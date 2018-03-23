'Tis The Season To Trade Corn

This article is written by Kimberly Rios, CFA, CMT, and portfolio manager of the Catalyst Hedged Commodity Strategy Fund (CFHAX).

Corn, like many commodities, is a seasonal asset. Harvesting the crop requires periods of planting and growth, and these phases are almost entirely dependent on weather. As a result, corn is a commodity that fluctuates depending on the time of year. This basic information is critical for anyone trading this commodity.

Corn's timeline is typically cyclical on an annual basis, spanning three distinct periods. The months of spring are traditionally the planting months; farmers will plant seeds for the next harvest sometime between April and June. The next few months leading up to harvest defines the growth period, which typically spans mid-summer to October. This is critical to the commodity's price as this period determines the health of the crop. Then harvest begins, followed by a "dead" period spanning through February, typically. During this time, there's not much reporting, planting, or harvesting.

These three phases of corn are reflected in the trading price of the commodity. During the period between mid-summer and harvest, corn prices tend to decline. This is typically a reflection of the anticipation of new crop on the market as well as less ambiguity. Weather may have been factored in by now, and farmers know how much corn they have already sold.

Prices tend to peak during the months of June and July, due to factors such as the volume of crop and uncertainty. As such, volatility typically spikes during these months, and corn prices will swing on data points throughout the summer including USDA reports, weather speculation, and final crop uncertainty. The summer months have typically averaged volatility that is three times higher than the winter months.

Once the harvest numbers are in, volatility subsides and the price of corn fluctuates less. Harvest increases current supply, which puts downward pressure on the price of corn. Corn's prices start to recover shortly thereafter, but with lower volatility as there are less perceived factors affecting supply and demand.

This information is vital to trading corn successfully. There are a few ways to translate corn's cyclical phases into commodity positions. One trade strategy using options is a diagonal calendar spread. It would involve selling an option in one month, then buying another option in the next month at a higher strike. This trade is based on the premise that the sold strike expires worthless, leaving the long call option. Ideally, the spread would be in months to allow the short option to expire worthless and have the long option be in mid-summer month when option prices and volatility are expected to be higher.

During the summer months, when corn is in its planting phase, a broken butterfly spread can prove beneficial to participate in the potential upward movement of the commodity's price. This strategy has a respectable risk/return tradeoff and allows exposure into the peak of prices and volatility:

Buy 1 June 400 call

Sell 2 June 420 calls

Buy 1 June 450 call

Per contract:

Cost: Approx. $68.75 + Commission

Maximum potential profit of $1000

Loss capped at $500

The profit zone would be approximately 4.4%-14.7% higher than the current market price of 375. Visually, the trade looks like this:

*Chart from OptionVue

In both scenarios, timing on the trades is key to achieving alpha. Corn's cyclical lifespan weighs heavily on its price at any one moment, and traders that use this information to inform trades will face the greatest success. There are several trades to be made and positions to take, but the ones that take into account corn's phases can achieve the handsome returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORN OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Kimberly's fund holds both long and short option positions on corn.