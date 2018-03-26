The New Fed Speaks

On Thursday, March 21, the new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sat down in front of cameras to answer question after his central bank hiked the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. The market had expected the rate increase as the Fed signaled that the short-term benchmark would rise by 25 basis points three times in 2018.

The devil is always in the details when it comes to Fed action as the central bank has a habit of preparing the market for interest rate moves. Under former Chair Janet Yellen, there were few surprises and after the first move at the head of the table at the FOMC followed his predecessor and delivered what the market had expected. The statement was upbeat with the committee telling markets to expect further gradual increases in the Fed Funds rate. They upgraded their outlook for the economy and downgraded projections for unemployment. Moreover, the members said that inflationary pressures remained under control and indicated that the Fed was on course for two more increases this year. If there was any surprise, it was that they added an additional increase in 2019 and 2020.

While Chairman Powell had already sat under the hot lights of the press during his testimony before Congress a few weeks ago, the March press conference that followed the rate increase was opening night for the new boss. Based on the market's reaction, the leader of the central bank did a good job comforting markets.

Jerome Powell: A causal consensus hawk

The Fed met the market's expectations at last week's meeting of the FOMC when it hiked rates by one-quarter of one percent. The Fed Funds rate is now at the 1.50-1.75% level, and the committee was one vote short of telling the market they intend to act three more times this year.

A more hawkish Fed indicated that the market should expect three more 25 basis point increases in 2019 and the same in 2020, adding one hike each year to prior forecasts. However, when it comes to inflation, the central bank towed the same line that it did under Janet Yellen and a more dovish composition to the committee.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the March Fed meeting was the causal and comfortable style of the new leader of the central bank, Jerome Powell. The Chairman did not come across as a raging hawk, and his words and answers to questions from the press comforted markets across all asset classes.

As the ten-minute chart of the U.S. thirty-year bond futures contract highlights, after a brief period of volatility around the time of the announcement at 2:00 PM EST on March 21, the bonds headed higher. Bonds fell from 144-05 to 142-30 and then recovered to a higher level during the evening hours.

Compared to his last three predecessors, Chairman Powell is not an academic. At press conferences, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, and Janet Yellen often resorted to the economic descriptions and explanations that are usually reserved for the faculty rooms at Universities where professors opine about the idiosyncrasies of economic theory. Chair Powell proved that he is adept at handling the press and answered questions directly with clear and concise answers. When asked about the potential for three more rate hikes, Powell said that the purpose of this meeting was to consider one hike. Like the coach of my local hockey team Gerrard Gallant of the successful Golden Knights, Chairman Powell made it clear that he is taking it one game at a time.

Powell may have a more hawkish bent than Janet Yellen, but he proved he is a patient and cautious leader. Additionally, his style is refreshingly casual which sent a positive and reassuring message to markets.

The administration does not want rates significantly higher

As he thought about appointing a Fed Chairman, President Trump made no secret that Janet Yellen was not only a finalist but may have been his preferred candidate for the job. He characterized her performance as "excellent," and even though he criticized her on the campaign trail for keeping rates low to the benefit of the Democratic candidate, he showed the outgoing chief enormous respect.

The President continues to point to the stock market as a validation of his economic policies. It is likely that when he chose Chairman Powell, he made it clear that he desired policies that would support equity prices and economic growth. The President is far from a hawk on monetary policy, and as a real estate tycoon, nothing pleases him more than low interest rates that stimulate both the economy and by extension the construction sector.

Jerome Powell was a team player under the leadership of Janet Yellen, and it appears that he will follow the same gradual course when it comes to tightening credit as his predecessor. The only difference could turn out to be that he will be better at articulating the Fed's reasoning, moves, and projections which will continue to give the market comfort that a firm and stable hand is at the helm of the central bank.

Inflation data may force the central bank's hand

Inflation is an enigma, and the central bank in their March statement continues to tell the markets that the economic condition is under control, and under their target rate. However, after a decade of accommodative monetary policies in the U.S., Europe, and the rest of the world, it is possible that the economists and monetary authorities are missing something in their calculations.

The prices of many commodities have been rising since late 2015 and early 2016. Crude oil has moved from lows of $26.05 per barrel to over $65 per barrel, an increase of around 150%. The price of copper has rallied from $1.9355 to around $3, and gold is up from $1046 to the $1348 level. While agricultural commodity prices remain tame, that is more a function of weather and five straight years of bumper crops sufficient to feed a world that has become addicted to oversupply. The fact is that bumper crops have masked increasing demand for food in the world and prices, while low, have been making higher lows for the better part of two decades even during years of glut markets. When it comes to other expenses like medical care and education, prices continue to skyrocket. And, each time I go to the supermarket, the prices seem to rise.

I believe that the methods of measuring inflationary pressures are questionable. While the formulas and modeling may work perfectly in the academic ivory towers of the finest Universities, they may not be working too well for the central banks with their fingers on the tools to fight the inflation beast before it rears its ugly head and gets out of control.

One rate hike in the books for 2018, two more to come

Chair Powell is taking his role as the head of the central bank one meeting at a time. At this point, the committee expects that it will only increase the Fed Funds rate twice more in 2018, making the President very happy. By the end of the year, the rate will stand at 2-2.25% which should calm markets and keep stock prices firm. After the extraordinary returns in 2017, a small gain in 2018 would be a victory for the equity markets.

Meanwhile, the growing rate differential between the U.S. and Europe has done little to support the value of the dollar which fell after the Fed announcement. A lower dollar, as a tool in the trade negotiations, is another goal of the administration, so it appears the President is getting his wishes on both fronts. A gradual approach to monetary policy and a declining dollar put the U.S. in an enviable position to negotiate when it comes to the current turmoil surrounding tariffs and leveling the playing field in international trade. I believe that the President is using all the tools at his disposal, not to start a trade war, but to achieve a better deal with trading partners around the world than the ones that currently exist. Additionally, if he can help Congress to pass infrastructure rebuilding legislation, fiscal stimulus will complement the gradual tightening course of the central bank.

2.25% Fed Funds rate at the end of 2018 may not be enough

I believe that the Fed, the ECB, and monetary authorities around the world are underestimating the potential for inflationary pressures. However, the cool head and steady hand of Chairman Powell will likely act quickly and decisively if and when inflation begins to surge. The problem for the world is that the European Central Bank is so far behind the curve that it could take them years to catch up. I expect the next leader of the ECB to face serious challenges because of the status quo approach taken under Mario Draghi. Meanwhile, in the U.S. the new Chairman of the Fed would like nothing more than to hand the President only two more rate hikes this year. However, if rising inflation pushes his hand, his demeanor and ability to handle the press and state intentions and reasoning should bode well for the central bank when it comes to soothing markets.

I believe that inflationary pressures will continue to show up in commodities prices which are likely to continue to make higher highs and higher lows throughout 2018. One of my favorite products these days is the Element Rogers International Commodity TR ETN (NYSEARCA:RJI).

Since 2007, this ETN that replicated 35 different commodities futures markets has traded from lows of $4.08 to highs of $14.33. At $5.51 on March 23 it is close to lows and has lots of upside potential. RJI has $396.52 million in net assets, trades an average of 264,551 shares each day, and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. RJI could be an excellent tool that reflects inflationary pressures in the months ahead.

The new Fed Chief has spoken, and the message came with quiet confidence. While Chairman Powell is likely more hawkish than his predecessor, he is a better communicator which will allow him to navigate the choppy economic waters of the coming years. On his first day in office, the stock market fell like a stone, and that is not going to be the only issue that he faces during his term. However, the first press conference after the March meeting should give market participants confidence that the central bank is in capable and steady hands.

