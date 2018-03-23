Discovery: Cheap At $21

I'm expecting a bounce in Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to the upside shortly due to shares being excessively oversold on the RSI (relative strength index) plus sentiment readings currently being at ultra pessimistic levels. I'm very conscious of the technical chart although shares have been in a strong uptrend since the 14th of November last year when shares bottomed out at $16.28 a share. Due to the recent pullback, shares have now dipped below their 200-day moving average of $22.61. However we are at the same readings (sentiment wise) when we bounced in February so I don't see the November lows coming into play here any time soon.

The prudent play here though for any trader willing to scale into this stock would be to wait for a daily swing. Furthermore, the use of options can definitely be used with Discovery due to its high implied volatility. Although Discovery's implied volatility is not at the top of its range, we still are looking at an IV of almost 40% so the decision to sell option premium or buy it doesn't immediately make itself known. Anytime the market is pricing in these types of levels of movement in the shares it brings opportunity, especially in the likes of Discovery, which is a stock with strong proven competitive advantages.

Before we get into the probable option strategy I would use, let's have a look at Discovery's recent fourth quarter and annual numbers. The top line was up by over 11% and hit $1.86 billion in the fourth quarter. This was ahead of expectations and led to $6.9 billion for the full fiscal year which was a 5.7% increase. Although Q4 and subsequently the entire year reported a net income loss, EBIDTA came in at $2.59 billion for the full year which was a 5.94% increase on a rolling year basis.

Gross margins held above that important 60% level in 2017 and not including the large goodwill impairment charge of $1.3 billion on the income statement, operating income would have been well north of $2 billion, meaning it probably would have eclipsed 2016's figure of 31.7%. From a fundamental standpoint, international sales marched higher as both pricing and volumes increased the top line here despite elevated content costs eating into margins just a tad. In the US, we again witnessed a top line increase due to growth in distribution fees and advertising.

Growth in this market was enough to offset the fall-off in the subscriber base. Investors need to take into account that shares were trading well above $26 a share prior to the earnings announcement. Management stated that it wanted to take the goodwill "hit" now due to that attractiveness of the valuations. As we stand and with Discovery trading around the $23 mark, the stock trades with a sales multiple of 1.5 which is light years of its 10 year average of 6.23. With the Scripps deal now having being approved by the Department of Justice in the US, I see no reason why that sales multiple will now rise over the next few years which will obviously benefit the share price.

In terms of adopting a strategy, I would be veering toward a long debt spread (strike prices in same month where the long call is in the money and the short call is out the money) instead of a long diagonal spread where the strikes would be in different months. So for example the October $20-$22.5 call spread is currently trading for about $1.22 or $122 per contract as shown below. This means the purchase of the $20 October regular call and the sale of the corresponding $22.5 call. The maximum profit one could make on the spread would be $250 per spread which is the width of the spread. This is a defined risk trade. Your are basically risking one to make one.

I believe it is prudent to buy enough time on those options in case one must weather a daily cycle low in the stock market. Furthermore as previously mentioned, sentiment is currently on the floor in this stock so I would expect buyers to start stepping in soon enough.

