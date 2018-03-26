Natural Gas Entering Injection Season On A Low Note - Cheniere Could Move Lower

It snowed over a foot in New York City and parts of the Northeast over the past week, and that was the fourth storm in as many weeks. It is hard to believe that spring started last Tuesday, but the month of March came in like a lion and is still roaring as April is right around the corner.

The demand for late-season heating has caused natural gas stocks to drop, and crude oil prices are trading at the highest level since 2014. Meanwhile, the volatile and unpredictable natural gas futures market has been tame, only making it up to a high of $2.831 on the May futures contract on March 13 and it has dropped by more than 18 cents as it approaches an area of technical support at $2.60 per MMBtu. The market is looking forward to the warm winds of spring and the time when injections will replace all of the stocks that warmed homes across the U.S. during the winter season. Over coming weeks, the first injection will temper any bullish sentiment in the market, but natural gas is departing the withdrawal season with both low inventories and a low price.

Inventories at the lowest level in three years

The latest inventory report from the Energy Information Administration put stocks at their lowest level since 2014.

Source: EIA

As the chart highlights, the agency reported a decline in natural gas in storage of 86 bcf last Thursday as of March 16. Stocks stand at 1.446 trillion cubic feet, which is 31.6% below last year's level and 18.5% below the five-year average for mid-March. Last week, the metric dropped below the 2015 pre-injection season low at 1.461 tcf. The prior year the total fell to a low of 824 bcf, but in 2014 the price of the energy commodity peaked at just below $6.50 per MMBtu, this year it did not make it close to the $4 level. In fact, after a brief rally that took the price to a high of $3.661 per MMBtu in late January, the price action was bearish.

Price weakness at the end of winter

The end of the 2018 winter season has been cold and snowy, and inventories continue to fall late into the winter season. It is likely we will see another decline on Thursday, when the EIA reports on stocks for the week ending on March 23. However, with thoughts of spring in the minds of market participants, the price action has ignored the continuation of strong demand for heating and natural gas.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price of now active month May NYMEX natural gas futures have declined from $2.831 on March 13 to lows of $2.622 on Friday, March 23 which was just 2.2 cents above the first level of technical support at the February 12 low at $2.per per MMBtu. Below there, the next level of support on May futures stands at the December 21 bottom at $2.504, but on the continuous contract, the technical level is at the February 2017 nadir at $2.522 per MMBtu.

LNG exports is a burgeoning demand vertical for the energy commodity, and Asian countries have been among the most significant buyers.

Will tariffs impact natural gas?

Last week, President Trump announced approximately $60 billion in tariffs on China to level the playing field in international trade. The move comes on the back of 25% tariffs on steel and 10% on aluminum with exemptions for "national security" reasons.

While Mexico was the leading importer of U.S. natural gas in 2017, the next three top importing countries were China, South Korea, and Japan. All of these countries are in the administration's crosshairs when it comes to trade and tariffs. When it comes to China, the most recent announcement is likely to result in retaliatory measures which could curtain the demand for LNG exports from the U.S. The potential for increasing exports of the energy commodity dramatically over coming years, may have hit a wall given the tariff issues and disputes over international trade.

The technical picture is a question mark

The technical picture for the NYMEX natural gas futures market is currently weak.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the price remains in a downtrend, with climbing open interest, which is a technical validation of the bearish price action. In futures markets, when the metric rises as the price drops, it tends to confirm the current price trend which is lower. Natural gas could not stabilize at or above the $3 per MMBtu level given the current level of inventories and demand because of cold conditions in the U.S. in late winter and early spring. The tone of the market is bearish as it is now going into the time of the year when injections begin to replenish stockpiles.

Injections to start and the countdown to the winter of 2018/2019

While next week we will likely get another withdrawal from inventories for the week ending on March 23, and stocks could drop to below the 1.4 tcf level, we will soon find a bottom and inventories will begin to rise as demand for heating declines. In 2017, the first injection came as of March 31 and in the three previous years, the first week of April marked the switch from withdrawals to injections.

The huge reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States will fill the storage coffers over coming months. While natural gas demand from electricity generation will continue to increase, LNG exports could become the victim of tariffs and trade policy of a trade war intensifies over coming months. At the same time, fewer regulations and tax reform in the United States have lowered the cost of production for the energy commodity.

After market participants become accustomed to the injection season, the focus of the natural gas futures market will shift to the winter season of 2018/2019 in the coming months.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The price of the energy commodity is only above the $3 level, and just barely, in January and February 2019.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

As the forward curve shows, a producer looking to hedge future price risk would need to go out to the winter of 2029 to achieve a price at just above the $3.50 per MMBtu level. The term structure of the natural gas market is telling is that the chances for a significant rally on a sustained basis are slim. The energy commodity hit a high of $3.661 per MMBtu in late January and nowhere on the forward curve out to 2030 is the price trading at or above that level.

I am concerned that the leading U.S. company on the cutting edge of shipping LNG around the world could be in for a rough patch. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) was trading at around the $52.50 level on Friday, March 23, down from recent highs at $60.22 in late January.

Source: Barchart

If the administration's move when it comes to tariffs on China turns out to be nothing more than posturing for trade negotiations, the prospects for LNG remain attractive. However, if a trade war breaks out, the company could become collateral damage, and the shares could fall dramatically from its current level.

During the current period of uncertainty, put options on long positions, or as a speculative position on LNG could be a good way to protect against a decline in exports of the energy commodity. If China and other Asian countries decide that U.S. natural gas is a pawn in a trade war, the shares of LNG could move significantly lower over coming months.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the path of least resistance for the energy commodity, the price action has been disappointing. Huge reserves, decreasing production cost, and the potential for declining demand does not paint a pretty picture for the price of the commodity. Given the current state of the market, we may see another year of price stability around current levels with a bias to the downside.

