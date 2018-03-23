Tariffs: There's An ETF For That!

In examining the holdings, I was able to deduce that the S&P 500 could be at risk for further declines if trade issues persist.

After the 700 point decline yesterday brought on by the fear of tariffs and trade wars, I decided to try and find an ETF to help mitigate that risk. Lo and behold, I found an obscure ETF that is designed exactly for this situation. The iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (AMCA) was launched in August 2017 and only has a little over $9 million in assets along with low trading volume. Low assets and low volume are a risk to consider; however, given the backdrop of tariffs and trade wars, AMCA is worth taking a deeper look. In addition, AMCA has no competition in this area, as another fund that operated in the same space, The WisdomTree US Domestic Economy ETF (WUSA), was closed down just last week. This leaves AMCA to potentially be one of the beneficiaries of investors looking for a place to invest in that mitigates the risks that are associated with tariffs.

AMCA Key Facts

Expense Ratio: 0.15%

AUM: $9.3 million

Key Index Criteria: Only holds companies that generate 85% or more of their sales from the U.S.



Index Description

Here is a description of the ETF taken from the iShares website:

The iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. companies exhibiting higher domestic sales as a proportion of the company’s total sales relative to other large- and mid-capitalization U.S. equities.

Holdings

Currently, AMCA hold 417 companies out of the Russell 1000 that have at least 85% of their sales coming from within the United States. The top 10 holdings (shown below) account for 28.68% of the fund, which shows the fund has a good amount of diversification. The second table below shows that AMCA is heavily tilted towards financials, health care and consumer discretionary stocks. Combined these three sectors account for 51.71% of the holdings of AMCA, so any potential investors need to be comfortable being overweight those sectors. As you can see, AMCA is clearly underweight sectors that will most likely be impacted by tariffs: Materials, industrials, technology, consumer staples, energy.



Weight (BAC) BANK OF AMERICA CORP 4.07 (BRK.B) BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CLASS B 3.45 (T) AT&T INC 3.24 (WFC) WELLS FARGO 3.23 (UNH) UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 3.13 (HD) HOME DEPOT INC 3.07 (VZ) VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 2.85 (CMCSA) COMCAST A CORP 2.35 (MO) ALTRIA GROUP INC 1.69 (UNP) UNION PACIFIC CORP 1.6



iShares AMCA Holdings

iShares AMCA Sector Breakdown



S&P 500 Tariff Risk

If you dig deeper into the holdings of AMCA, it brings to light the problem that much of the S&P 500 (SPY) is at risk from international issues. Out of the holdings of the S&P 500, 186 are included in AMCA, and those holdings account for 25.91% of the weighting within the S&P 500. The remaining companies in the S&P 500 not included in AMCA account for 74.09% of the weight within the S&P 500. This data clearly shows an overwhelming portion of the S&P 500 is likely to be impacted by tariffs, which makes the 700+ point decline yesterday a logical reaction to the tariffs and why there could be continued weakness in the market.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe AMCA is worthy of further research and worthy of consideration should trade fears continue to materialize and potentially escalate. As I have shown, AMCA is focused on companies that do the majority of their business within the United States, which should help mitigate the impact of tariffs. The holdings data shows that if there were continued tariffs or retaliatory tariffs that ignited a trade war, the S&P 500 would be at risk for further declines since a large percentage of companies have less than 85% of revenues coming from within the United States. When considering AMCA, investors need to take into consideration that the fund has low assets and low volume.



