Epigenomics' (EPGNF) CEO Gregory Hamilton on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Epigenomics AG conference call regarding full year results 2017. [Operator Instructions]. Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Peter Vogt.

Peter Vogt

Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining Epigenomics conference call on the 2017 financial results. Our press release and the annual report 2017 were published this morning and are available on our company website.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Our actual results may differ materially from such statements. With me on the call today is Greg Hamilton, CEO of the company; and Jorge Garces, President and CSO of Epigenomics.

It's my pleasure now to hand over to the company's CEO, Greg Hamilton. Greg, please go ahead.

Gregory Hamilton

Thanks, Peter. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our year-end 2017 earnings call. 2017 was highlighted by the voluntary takeover offer of Summit Hero Holdings announced in April of 2017. The takeover offer was for €7.52 per share in cash, which represented an approximately 50% premium to the 3-month volume-weighted average share price. Regretfully, the takeover offer did not receive the 75% shareholder vote required despite the strong support of the executive and supervisory boards.

Although the offer did not close, it did provide the opportunity to close two successful capital measures in 2017 that raised approximately €12 million. The other key highlights of 2017 were the positive decision by CMS to utilize the gap-fill method to determine the appropriate price for Epi proColon in 2018. The CE marking of Epi proLung and the appointment of seasoned executives, including Dr. Jorge Garces, our new President and Chief Scientific Officer. For 2017, revenue was approximately €1.9 million, a €2.3 million difference from the prior year. The decrease is due to the stocking effect of Polymedco's initial orders post FDA approval in 2016. 2017 revenue was mainly driven by licensing income and exceeded our guidance of €1 million to €1.5 million.

As discussed previously, test volume and subsequent revenue will be limited until we achieve Medicare reimbursement in the United States. As such, we have focused a great deal of attention on cost containment until we achieved this critical milestone. Due to these efforts, our adjusted EBITDA was negative €9.4 million, which beat our guidance of negative €10.5 million to negative €11.5 million and was a slight improvement versus 2016 despite the decrease in revenue. Our net loss for the year was negative €10.2 million compared to the -- to negative €11.2 million for 2016.

Cash consumption in the year was €10.7 million compared to €13.7 million in the previous year. The difference for both the net loss and cash consumption is due to cost containment and share-based compensation payment for 2016. Epigenomics ended the year with €13.7 million in cash and marketable securities. We executed the convertible bonds that was part of a tender offer providing a cash inflow of approximately €6.5 million.

In addition, we executed a private placement of new shares with institutional investors from Germany and the United States with gross proceeds of approximately €5.5 million. These successful capital increases now provide a cash reach through 2018. As discussed in the last shareholders meeting, we expect to issue a notice of loss according to Section 92 of the German Stock Corporation Act in Q2 of 2018. This is a statutory requirement in Germany and we expect the timing to align with the 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting. We believe 2018 will be a turning point for the company, as we expect resolution to the U.S. reimbursement this year. Due to the time delayed between a decision of reimbursement and go-live through either legislation or a national coverage determination, we expect the test volume increase and subsequent revenue growth to occur in 2019.

As such, our revenue guidance in 2018 is between €2 million to €4 million. Our adjusted EBITDA guidance is in the range of negative €11.5 million to negative €14 million. The cash burn is expected to be in line with the adjusted EBITDA. The single biggest milestone for Epigenomics in 2018 will be Medicare reimbursement. As previously discussed, the 2 key components for reimbursement are rate and coverage. We view CMS' decision in November to gap-fill as a very positive outcome for the Epi proColon rate. Subsequent to CMS' decision, we have been in contact with each of the Medicare Administrative Contractors, or MACs, who must submit their individual price for the tests to CMS by April 1.

There are seven different MACs that submit an individual price. CMS then publishes each rate and issues a preliminary price based upon the median of the MACs rates. All of our communications with the MACs have focused on a rate that is consistent with the two codes discussed in the prior crosswalk process of approximately $125 to $193 per test. CMS expects to publish the preliminary rate determination in May and they will publish the final rate in November. In each of the previous 2 years of gap-fill, 2015 and 2016, there was no codes gap-filled in 2017. CMS' final rate determination was calculated as the median of the MAC rates, and CMS did not make any manual adjustments. In regards to coverage, we are still awaiting publications of latest medical guidelines from a key cancer society. As discussed previously, this is a key component to get an NCD. We continue active dialogue with the guideline groups, but as to when these guidelines will be published, we do not control such timing. We are hopeful that they will be published prior to our next earnings call. In regards to the legislative efforts, we achieved a significant milestone with the introduction of our bill in the U.S. Senate.

On March 8, Senators, Shelley Moore Capito and Martin Heinrich, introduced the Colorectal Cancer Detection Act of 2018 into the U.S. Senate. This bill is the same as the Donald Payne Sr. Colorectal Cancer Detection Act, introduced in the House of Representatives. This is a significant event, as now the bill has bipartisan support in both chambers of the U.S. Congress.

With this broad-based support in both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, we feel more confident than ever that legislation is a very viable path to reimbursement. The key milestones in 2018 for Epigenomics are to secure reimbursement and raise the appropriate capital in the second half of the year.

The critical steps for reimbursement are well underway. Again, although we can't guarantee, we are confident that the gap-fill process will result in an appropriate rate for Epi proColon and that a positive coverage decision is achievable in 2018.

Thank you for joining our 2017 earnings call. I will now open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. And the first question comes from Simon Scholes from First Berlin.

Simon Scholes

You mentioned that some -- the American Cancer Society guidelines have been delayed from Q4, I was wondering if you have any insight into the reasons for that delay? That's my first question. And then also on the introduction of the Act into the Senate, I mean, I guess that's quite a large legislative backlog in Congress. And I was wondering just if you have any insight into exactly how bad that backlog is? And what are the chances of the Act being passed are in the relatively near term, i.e., this year?

Gregory Hamilton

Okay. First of all, Simon, thank you for the call. In regards to the ACS delays in their guidelines, our understanding is that ACS has had a delay because of the question in regards to what is the appropriate screening age. There has been quite a few publications recently on the incidence rate of colon cancer rising rapidly in patients under 50. So there has been quite a bit of talk in the industry about potentially changing the ages for screening. So I think the American Cancer Society, it has really stepped back to try and analyze all the data and take a leadership role in that position. We obviously don't know what the outcome of that is, but that is what is the driving force behind the delay from our understanding. So we are hopeful that they will come out though in the first half of this year. The second question you had was in regards to the backlog for legislation. So you are correct. There was a little bit of a backlog. The biggest one of which actually happened last night, which was the pass of the budget for the U.S. I think that was a $1.3 trillion budget deal passed last night.

So our people in Washington have confirmed that there has been a lot of focus on that. That said, we believe our legislation is queued up to be one of the first things addressed post that passage last night. So the next step on the legislation is for the bill to be scored by the Congressional Budget Office. So that bill has been presented to the Congressional Budget Office and we are awaiting that score. We don't control when that bill will get scored, but we are hopeful that now with the bill being introduced in the Senate, the same bill also being in the House, that it will take priority over other legislative efforts.

Simon Scholes

Okay. So I mean there is a realistic chance it could get passed this year then?

Gregory Hamilton

We believe so, yes. It's, again, we think the introduction to Senate is nothing but positive for us. Because there is not a lot of legislation out there that is bipartisan that is present in both chambers of the Congress. So we are very unique in that perspective.

The next question is Bruce Jackson, Lake Street Capital Markets.

Bruce Jackson

I want to make sure, I didn't -- I jumped on a little bit late. So with the reimbursement and getting to the MAC and getting to the final rate, just can you run through that one more time and tell me when do you expect to get the first rate from a MAC? And then at that point, how does that affect your commercialization? So will you go out and start selling it aggressively? Or will you wait until you get the final rate before you really put the commercialization effort into high gear?

Gregory Hamilton

Yes, good to talk to you, Bruce. So the way the rate works is, each MAC must submit their rates to CMS by April 1. As I mentioned, we have been in contact with all of the MACs in regards to the gap-fill process and the rate determination. We or the MACs cannot announce the rates that we anticipate or expect until CMS publishes that document. CMS has communicated that they will publish in May. So that will be the preliminary rate. Now once the preliminary rate is published, we are highly confident that, that will be consistent with the final rate. So if you look at it again, at the last 2 years of gap-fill that have happened in 2015 and 2016, the difference between the preliminary rate and the final rate, in both those years, the codes either remained unchanged or they went up. There was -- has not been a scenario where the preliminary rate and the final rate, the final rate was lower. So we think that's a positive. And in all scenarios, CMS used a formula to calculate out the median. So they did not manually go in and adjust any of the rates. They were purely based upon the medians of all the MAC rates.

Bruce Jackson

Okay. And then the commercialization effort, how does that affect the timing of your commercialization effort? And are you still teamed up with Polymedco?

Gregory Hamilton

We are still teamed up with Polymedco. Once the rate is published, yes, then we can start the commercialization process of having a more informative discussion with the labs. As you can imagine, right now, our customer is the lab. And it's very challenging to have a conversation with the customer about selling their product when you can't tell them how much they're going to get paid. So once we can have the discussion on what they're going to get reimbursed, it then allows us to talk with them about bringing the assay on and validating it in time such that when coverage kicks in, they are ready to go live.

The next question comes from Marietta Miemietz from equinet.

Marietta Miemietz

I got a couple of follow-up questions on reimbursement and coverage of Epi proColon in the U.S., please. I wanted to check on the CMS coverage determination? Is that still running in parallel with the legislative efforts? Could that potentially lead to coverage before the legislation gets enacted? Is there actually any initiatives that you can take if all else fails? Any administrative pathway or legal means to prevent the coverage issue from turning into a never-ending saga? And so the second question is related to your capital raising in the second half of this year. I mean, do you think that the reimbursement timelines are such that it makes sense for you to await a coverage decision before raising funds? Or are you looking to raise the funds ASAP even if it has to be at a discount to the fairly depressed current cap rates?

Gregory Hamilton

Okay. Well, thank you very much for the call. So in regards to the raising of the capital, I'll answer that question first. So once the preliminary rate is published, which will be in May, which will -- aligns with our Annual Shareholder Meeting. At that meeting is also where we get the shares that we can use to raise capital in the following 12 months. So we have to wait for that event anyway. So it aligns very well with the preliminary price determination from CMS. So post the AGM meeting, we'll have the shares available, we'll have the price. And we believe at that point in time with -- what we're hoping and what we believe will be a positive outcome on the rate that, that will enable us to go raise appropriate capital at that time. We also believe and are hopeful that in the first half of the year, the guidelines will be published. So we think all of that will align such that we are raising capital with rate at a minimum, and hopefully, coverage at the same point in time. And at that point, we think then that we will be raising capital at a more appropriate price per share, which is a value to our shareholders.

Marietta Miemietz

That's great. Can I just quickly follow-up on the CMS process because I'm still a little bit confused. I thought that basically the rate-setting process was completely separate from the CMS coverage decision. So they could give you a very favorable rate, but still not actually formerly reimbursed or they could make a positive coverage decision, but the rate might be less favorable. So I mean, how does that actually work? I mean, can you actually get some sort of a CMS coverage decision at any moment in time, and at that point, the legislative process becomes relatively irrelevant because you're going to have your coverage? Or are they actually sort of putting that on hold while the legislation is going through Congress and Senate?

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. So what I'd say that is that they are two separate processes. So rate and coverage are 2 separate processes. So the rate process is very black and white. It's outlined that the MACs have to have their rate in by April 1. CMS has to publish the preliminary determination by June 1, that aligns with the communication we've had directly from CMS, that they will publish the preliminary rate in May. And then the final rate is published in November. So that will happen no matter what. So we will have a final rate in November, okay. Now coverage. There are two ways to get coverage, either legislation or a national coverage determination. So we are running both paths in parallel right now. And those are the only two methods by which to get coverage for a screening test, which our test is. So the legislative efforts will continue to move forward. If the bill passes, then we have reimbursement and we've accomplished our goal. If that is still ongoing and we are going down the national coverage path determination, the real key milestone for that is inclusion in medical guidelines. So that is why we are waiting for a professional society to issue guidelines in the first half of this year. And we believe that after conversations with CMS, that if we take our FDA-approved product in conjunction with medical guidelines that are inclusive of our test, that a national coverage determination would be issued for our product.

Marietta Miemietz

Okay, great. And my second question was really to some -- yes, what happens if both processes stall? Is there any sort of administrative or legal action that you could take? Or I mean, are you basically at the mercy of the National Coverage Decision and the legislative effort?

Gregory Hamilton

Those are the only two methods. So if we wanted to take legal action, legal action would be in essence a request -- a legal proceeding to force an NCD. But there is only two ways to get coverage, either an NCD or legislation.

Marietta Miemietz

I guess, right way.

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. So those are two paths. I mean we would rather focus on what we think are the more likely methods for an NCD, which is in guideline inclusion than any other type of drastic measures, which we don't think are necessary at this point.

Gregory Hamilton

All right. Well, thank you very much, everyone, for joining the call today. And I look forward to giving you more positive news on our next call for the Q1 results. Thank you very much. Bye.

