Kingstone Companies: A Debt-Free Cash Cow On Sale

Kingstone Companies (KINS) is currently offering investors an opportunity to buy portions of the company at about $16/share. The stock has been trending higher for the past six months and broke out into new highs just in the past two weeks, but has recently pulled back to the $16-$17 range. It may now provide a good entry point as it just reported earnings a week ago. Right now, KINS has pulled back from it’s recent highs and provides long-term investors with a good opportunity to initiate a position.

Kingstone Companies has a business model that is simple and sustainable. The company is a property & casualty insurance company that focuses on small businesses and individuals in New York. The insurance model is one that has multiple profit centers. The company receives premiums from customers. This is considered float, money that KINS holds on to and may have to pay back at some point in the future. It's an interest-free loan. You could even say it's negative-interest because they can earn money on the premiums they hold. And due to the time value of money, the dollar value of claims they pay out in future dollars will be worth less than the cash they take in, so this is another spread that benefits KINS.

According to its most recent earnings report, revenue actually grew by 27%! There were two large claims impacting the quarter’s income which was the impetus for the large pullback. However, the share price corrected from $22 to $13, almost a 50% drop. I believe that the market overreacted. Another main draw of this company to me is its sheer profitability. Despite the two large claims, it’s EPS for that one quarter was still $0.18, almost double it’s dividend at the time of $0.10. Its ROE is 16%, and its profit margin is over 10%.

Let's take a quick look at Kingstone Companies' net income for the past few years.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 Net Income $5,328,419 $6,959,620 $8,899,766 $9,986,485

We can see that net income has consistently grown at a double-digit clip. This makes me very comfortable that the company's management is doing a great job with growth. The company has able to increase its income at a rate that crushes inflation, passing along the devastating effects of inflation on to their customers, not their shareholders.

Despite the growth, I believe the company trades at a discount to its true valuation. As I mentioned, the stock price has pulled back by almost 50% recently. KINS currently trades at under nine times forward earnings and seven times cash. KINS appears to be heading in the right direction as a company, and I am content to accumulate shares at this perceived discount. Book value per share has grown by a 17% CAGR annually for the past thirteen years. Even if future remains flat, you're still only paying less than two times book value, putting it in the undervalued half of its competitors in the space. KINS is the type of company that I want to own for the long haul, and this appears to be an opportune time to initiate a position.

Kingstone Companies also has a decent yield: You get paid to wait while revenue growth and EPS growth take your investment higher over the years. KINS has a current yield of 2.5%. Is the dividend sustainable? Absolutely. Its payout ratio is under 25% for the trailing twelve months, giving it ample room to increase its dividend. And increase it, it has. KINS is a Dividend Challenger, having increased it's dividend annually for the past eight years, and is included on the famous 'CCC' list, produced by David Fish. It’s most recent dividend increase on February 5th was for 25%. That’s outstanding dividend growth. Additionally, KINS is sitting on $2.27 of cash per share. That's over twenty-two quarters' worth of dividend payments at the current rate! Of course, some of that cash may be required for insurance payouts and liabilities, but there is quite a cushion there if they have a bad quarter or two. Additionally, Kingstone Companies is constantly taking in new cash in the form of monthly premiums, so the cash reserve is constantly compounding.

Despite the above positive factors, the main attractive quality here is to buy a highly profitable, quality company at under nine times forward earnings. Even if profits were to stagnate or regress from here, it's still trading at only under seven times cash on hand. Additionally, and this point can be overlooked, the company has no debt. That’s right, none whatsoever. This is a profitable cash cow of a company with solid free cash flow, high margins, no debt, trading at a low earnings multiple.

As always, this article represents my opinions at the time of writing. You should do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions. However, I believe that Kingstone Companies represents a quality company that is trading hands at a discount. Please provide your feedback in the comments section below and follow me to be notified of any future articles that are published.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KINS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.