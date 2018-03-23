A Simple Way To Better Position One's Portfolio

Since I started writing articles on Seeking Alpha nearly two years ago today, I've heard it all when it comes to moving averages. I've heard that they're useless squiggly lines, they're a voodoo indicator, and one of my favorites - "they're too obvious and everyone uses them so they can't be used successfully". Based on the large sample size of hundreds of comments I've heard about moving averages over my investing career, most think these lines are useless, so it's very clear to me that "everyone" is not using them. I would argue that while a decent portion of investors/traders may be aware of them, the majority discount them, or don't use them at all.

Common Misconceptions About Moving Averages

One of the biggest misconceptions about moving averages is that they are predictive and are going to tell you what price is going to do. I do not believe any indicators to be predictive and would question any indicators that are designed to predict where price is going to go next. The usefulness in moving averages comes in their use as a filter to provide an objective approach to studying a price chart. I could show ten people the same chart and I would likely get ten different interpretations. I can bet with certainty that the majority of those that owned the stock on the chart would find a way to see a bullish pattern and those that were short the stock would find a way to see a bearish pattern. Using the chart of First Majestic (AG) below, I will make a stab at what the different camps might have seen a year ago.

The bullish camp and those holding the stock likely saw a massive up-trend and a silver stock that was the leader of the group, up nearly 700% in 7 months that was now heavily oversold. Those that had not bought the stock and missed this move were likely seeing a buying opportunity as the stock was down 33% in two weeks. The majority of those in the stock likely saw this as heavily oversold if they did not sell, and likely either added or held their positions to sell into a bounce. Those that were short the stock and were fortunate enough to have got short from these levels were likely seeing a massive top in the stock, buying pressure finally waning after a violent up-trend, and now the bears in complete control here.

Fast forward a year and a half and we can see that the shorts were clearly right on this stock. While the stock may have looked temporarily oversold after a 33% decline in a couple weeks, the stock was stretched far enough to the upside that a 33% decline had hardly left the stock at oversold levels even after that decline. The current view from shorts is likely that the stock still has lower to go as it is sitting at 2-year lows and continues to make lower highs and lower lows. The current view from bulls is likely that the stock has bottomed as it's down so much from the highs that it must be overdone here.

While I would side with the former camp that the stock may still have lower to go (though I have no position), this is the main problem with purely technical analysis for me and always has been: there is an infinite number of interpretations for a chart. This problem is compounded when one has a position in a stock as they are now much more likely to see what confirms their bias and have their judgment clouded. I am guilty of this as well to a degree at times and I believe that almost all traders have a slight issue with this. This is where I believe moving averages to have so much value as they take the guessing and the subjectivity out of the equation. Moving averages are black and white. A stock is either above a certain moving average or it's below it. The moving average is either rising or its falling which dictates the likely direction of that trend. There is no guessing, there is no room for opinions, it either is or it isn't.

The objective view of First Majestic would be that the stock is in a bear market as it's below its declining 10-week and 40-week moving averages, and it's flirting with new lows. The subjective view could be rooted in a million different reasons. The stock is cheap based on its valuation, the stock will be a turnaround story after acquiring Primero (OTCPK:PPPMF), or the miners have changed their diets from beef and chicken tacos to fish tacos and avocado salads, and this will make Primero's workers more efficient and productive. Ultimately, market participants are voting with price and they are saying that any subjective arguments to the bullish side are incorrect, at least for the time being. These same conclusions about price and the stock being weak can be made by simply looking at price, but the moving averages make it black and white and even more objective.

Let's take a look at some of the major sectors in 2017 and see if these "voodoo" lines might have helped investors (especially with biases) make better decisions.

Looking at the chart directly below, we have the weekly chart of the Silver Miners ETF (SIL). The index was clearly a spot to be overweight in 2016 but broke its 10-week moving average in mid-2016, broke its 40-week moving average in late 2016, and spent more than 95% of the trading weeks in 2017 below its 40-week moving average. This was a clear sector to be avoiding or at least massively underweight. Price was making absolutely zero progress, there was no clear trend for the first half of 2017 and a downtrend for the back half of 2017, and 80% of other major sectors were busy going up. Unless a money manager or fund's goal was to lose their clients money, this was not a sector that they were overweight in 2017. If most money managers and funds aren't putting their money to work in a sector, that means that the big money is not interested in being there. Ultimately it is the big money that is going to dictate the big moves in a market. Even worse, this was a popular sector in 2016 so any funds that did stick around too long were forced to unwind their positions in 2017. When mainly retail is buying and larger funds and money managers are selling, it shouldn't even be a question who is going to win.

In the chart above we have the Technology Sector ETF (XLK), which spent 100% of its weeks in 2017 above the 40-week moving average, and more than 80% of its trading weeks above the 10-week moving average. The sector was making new highs consistently, was consistently making higher highs and higher lows, and big money was clearly participating here on the buy-side. The 40 million in average share volume per week for the XLK was not Mom and Pop investors accumulating XLK, it was the funds and money managers. By simply performing a 1-minute exercise each week, one would know that they wanted to be looking for technology stocks to buy, and be unwinding positions or at the minimum not putting on new positions in silver stocks.

I'm quite confident I'll hear the argument that "Ya, it's a walk in the park to be buying these sectors until the market suddenly crashes", but "suddenly" and "crashes" do not fit in the same sentence if one is doing their weekly homework. The market rarely ever crashes from within 5% of all-time highs, and flash crashes are extremely rare. The most prominent and well-known crash of our lifetimes was the 1987 crash, and the market had closed below its 10-week moving average two weeks before the crash, and the 40-week moving average the week before the crash. In addition to this, the market was up 30% for the year going into 1987 and was already more than 10% off of its highs going into the week of Black Monday. This silly misconception that investors get blindsided by corrections is not true at all. I discussed this in more detail in my October 2016 article "Don't Short A Bull Market".

We can see this in the below chart of the S&P-500 (SPY) from 1987 and how the market was clearly slicing through its 40-week moving average (pink line) well ahead of the Black Monday crash.

I often see the old adage "buy things that are going up, and sell things that are going down" made fun of as it's far too simple to possibly work. The truth is that doing what's comfortable in the market rarely works, and nearly everyone is comfortable buying a deal (buying low). What's uncomfortable is what the masses typically won't do and this is buy something that isn't a deal and is going up in price (getting more expensive). While this is a very simple and broad example, I believe it is the best way to position one's portfolio. Things that are going down tend to continue going down and this is because trends tend to persist. The S&P-500 returned nearly 20% last year and the Silver Miners ETF returned 1.65%, while the Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) returned (-) 5%.

One of the easiest ways that I taught myself to avoid bottom-fishing, avoid laggard sectors, and avoid sectors in bear markets is to simply not allow myself to look at them. My main scan for all ETFs and stocks does not even allow me to look at stocks that are below their 40-week moving average when I scan through 1500-2000 stocks each night. This is because the first requirement on my main scan is:

Stock is above its 40-week moving average

While this may seem like a bad idea to some as I will never learn how to catch bottoms if I never look at stocks that are in bear markets, I have no interest in catching bottoms or buying in bear markets when the majority of stocks are in bull markets. If every single asset class was in a bear market and every single stock was in a bear market then this might be a different story, the fact is that this rarely ever happens. By not wasting my time looking at stocks in bear markets, I can specialize on buying stocks or sectors in bull markets and training my eye to buy stocks/sectors that are leading the market in most cases. Everyone seems to want to be a jack of all trades and trade 50 patterns and 100 setups and trade from the hip and look like a genius. The fact is that this is not necessary and typically leads to one never becoming great at anything. There are very few professional athletes that compete in 7-10 sports regularly, and very few Olympians that go to the Olympics every four years and compete in 4-6 different events. Michael Phelps mastered swimming. He didn't try and master card-throwing, tight-rope walking, chess and swimming all in the same decade. If he had, he likely would not have been the most decorated Olympian.

The point of this is that rather than trying to trade dozens of different setups and catch every stock and not miss anything, one should simply focus on what is working and specialize in that. If a certain sector is going up, focus on the stocks in that sector that are also going up. Trying to catch the one stock that is going up in a bear market rarely works as one has to dig through the needle in the haystack, and often the sector weighs on the stock anyways - holding it back from making a big move. There are so many stocks going up and so many stocks in bull markets, but I cannot count the number of commenters and analysts that want to look like a hero and buy stocks in bear markets. While heroes are talked about for years and are often legends, the heroes typically die in many of these stories. While William Wallace won many battles, he ultimately lost the war. From my experience, most traders that are only willing to buy stocks that are in downtrends and bear markets typically do win quite a few battles and have some great stories to tell, but their portfolios ultimately lose the war in the long-run and laid to rest.

By focusing on stocks and sectors that are above their 10-week and 40-week moving averages and avoiding sectors that are below these moving averages, one is likely to at a minimum perform in line with the market, and with good stock selection, outperform the market. By focusing one's efforts on the two to three sectors that are clearly not working, one will likely experience a significant amount of opportunity cost as they wait for a new bull market or uptrend to begin in the sector they are in. Wealth is created by compounding, not sitting in one sector and catching a large move once a decade. While it's great to catch a 60 or 70% move once every 7-10 years in a group of commodity stocks, one would be better served to take a 10-12% return with stuff that is working and move to that area once a new uptrend begins. Even if an investor were to miss that 60 or 70% move once every 10 years, they would still be better off just compounding 10-12% a year over and over than the person that caught that large move. Unfortunately many are aware of the power of compounding, but do not realize they are hindering themselves by being biased to one sector, one group of stocks, or participating only when things are "low" and in bear markets.

Almost everyone has biases and it's difficult to be completely objective when investing/trading, and this is why I let moving averages do the work for me. Some can actually see an uptrend or a bull market, but due to their biases will not admit it, and this is why moving averages are so helpful. Moving averages are black and white, are completely objective and help to smooth price. They are not predictive, they do not forecast the future, but they do say in big bold letters by looking at a chart "this is a bull market, this is a bear market", and that's why I've found them to be so useful.

I have absolutely no problem with entertaining buying stocks in a bear market and dipping my toes in the water if there is nothing else out there in a bull market. The fact is that in most cases something is going to be in a bull market and in a bull market one has the trend and time in their favor. This is why one should look to be overweight bull markets and underweight in bear markets. This may seem like complete hindsight, but it's not at all. One would have avoided oil from $90 a barrel to $30 a barrel from 2014-2016, they would have avoided all the damage in the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration ETF (XOP) from $75 down to $25. They would have averted disaster in 3D Systems (DDD) from 2014 to 2016 while it fell 90%, and avoided all the Chipotle (CMG) nonsense from $650 a share to current levels. At the minimum, moving averages to contribute to better portfolio defense, and I believe it to be irresponsible to trade on solely fundamentals as one has no idea what type of market they are trading in. This can be summed up by the Bruce Kovner quote:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.