon how you factor in future growth and competition. But the stock is likely to trade much higher after the debut of trading today.

This tech IPO for Dropbox comes on the heels of the Roku's (ROKU) 138% gain since its IPO price and ZScaler's (ZS) recent IPO success.

There will be valuable articles that will discuss valuation and fundamentals for Dropbox. This article is different in that it attempts to include a trader's perspective in the discussion of the Dropbox IPO. In the interests of brevity and to focus on the subject of trading this IPO, this article will defer to other authors on the discussion of fundamentals. Instead, we will discuss momentum, pattern recognition, and a comparable trade in the Snap, Inc. (SNAP) IPO that took place in March of 2017. These factors will be the most important determinants for traders seeking to profit from the expected volatility in the Dropbox IPO.

Momentum trading can deliver strong short-term profits. Riding a wave of positive investment sentiment can provide the catalyst for a successful trade. Dropbox is a favorite of millennial investors who use the company's cloud storage product and will be investing in what they know. Anecdotally, I too have used a Dropbox account for years and feel good about the product. Dropbox's higher profile among millennials and the general investing public is not lost upon Wall Street investors. Hence, the extremely high demand for this IPO is a result of expectations for the momentum trade higher in this stock as it begins trading.

Trader's Idea Flow will be a buyer of Dropbox as it begins trading. We intend to buy a half position at the opening. And then look for a dip in the price of the stock shortly after the opening to buy the other half of our position. One never knows with a hot IPO if there will be a dip after the opening. But typically there is a round of short-term profit taking just after the opening in many IPOs.

We will stay long Dropbox stock only as long as the upside momentum lasts. We will be looking for signs of buyer exhaustion on the chart and seek to sell into that fading momentum in the hopes of exiting the stock with optimal profits. A useful tool for identifying this fading momentum is pattern recognition. The breakout failure pattern can often signal the market's exhaustion and provide an opportunity to exit the long side of the trade.

This trading strategy is useful, fairly reliable, and the same trade sets up time and again in securities markets so that this strategy can be repeated. We had very good success trading the Snap IPO with this same strategy one year ago. Here are a few links that provide some play by play on our momentum trade to the upside on the Snap IPO, which then became a very profitable short trade. These links may be useful since we intend to repeat the same trading strategy with the Dropbox IPO. And as a forward-looking aside, the upcoming 4/3/18 IPO of Spotify (Pending:SPOT) should also provide a similar trading opportunity. So the same trading strategies discussed in the three links below are applicable today with the Dropbox IPO and in about two weeks with Spotify's IPO:

Trader's Idea Flow Long On Snap At The Open;

Trader's Idea Flow Takes 10% One Day Profit On Snap IPO. Prepares To Go Short.;

Snap Inc.: Anatomy Of A Short Sale's Maximal Entry Point.

The three article links above describe the momentum trade to the upside for Snap. Some of these same conditions are present today for Dropbox. In addition, we are aware of the positive investor sentiment that exists among millennial investors for favorite products. Snapchat, Dropbox, and the upcoming Spotify (4/3/18 IPO date) IPOs are all stock ideas for which millennials have expressed affinity. This positive sentiment is likely to boost the valuation of Dropbox higher than what is reasonable to the larger Wall Street consensus but only for a short-term time frame. An early price target for Dropbox has been issued by DA Davidson at $22. Since this IPO is being priced at $21 it is highly likely that it will eclipse that $22 price target on day one of trading.

Summary

We believe that the Dropbox IPO day one momentum may extend at least into the morning of day two of trading for this newly public stock. We will be willing to take profits on our long position at the first sign of failing momentum.

Because valuation for a stock is extremely important, we believe that the momentum trade in Dropbox higher will likely be a short-term overbought condition. When we see the signs of buyer's exhaustion in Dropbox on the chart and in declining volume we will sell our long position and at the same time we will seek to flip the trade by entering into a short position. We will transition from long Dropbox stock to being short Dropbox stock.

The long side of this trading strategy relies upon the momentum trade higher as volatility is likely to be high in this oversubscribed IPO. The short side of this trading strategy then incorporates pattern recognition and monitoring volume to identify failing momentum. The breakout failure pattern may combine with decreasing volume to signal our exit point for our long position. At the same time that we exit our long position we will seek to enter our short position in Dropbox.

Of course this trading strategy carries very high risk and we share our trading strategy only for the purposes of illustration for how we intend to trade our own account. This is in no way a recommendation for any other investor or trader to act upon in their own decision-making.

