NYSE Internal Weakness Reaches Breaking Point

Investors were greeted with another major plunge in the major averages on Thursday as Wall Street responded to the latest economic news headline. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) lost 2.52% for the day while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell almost 3% and into “correction” territory as defined by some analysts. The move was hardly surprising given the extreme amount of internal weakness the broad market had been displaying of late. In today’s report we’ll examine the market’s latest internal profile as we see that much work remains to be done as far as repairing the recent spillover damage inflicted by the bond market.

Call it the return of the “tariff tantrum.” The prospect of a trade war between the U.S. and other economies, most notably China, provided investors with a convenient excuse to dump equities on Thursday. Trump’s latest move to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports was just the news the bears were looking for to finally push the immediate-term tide in their favor. In reality, though, the stock market was already primed for such a move as we’ve discussed in the last several commentaries. As I mentioned in Thursday’s report, the disturbing growth of the new 52-week lows on the NYSE makes the stock market extremely vulnerable to bad news.

In Thursday’s commentary I asked the question, “Can equities continue to ignore rising yields?” My answer was an emphatic “no”, at least in the short term. I wrote it was likely that continued selling pressure among income funds - which have comprised most of the NYSE 52-week lows lately - would cause further problems for equities in the immediate term (1-4 week) outlook. I added the proviso that the stock market’s longer-term rising trend should be unaffected by this immediate-term obstacle, however. As previously emphasized, once the current phase of liquidation in bond funds has completely run its course, the stock market should regain its footing and commence what I expect will be a worthwhile spring rally.

For now, though, we can’t lose sight of the fact that the bears are in control of the stock market’s immediate-term trend and have been for nearly two weeks. The sign we’re looking for to let us know they’ve relinquished their grip over the immediate trend is a shrinkage in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the NASDAQ (especially the former). This requires a few consecutive days where the new lows are less than 40, a sign that internal selling pressure has diminished and the market has returned to a normal, healthy condition. On Thursday there were 129 new lows on the NYSE while only 25 stocks made new 52-week highs. The fact that the new high-new low differential remains negative is also an ongoing concern.

That said, it’s somewhat poignant that there were “only” 129 new lows on Thursday given the extremity of the percentage losses in the major averages including the Dow. Indeed, the price line of the Dow shown below is far scarier in appearance than the internal performance of Thursday’s market warranted. This was likely due to the fact that mainly those companies with the biggest exposure or sensitivity to China saw the bulk of the selling pressure Thursday.

Source: BigCharts

It was also eye opening that the ratio of NYSE upside-to-downside volume on Thursday was 1:9 in favor of selling volume. Historically, whenever the up/down volume ratio is at least 1:9 it indicates one of two things: the commencement of a major decline or the early stages of its cessation. Indeed, a 1:9 or greater up/down volume day has often shown to be a preliminary sign of capitulation. What it shows more than anything else is that investors emotionally reacted, or perhaps overreacted, to Thursday’s tariff news. News-related selling panics are usually reversed once the fear which catalyzed the selling wears off. We need look no further than the Feb. 2-12 panic decline for an example of this principle in action.

It’s too early, however, to determine whether or not Thursday’s extremely high selling volume represents the start of a final capitulation process. I therefore recommend that traders remain vigilant and refrain from trying to catch the proverbial “falling dagger.” One of the indicators in need of improvement before

Another indication which would provide some much needed relief for equities would be for the CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) to reverse its intermediate-term upward trend by decisively breaking under the 28.00 level. To that end it was gratifying to see TNX decline by 2.58 percent on Thursday after its sharp rally in the previous session. While this didn’t reverse the trend, it was a step in the right direction. Anything which serves to diminish the selling pressure for the rate-sensitive securities which have populated the NYSE new 52-week lows list in recent weeks will definitely help relieve selling pressure in the stock market.

Source: BigCharts

Most importantly, until the NYSE cumulative new highs-new lows indicator (below) reverses its decline the stock market will remain vulnerable to additional selling pressure in the immediate term. Only when the new high-new low differential turns positive again will the stock market be completely out of the immediate-term danger it still faces.

Source: WSJ

On a strategic note, I’m still long the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) using the 34.55 level as the stop loss on this trading position. I was stopped out of my trading position in the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) on Thursday after raising the stop loss on this position to slightly under the 29.73 level (the Mar. 19 pivotal low) due to the recent increase in broad market internal selling pressure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.