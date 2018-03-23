Li & Fung's (LFUGF) CEO Spencer Fung on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Li & Fung Limited (OTCPK:LFUGF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2018 5:30 AM ET

Good afternoon everybody. Welcome to the 2017 Annual Results Presentation. Today, we’re going to talk about our progress on our three-year plan and the 2017 results. And then we’ll open up to Q&A afterwards.

As you know, 2017 was a first year of our three-year plan. I’m happy to say that we’re on track for three year plan and we have a strong start in the first year, financially and strategically. For those of you who have been following us for a while, this is I think one of the first times we’ve made the first year of our three-year plan. So, we’re pretty excited about that, but there obviously remains to be significant sort of challenges in funds which we have to power through in the next two years.

Our core business which is the service segment of supply chain solutions and logistics business delivers solid results and POP is up 21.8%. Our global network of 15,000 suppliers over 40 markets which we’ve had for decades is very well position to observe any shock that we get from the trade uncertainty which is on everybody’s mind and we have a special slide to talk about that. On top of that our strategic divestment of the three product verticals will generate $1.1 billion of cash which will really strengthen our balance sheet for this three-year plan and the capital structure. The board declared a conditional special dividend of HK47.6 cents per share a final dividend of HK0.02 per share for a total HK49.6 cents per share for the second half. For a total of, for the full year of HK60.6 cents, so a few times more than last year.

Let me start by reminding everyone what we announced last year about our three-year plan. So, last year at the same time this year we told everybody that we would like to stabilize our top line in 2017 and 2018 and are start to grow the top line by 2019 resulting in a double-digit growth in 2019 as our three-year plan target. So, I’m happy to say that we’re on track, but we definitely see a lot of pressure still, the top line has stabilized this year but the pressure that is on the market of course as you can see there is still some deflation, a lot of customer of bankruptcies, store closers as well as destocking and I’ll talk a little bit about that later.

Our COP goal was to stabilize in 2017 and I think we’ve exceeded that by a little bit and we like to grow that in 2018 and 2019 resulting in a low double-digit CAGR by 2019. And COP margin again we want to stabilize this for 2017 and we exceeded that by a little bit. And we will like to continue to expand that in 2018 and 2019 by 50 basis points by 2019.

We earmarked about $150 million for digitalization over three years, so let’s take $50 million a year, and this year we spend a little bit less than $50 million, and cost really came in partly in the CapEx and partly in the OpEx. When we announce this plan, we didn’t know exactly whether we’re going to be let say building the some of the digital platforms or let say licensing them. And we ended up doing both, but you will see this likely to ramp up a little bit to echo that $150 million over three years.

So, with that the 2017 results, if you focus on the like-for-like the red box which is excluding the LF Asia distribution business as well as the three product verticals, so this like-for-like. Turnover is down over 4.6%, but this is stabilizing just as we had planned out for the three-year plan, so that’s good. Total margin is down 1.5% so there is some positive leverage there and is up 30 basis points to 10.2%.

Operating cost is well control, down 5.8% and there is also some positive leverage here and it’s down to 7.6% of turnover. As a result, core operating profit for the like-for-like business is up 13.3% you’ll see a 40 basis points increase in the margin which is good.

Now, from COP down to the profit attributed to the shareholders the items to note is on the second line you see a right back of acquisition payable of $31 million and at this line you will probably see very a little bit in the future because we’re almost done with all the acquisition payables we also have a onetime reorganization cost of $34 million as a result of the divestment and the restructuring. And then if you go further down you see that profit for the year for continue operation is actually up 19.7%.

Another item to note is that the interest expense is actually down from 71 to 54 as a result of upon that we extinguished. However, the distribution to securities is up from $36 million to $64 million because we issued a new port but come may there would be purp that we will have a step up and likely we will redeem that purp and we’ll have more to report in the first half.

And as a result, the profit attributed to shareholders for continual operations is up 6.5% And you also see that there is a discontinued operation re-measurement loss of $545 million which we reported as a result in December. We actually talked about that and the total profit attributable to shareholder is actually negative $375 million.

So, looking into the details of the business, we have two segments the service segment and the product segment. In the service segment which is about 90% of the turnover. Turnover is down 4.8% but this is decelerated, so this is exactly what we plan for the three-year plan. Margin is flat and cost is well controlled 6.7% down, as a result COP is up 21.8%. So, let’s move into the details of this segment to give you more color. Supply chain solution which is our core business, turnover is down 6.2% again this is decelerating, it is decrease but it is decelerating and stabilizing and this is what we have outlined in the three-year plan, margin is down 5.5%, but up 10 basis points. Cost is down 14% and is down 40 basis points and core operating profit is up 21.2% up 50 basis points. So, it’s a solid set of results.

Logistics continue a high double-digit multiyear growth, turnover up 13.3%, cost is up 10.6% so there is some leverage there. And core operating profit is up 23.8%, 60 basis points up, so there is still very strong momentum in the logistics business and we’re very excited about that.

However, switching to the product segment, we continue to see a pressure turnover is down 2.4% we explain to most people last couple of years there is a lot of margin pressure in this segment and this continues. So, margin is down 6.2%, cost is down 3%, as a result the COP is down 18.6%. So, this is definitely a work in progress and there will be further restructuring that we will be doing this year to hope to turn over the business. And so that’s the product segment.

And looking at the capital structure, we have a very strong balance sheet and a pretty low gearing ratio of 13%. We reduced our debt by $500 million and we still have a lot of banking facilities of $1.6 billion and another $700 million that is committed. And with the strategic divestment that would actually strengthen our balance sheet even more.

Just to remind everybody, we started a simplification exercise in 2014, where we spun-out global brands, we divested Asia distribution business and now the product verticals.

I would say that our business now is a lot more streamlined and focus and simplify, which really allows the management to spend time on creating the supply chain of the future, which is more digital and different than the traditional sort of business but looking really focus a lot more now than before.

The deal, the strategic divestment was 99.9% approved back in January and we’re waiting for the closing hopefully within the next quarter. And the deal was close, we will be taking a consideration of US$1.1 billion, which will really strengthen our capital structure. And we deployed has declared us a condition or special dividend of $520 million, 47.6 and the remaining $580 million will basically allow us to have flexibility and the capital structure.

So that, should give us a lot of room to actually invest for this three-year plan. The Board also declared a total dividend of 60.6 per share, interim was 11, final was 2 and the special dividend is 47.6.

Now so that concludes the number segment of this presentation. I’d like to spend a few minutes talking about a topic that everyone is thinking about today, which is the macro trading environment. As you can see the U.S. administration is now taking a very tough and aggressive stance on trade especially towards China. Tonight at 12:30, I think Washington is going to announce likely some tariffs. We don’t know, which categories yet, we’ve been keeping a very close eye on it. But if anything happens to our type of categories, let’s say apparel, footwear, furniture, accessories and so on. We are probably the company that is most prepared to absorb any of that shock.

For those of you, who have follow us for a long time, our whole strategy is actually based on an uncertain world and changing world that’s why we have a global network of 15,000 suppliers in 40 countries. Most of people in our industry only have 2-3 countries of operation. And this basically, when your supply chain has wounded up very tight you don’t have a lot of flexibility. And this was shown as you can see couple of years ago, when Thailand have floods, some industry had nothing, no goods to even sell on the shelve, because the supply chain was wounded up so tight.

So, we believe that we have the most expensive -- no believe, we do have the most expensive network in the world, which if any trade uncertainty happens we are in the best position to absorb any shock being able to move production very quickly.

Now, let’s now focus on our favourite topic now, which is our three-year plan. You remember last year, our goal, we created a goal, which is to create the supply chain of the future and to help our customers navigate this really disruptive digital economy. And at the same time help the lives of a billion people.

One-year ago, it was conceptual, it was an ambitious goal. I’m happy to say that one-year later, we’ve made a lot of progress and I want to show you that in the next couple of slides.

In order to create the supply chain of the future, the most important themes are speed, innovation and digitalization. Apart from that with digitalization, you also get a lot of data, so analytics becomes very important. Productivity improvement is also central to our three-year plan. Supply chain solution, if you remember is our attempt to really mould away from a traditional agency to more solutions provider and you see that in the next few pages how we are now adding many menus of services to help our customer as a solution provide rather than a traditional agent.

If you look at our menu of services today, versus 12 months ago, we are nowhere -- we don’t look like any other sort of traditional agent anymore and we continue to mould ourselves into a different sort of business.

Global business development is to continue our cross-selling effort between the different segments of service and products and we’re now having joint business development trips to our customer that brings the entirely Li Fung together, which hasn’t happened before.

Finally, the LF Ecosystem is to create an ecosystem of partners that are all digitally connected in the platform, which I’ll explain in the next few slides.

So first let’s look at speed, which is our number one focus. So, Speed is really increasing the speed of our Company, as well as speed of the supply chain for our customers. So last year we showed you that our typical supply chain is about 40 weeks longer, from design to store. Our goal that we set, was to reduce the lead time by half, which means increasing the speed by 2x.

I am happy to say that after a year, we have reduced the lead time on average by about 20%, which is 1.25x the speed. So, I think that’s a fairly good set of results for the first year. In order to improve speed, there are two things that we are doing, the first thing is a more traditional way to improve speed, using what we call the speed playbook, that we showed you last year. So, positioning Fabric, in the Fabric platform and powering vendors to make more decisions, roll alignment between the customer ourselves and the suppliers to reduce duplication of efforts, speeding up the process and also establishing different speed buckets for our customers.

So, the example that I showed you last year, last time was, if you reduce your lead time from 40 to 13 weeks, which means 3.1 times increase in speed, the example that we used was, we were able to increase 25% of sales for our customers, that particular customer's brand, reduced inventory by 25% and reduce the markdown by 30%.

Now one example I wanted -- actually as a whole that I want to talk about is actually [Cole's], Cole's is actually one of our largest customers and in Q4 especially for the Christmas season, holiday season Cole's announced a 6.9% like-for-like increase in comps. As all of you who follow the retail sector, even getting a 1%, 1.5% comp is already healthy in today’s world. To get a 6.9% comp for the holiday season is not a fluke. And if you look at what the CEO of Cole's say, they attribute their 6.9% increase in comp to many things, especially Speed for the private label and this is what we do for them.

So, we are very excited about the results that we’re seeing now, in fact today there was an article in Bloomberg talking about Cole's and Speed, you guys should take a look at that.

So, another way that we are increasing Speed, is using digital tools. So this is an example of -- three different examples of what we have done in the last six months, helping the women's wear retailer and two sportswear brands -- two different sports wear brand, to reduce their product development to sample process from 28 to 14 days, 21 to 7 days and 84 to 14 days, increasing the speed by 2x, 3x, and 6x. and we continue to see this all over the supply chain as we use traditional and also digital tools to increase the speed for our customer, using some very good results.

However, there are some implications on speed for us which is on the negative side, if a customer's turnover remains the same and the speed increases by 30% to 40% a year, which we’re helping most of our customer do, their inventory level will reduce, so our top line is tie directly to the inventory level of our customers. So, this to us is the short-term sort of thing per customer, every customer starts with a speed model at the different time and ends at a different time could be two years, three years, four years. But as a company we look towards the long-term and what we need to do is to help our customers exceed. So, this is something that would be a pressure on the top line for sure for the next two years but it doesn’t mean that we will stop the speed model, we’re even accelerating the whole speed model to help our customer to do that even faster.

Now, the second theme we have is really innovation. At the heart of this is really innovating in business models, we know that we have a business model that’s been around for a long time and we really have to change the way we do things and innovate the business models. So, one of the latest experiments that we’ve done on business model is something that we’re pretty excited about, actually it’s still -- this campaign is still on, so you can see it.

So, with beta brand what we’ve done now is using there are hundreds and thousands of customers to co-design a product within five days, so Sunday you pick a color, Monday you pick a material, Tuesday you pick a heel [ph] and so on and the keep iterating that product. So, hundreds of people actually join in the conversion to co-design and co-develop that product. And then after five days they started crowd funding it, this particular product was crowd funded successfully within 24 hours and it’s still selling. I think it's at 500% and 600% crowd funded right now.

So, these are the business models that we’re really excited about because there is never been done in the industry with four and we will continue to experiment with new business models which at the later day we can scale that for other customers.

The next theme of course is digitalization, in the last six months we showed you one of our core focuses on digitalization which is 3D virtual design. I’m happy to say that after one year of keen really deep focus in the 3D design we’re now probably one of the leaders, one of handful of leaders in the entire sort of industry.

We have most likely the biggest team and we’re one of the fastest moving players. So, in the last 12 months, this team have increased the number of customer that is using 3D by 10 times, 40 times increase in output, 12 times more people and three times more efficient per person and we’re very excited about this. It seems like we’re definitely one of the few clear leaders in this space and we’re the biggest and we’re even accelerating this. So, keep watching this space because we really think this is a very unique position to have for us in this particular space.

And 3D also leads to other things downstream including not having to do physical samples, using 3D assets in catwalks, using 3D samples in store environment and also on the web for marketing and so on. But you must do this in the very beginning stages of the process which we’re doing.

So, in the high-quality screen you can see even more details, but you can see that the movement of the fabrics and how it drapes, this is all done by 3D technology which in the past was very difficult to do. What the retailers can do, is also do a 3D virtual store with the exact products they’re about to order.

So, in the past, if you need to do a catwalk you need real stand pose, you need to wake 30 weeks, 40 weeks in order to even to do that in the process. If you want a store, like a store fit out and try out what the store looks like again you have to wait till the very end of the process. With the 3D investment and 3D technology, we can now allow our customers to do the catwalk as well as the 3D stores and other things maybe in week two or three, but very, very early in the process, they don’t need, no longer have the wait until the end. So, they can the key decisions on capital expenditure and selling to, I’d say wholesale customer very early on. And this was not possible before. So, we’re pretty excited about this.

Okay. Another key theme in our three-year plan is really increasing productivity. You can see that in the last three years, our cost size been pretty well control. All of these is coming from non-traditional, let’s say our cost control. So, we’re not just taking people out of a job and reducing the expense. We took a long-term approach and say, if you can increase your productivity, eventually your costs will come down. So, this is what we worked on. So, it took a year, a little bit more than a year to get started and now we’re repeating the benefits and annualizing in some of that. And some of the things that we’re doing in productivity increased includes turning generalists to specialist and really focusing on, and doing the better job on different areas, reducing layers and hierarchies and improving decision making and also moving more people closer to the factories, to the production. So that they can actually monitor the performance even better.

This actually reduces the cost and increases the efficiency at the same time. So, these are the things I was doing to really increase productivity, as a result leading to a reduction in cost.

Other things that we are doing, we’re using a lot of software to automate processes. So, in our global transactional services area, in one of the process, very short period of time of nine months, for this one process, we were able to increase the automation from 14% to 75% in a very short period of time. So, process-after-process, we’re using automation to actually increase the productivity leading to a reduction in costs.

Finally, another theme I want to talk about is the LF Ecosystem. If you look at our ecosystem today, it has a convening power of about US$2 trillion. So, if you add up all the retail sales of our customers today it’s more than US$2 trillion. This is possibly one of the larger business-to-business networks out there in the world. However, we have a network that is physical and analogue today, so it's not very efficient. So, in our quest to digitalize the supply chain and to the extent that we can start connecting the dots together and bringing our 15,000 suppliers and 8,000 retailers and a couple of other thousands of other partners together in a digital network, as you have seen in other digital networks, this is what we’re very excited about.

So, you see that the dots are white. In the beginning, the consumers and retailers started to become digitalized. But somehow the supply chain was still very analogue. Now as you see in the exhibition over there we’re starting to digitalize many different parts of the supply chain. And after you do that and connect all the different players in a digital ecosystem, that’s when it gets very interesting to have a digital platform, the leverages the power of everybody in there. And with any digital network the more people you have in that network the more powerful it gets.

One example is let’s say the purchasing of fabrics. We purchase about $7 billion of fabric, this is the largest of any company in the world. In the physical world, it was very hard to leverage that purchasing power. But in the digital world, it’s actually a lot easier. The more companies getting into this platform, we’ll get better and better prices and speed and terms for the fabrics. And this is just one thing and the list gets pretty long on what we can actually do once a digital platform is establish. So, you can see the beginnings of that, and last year, it was more like a concept. Now you can really see some of these coming into play and we’re starting to connect the dots. And of course, we have become an orchestrator of this digital platform.

So, once you actually connect the digital platform together, new possibility arises, right now in the lead time of designing a product to actually getting into store it takes 40 weeks, in the future, a big part of that process from development to right before production can take as little as 24 hours, and this is becoming a reality.

So, what you saw here was a digital vendor conference that we had about two weeks ago and this is the first time that we have shown in mass our digital strategy to our suppliers, we have been talking to them sort of one by one, I mean last year, but this is gathering all the top of our 1% of our suppliers. These suppliers are some of the largest suppliers in the world on their own right.

So, to be able to gather them here, to show them our digital ecosystem and the benefits of being on a platform and what that can -- the power of that platform was very exciting for us. As you know three years ago, we started a unit called vendor support service and there we created our first vendor portal that digitally connected all the suppliers and now these are the evolutions of that portal becoming a digital gateway for our suppliers to actually come in and digitize a lot of their business, you saw that on the right-hand side of that room. So, we are very excited about that.

So, let me move to another section, now which is logistics. As you know logistics has been a start in the Company for many years, registering multiple years of high double-digit growth and that momentum was actually increasing, so we are very excited about that.

Out of the high double-digit growth that logistics is experiencing, e-commerce logistics is even higher growth as we have shown you before almost most -- I think most of the foreign brands in apparel and footwear who is coming into China and across Asia, is actually using us for the e-commerce logistics and the growth has been phenomenal and the momentum is actually increasing, so we are very excited about that. We have been entering new markets, we talked about Korea, we talked about Japan and the latest geographic expansion is India.

What we did in India was not just open up an office and try to get business, we actually entered India together with some of our key customers, so reducing the risk of a market entry and we’re really excited about that, everything is going pretty fast and one day we hope that India would be strong as China and China right now is our strongest part of the network in logistics.

We also built one of the largest and most advance warehouses in Asia in Singapore, with 1 million square foot of space in Singapore and that was quickly filled up so now we are building the second one now, some of you might have already been to this one.

And as with the whole Company, innovation and digitalization is a key component of logistics, and point different either outside or internally growing technology to really automate a lot of the business and to digitalize a lot of the process and you see a lot more investment in this area, we are really bringing us to the 21st century.

So finally, I just want to say thank you for the support that you have given us in the last many years, our new three-year plan which is very exciting to us to create the supply chain of the future is on track. For the first time actually in many years we are on track for the first year. So, a strong start but there is still a lot of pressure in the market, so we are not declaring victory, right. This is a strong start and we still have a lot of hard work to do in the next two years.

Our core business supply chain solutions and logistics is solid, with 21.8% growth in operating, co-operating profit and our global network of 15,000 suppliers in 40 countries is really the best position to absorb any uncertainty in the trading area especially what we’re going to be getting tonight.

Our strategic divestment of the three product verticals is going to bring us $1.1 billion of cash, strengthening our capital structure and the board again has declared a conditional special dividend HK47.6 cents and a final dividend of HK0.02 for a total of HK49.6 cents for the second half and a HK60.6 cents for the full year. Thank you.

