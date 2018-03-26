Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Clovis Update, Novartis' MS Results, Vericel's SUMMIT Study

Analysis focus: Clovis Oncology

Today we will discuss Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), which is up sharply after the obtained a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) CHMP for Rubraca as a treatment for women with advanced BRCA mutant ovarian cancer with platinum-sensitive, relapsed or progressive disease, who are unable to tolerate further platinum based chemotherapy.

The positive recommendation from the EMA was anticipated. With this, Clovis has moved a step closer to marketing Rubraca in Europe, which represents a bigger commercial opportunity than the U.S.

Last month, Clovis reported its Q4 results that showed strong uptake of Rubraca. In the fourth quarter, Rubraca sales totaled $17 million. As we had noted then, Rubraca’s addressable market is currently restricted because of the label (third-line BRCA-mutant ovarian cancer treatment). In the U.S., the company has already submitted an sNDA and a label expansion, which is likely, will significantly boost the addressable market. This is also the next major catalyst for Clovis.

Despite making strong progress with Rubraca commercialization, Clovis shares are down more than 13% for the year. While shares have managed to recover from February lows, they are still well off the levels seen at the start of this year. The company is currently in a strong financial position. At the end of 2017, Clovis had more than $560 million in cash on its balance sheet.

At current levels, we continue to see Clovis as an attractive proposition. We expect the label expansion to push shares closer to the levels they were trading at the start of this year. We also believe that current valuation makes Clovis an attractive takeover target. The consensus price target on Clovis is currently at $86, which represents over 40% from current levels.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced that full results from the Phase 3 EXPAND study of oral, once-daily siponimod (BAF312) in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) (SPMS) have been published in journal The Lancet.

Analysis: The data showed that siponimod significantly reduced the risk of three-month and six-month confirmed disability progression by 21% and 26%, respectively, versus placebo. Siponimod also reduced the annualized relapse rate by 55%, slowed the rate of brain volume loss by 23% and demonstrated favorable outcomes in other relevant measures of MS disease activity. Siponimod could potentially become the first disease-modifying therapy to delay disability progression in a large trial of typical SPMS patients.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) announced results from the extension phase of its late-stage SUMMIT study evaluating its MACI in patients with damaged/eroded knee cartilage demonstrated a sustained treatment effect. The data were just published in the journal Sports Medicine.

Analysis: The three-year follow-up period from the two-year formal study showed that improvements observed during the initial treatment period were maintained at the end of year five. MACI consists of a patient's own (autologous) cells that are expanded in the laboratory and placed onto a bio-resorbable (can be broken down in the body) porcine-derived collagen membrane. The engineered tissue is then surgically placed over the damaged/defective area. Multiple implants can be used if there is more than one defect. It is the first product that uses the process of tissue engineering to grow cartilage cells on a scaffold to gain FDA approval (December 2016).

Progenics (NASDAQ:PGNX) shares have fallen sharply after the FDA notified the company that it will extend the action date three months to July 30 for the review of its marketing application seeking approval for AZEDRA.

Analysis: We see this as a minor setback for Progenics. In its notification, the agency noted that it needs more time to review additional Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) information submitted by the company. Remember that PGNX has submitted the application under an SPA. The company has already met the requirements for efficacy under the SPA. Based on this, we continue to believe there is a high probability that AZEDRA will be eventually approved.

In other news

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announced that its shingles vaccine Shingrix (recombinant, adjuvanted Herpes zoster vaccine) has been approved in Europe and Japan for the prevention of shingles in adults at least 50 years old.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) announced that it received a favorable ruling against Abhai LLC in connection with its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) seeking approval for a generic version of Shire's ADDERALL XR.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announced that its commercialization partner Ipsen eceived a positive opinion from the European Commission's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) backing approval for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) announced the completion of a phase 1b study, Simplici-T1, the first part of an adaptive Phase 1b/2 study assessing the safety and tolerability of TTP399 in adult patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D). It is designed to evaluate TTP399 as an add-on to insulin therapy for type 1 diabetics. Results showed that TTP399 was well-tolerated and improved or maintained glycemic control while reducing or simplifying the insulin regimen. The Phase 2 portion will assess TTP39 over a 12-week treatment period.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that the smoking cessation study of CHANTIX/CHAMPIX (verenicline) in nicotine-dependent adolescents aged 12 – 19 failed to achieve the primary endpoint of four-week continuous abstinence rate at weeks 9 through 12 compared to placebo.

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) announced that it has enrolled the first patient in a Phase 2b dose escalation trial of OPK88003, a once-weekly oxyntomodulin therapy containing dual agonist activity towards GLP-1 and Glucagon receptors, for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and its development partner Allergan (NYSE:AGN) announced positive opinion from the European Medicine's Agency's Committee for CHMP recommending approval for ABP 980, a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Herceptin (trastuzumab). The product will be marketed under the brand name Kanjinti.

Amgen also announced that the EMA's CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending a cardiovascular risk reduction claim for Repatha (evolocumab) in adults with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (heart attack, stroke or peripheral artery disease).

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) announced that it has resolved its Faraheme patent litigation with Novartis' (NVS) Sandoz unit.

The EMA’s CHMP adopted a negative opinion against recommending approval for Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) betrixaban, branded as Dexxience, for the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) (blood clot in a vein) in hospitalized adult patients at risk of VTE.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) announced that it has signed agreements with certain investors for the direct sale of stock and warrants yielding gross proceeds of $38.7 million.

