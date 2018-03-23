Eldorado Gold - Does It Make Sense?

EGO is now down more than 70% over the past year, and I believe it is trading well below its fair value.

One element that may have spooked the market is that in addition to the disappointing results, the company reported a 10% decline in gold reserves compared to 2016.

Eldorado Gold posted a fourth-quarter loss of $20.7 million, or $0.03 per share. This disappointed the market, which anticipated a break-even this quarter.

Skouries mine in Greece. Courtesy Eldorado Gold.

Investment Thesis

Eldorado Gold (EGO) is a mid-tier Canadian gold miner with several international operations. The company sought in vain to regain its footing after divesting its Chinese assets for nearly $1 billion and recently acquiring Integra Gold (with its flagship project called Lamaque in Quebec).

Unfortunately, the company has faced intense winds with a never-ending dispute with the new government of Greece and some additional technical issues in its major producing mine in Turkey called Kisladag. The latter is a low-grade, bulk-tonnage, open pit operation that has used heap leach for gold recovery, and has been open since 2006.

Those interferences resulted in a catastrophic impact on the stock price in October 2017. Since then, EGO has not recovered and has languished just above $1 up until today, when the stock tumbled another 12% to $0.92.

The reason is simple: the company reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, which missed the analysts' expectation. Also, management indicated a total CapEx of approximately $1.1 billion from 2018 to 2020 (2018: $275 million; 2019: $310 million; 2020: $450 million), and a drop of 10% in reserves from 2016.

EGO is now down more than 70% over the past year. I believe it is trading well below its fair value, and I am confident that this is a buying opportunity for those who are a little patient.

Presentation snapshot

Eldorado Gold is producing gold mainly from two mines in Turkey (69,828 Au Oz 4Q'17), and it has started Olympias II in Greece while advancing the Lamaque mine in Canada.

The company completed the sale of three mines in China in November 2016 and acquired Integra Gold on July 10, 2017 (Lamaque Project).

Eldorado Gold owns three projects in Greece: Skouries, Olympias, and Stratoni ("zinc"). Please read the last November 2017 company presentation here.

Eldorado Gold - balance sheet and gold production: the raw numbers.

Eldorado Gold 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 116,23 114,74 111,88 82,74 95,35 101,44 Net Income in $ Million 20,74 −32,55 3,83 11,22 −4,18 −20,805 EBITDA $ Million 48,52 28,91 35,62 17,66 19,77 n/a Profit margin % (0 if loss) 17,8% 0 3,4% 13,6% 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0,03 −0,05 0,01 0,02 −0,01 −0,03 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 59,9 48,9 47,8 −27,7 −7,0 14,9 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 85,6 91,2 73,8 75,0 91,8 n/a Free Cash Flow in $ Million −25,7 −42,3 −26,1 −102,8 −98,8 n/a Total Cash $ Million 403,8 911,5 687,8 530,2 545,0 484,5 Long term Debt in $ Million 591,0 591,6 591,8 592,7 593,2 593,8 Dividend per share in C$ 0,01 0,01 0,01 0,01 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 716,6 716,6 717,3 717,5 785,6 794,0 Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Production gold Au Oz 117,782 103,144 75,172 63,692 70,053 84,054 AISC 890 880 791 846 925 1,104 Gold Price 1,335 1,211 1,222 1,262 1,290 1,280

Note: Capital Expenditure for 2017 is $219.7 million

Balance sheet and production discussion.

1 - Revenues







Eldorado Gold posted a loss of $20.7 million, or $0.03 per share, for the fourth quarter. This disappointed the market, which anticipated a break-even this quarter. Revenues were $101.4 million up 6.4% sequentially. One element that may have spooked the market is that in addition to the disappointing results, the company reported a 10% decline in gold reserves as compared to 2016.

2 - Net debt

Total cash continues to deteriorate and is now $485 million down from $911 million the same quarter last year. However, the company has still a very low net debt of $109 million.

The company held $485 million in cash, cash equivalents, and term deposits, and $250 million in undrawn lines of credit at year end.

3 - Gold production details.

Production for the fourth quarter was 84,054 au oz, down 18.5% year over year due to the sale of the Chinese assets.

Olympias Phase II commissioning was completed, and commercial production was achieved, on December 31, 2017.

2017 Reserves:

The company ended 2017 with proven and probable gold reserves of 392 million tonnes at 1.37 grams per tonne gold, containing 17.3 million ounces.

2018 outlook and new plans.

In 2018 Eldorado expects to produce 290,000-330,000 ounces of gold, including pre-commercial ounces from Lamaque. The forecast for cash costs is $580-630 per ounce.

Also, Eldorado Gold released today two pre-feasibility studies for Kisladag and Lamaque and an updated technical report for Skouries.

At Kişladağ, the company intends to build a new mill with an estimated project capital of $490 million (including $378 million for the mill, $112 million for waste stripping, and $55 million in contingency). It is expected to generate an estimated after-tax project NPV of $434 million at a 5% discount rate, an IRR of 22.1%, and a payback period of 3.7 years.

At Lamaque, the company intends to focus on the development of the Triangle deposit (one of the three currently identified deposits at Lamaque) and refurbishment of the previously producing Sigma mill. Estimated capital cost of $122 million plus $57 million of pre-commercial production costs, offset by $80 million in pre-commercial gold sales, for a net start-up capital of $99 million.

The Skouries Updated Technical Report will be filed on March 29, 2018. The updated design reflects some of the best available control technology, a dramatically reduced environmental footprint and utilizes filtered dry stack tailings. Estimated capital cost of $689.2 million (including $87 million in contingency) to fully develop both the open pit and Phase I of the Skouries underground, generating an estimated after-tax project NPV $925 million at a 5% discount rate, an IRR of 21.2%, and a payback period of 3.4 years.

The company indicated that the goal would be to get an annual gold production of 600,000 Au Oz by 2020.

These three technical reports for Lamaque, Kişladağ and Skouries lay the foundation of our path forward and enable us to outline a strong near-term growth profile. By moving the Lamaque project into operation and constructing a mill at Kişladağ, we expect to restore Eldorado Gold’s production to over 600,000 ounces per year. And this is before factoring in any production from the Skouries project in Greece.

Commentary

It was not a good day for Eldorado shareholders, and the stock tumbled 12% on high volume of about 23.3 million shares.

George Burns, the new CEO, said in the conference call:

There is no beating around the bush for 2017 was a challenging year for the company. Looking back despite acquiring Lamaque project from Integra Gold in July, technical challenges at guess today seem to overshadow and Eldorado value proposition. Compounding this, permitting and arbitration headwinds in Greece were front and center for a good portion of the year. This was extremely frustrating for us and highly disappointing for our shareholders.

I was encouraged by the comment made by George Burns about the arbitration decision soon to be unveiled:

Given the confidential nature of the arbitration, we have not been able to publicly discuss the details of this process, but we are expecting the Panel to conclude and announce their decision by April 6th. I wish to repeat what I stated last quarter and that is we are confident in the completeness of our efforts in Greece, the rigor of our engineering and our adherence to all applicable health, safety and environmental laws and regulations.

George Burns said that the company presented new detailed plans for dry stack tailings that it included in the latest technical study at Skouries.

The company added that the new technical report at Skouries will be considered as only a revision/amendment to the permit already granted and will not be subject to another permit.

Furthermore, regarding funding the company growth, George Burns said that the company has the near-term cash to bring Lamaque into production next year and to fund much of the Kişladağ mill requirements.

Technical analysis

EGO is forming a descending channel pattern. The descending channel pattern precedes higher prices, but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line (violet in the graph above). The stock will continue channeling downward until it can break either the upper or lower trend line. The line resistance is now around $1.05, and it could be crossed successfully on April 4 if the arbitration turns out to be positive for the company.

I have been able to trade EGO successfully since December 2017 and took advantage of today's slide to seriously accumulate the stock because I believe it is incredibly cheap at the moment and should hopefully get back to a decent level next month.

However, EGO is a risky stock to handle, and you should be careful not to go overboard and invest more than you can afford to lose.

