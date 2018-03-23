Low Expense Ratios Can Be A Trap

Beating the market is difficult. True

A well-diversified portfolio can lower stock-specific risk. True

It is important to keep investing costs down. True

Therefore, a well-diversified ETF with a low expense ratio is the best way for most investors. It depends

If the first three statements are true, then why would the last statement be a maybe? The answer lies in how the cheapest ETFs are constructed. There is a hidden cost that you may not have considered.

Cheap Is Not Always Cheap

I bought my last car with 0% financing. I was happy until I looked at the document I was signing and realized that the cash price was 20% less than what I was paying. How is that 0%? I pay 20% more to get financing at 0%... please someone help me with the math on this one.

The same is true when it comes to ETFs. The funds with the lowest expense ratios often use a certain weighting scheme that might actually detract from your long-term performance. So while you save on the front end, you lose on the back end.

Market-Cap Weighting

If you want an ETF with the lowest possible turnover, a cap-weighted fund is your best bet. The fund purchases holdings in relation to their market cap. This allows the fund to offer you the following:

Incredibly low expense ratios Low tracking error relative to the index Low portfolio turnover Tax efficiency Low management fees since management isn't doing much

I mean, if you can't beat the market, then saving 0.4% on an expense ratio would mean an additional 0.4% in your pocket… right? Not necessarily.

To understand why you can read the following white papers. I will sum up the reasons below as well.

So why might cap-weighted portfolios be sub-optimal?

The Tale of Two Tickers

Imagine you have two stocks and each has a fundamental value of $100. Suppose one stock is trading at $120 and the other at $80. You don't know that these stocks have a fundamental value of $100. You only see the current market value. Consider the implications of the cap-weighted investor and the equal-weight investors.

The cap-weight investor buys $80,000 in stock A and $120,000 in stock B. Suppose these two stocks revert to their fundamental value over time. The investor breaks even at $200,000 with each stock being worth $100,000.

buys $80,000 in stock A and $120,000 in stock B. Suppose these two stocks revert to their fundamental value over time. The investor breaks even at $200,000 with each stock being worth $100,000. The equal-weight investor puts $100,000 into stock A and $100,000 into stock B. They revert to their fundamental value. Stock A is worth $125,000 and Stock B $83,334. This investor's portfolio is worth 208,334.

There is a 4%+ performance spread between these two investors. And what makes this problem worse is that the massive inflows to cap-weighted funds give more support to the most expensive stocks. Some suggest that this creates a bubble as higher allocation is put towards the most expensive stocks for no other reason than their being expensive.

This is our hidden cost to a low expense ratio.

Popular Dividend ETFs and their Weighting Scheme

Below is a handful of dividend ETFs. Your first inclination might be to single out the ones with the lowest expense ratios.

Ticker Fund Name Expense Ratio Weighting Scheme (VYM) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 0.08% Market Cap (DVY) iShares Select Dividend ETF 0.39% Dividends (SDY) SPDR S&P Dividend ETF 0.35% Dividends (SCHD) Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF 0.07% Market Cap (HDV) iShares Core High Dividend ETF 0.08% Dividends (FVD) First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund 0.70% Equal (FDL) First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund 0.45% Dividends (DHS) WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 0.38% Dividends (PEY) PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers Portfolio 0.54% Dividends (RDIV) Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF 0.39% Revenue (DIV) Global X SuperDividend US ETF 0.45% Equal (WBIY) WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF 0.70% Dividends (SPDV) AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF 0.29% Equal

*information compliments of ETF.com

That brings us to three funds: VYM, SCHD, and HDV. Two of the three are cap-weighted, and the HDV is fundamentally weighted by total dividends.

Fundamentally weighted funds weight positions, not based on the total value of shares (capitalization), but on the total value of some underlying fundamentals such as revenue, earnings, or dividends. Using such fundamental figures will help the fund isolate the largest companies which carry the most economic impact - not necessarily which are the most expensive. It can provide a purer measure relating to the size of the company instead of the value of shares.

Of course, the turnover increases when you are not cap-weighting.

VYM turnover 9%

SCHD turnover 15%

HDV turnover 49%

But getting back to my 0% financing illustration, is the lower expense ratio ETF really worth it? If we can find two comparable funds where the only major difference is the weighting scheme, should be focus on the expense ratio first?

The problem we have is that we cannot simply slap up a comparison chart of VYM, SCHD, and HDV and conclusively say that one is better than the other due to the weighting scheme.

HDV data by YCharts

There are so many other reasons one fund might outperform the other, and it is a wide range of risk factors. We can only determine the superior weighting scheme when the stock selection criteria are the same. Now if only these various ETFs came in multiple flavors, then we could compare apples to apples.

But this doesn't mean that we cannot isolate the effect of each weighting scheme. Read on to find out the difference it can make.

A Hypothetical Example

In the following example, I want to own all the stocks in the S&P 500 which offers a dividend - which is currently around 415 by my count (feel free to chime in if your count is slightly different). I will simulate buying all S&P 500 stocks offering dividends starting in 1999 (real point-in-time using CapIQ and Compustat data) with reconstitution and rebalancing once per year. I will weight this portfolio of stocks in a variety of ways to highlight the potential difference in performance. You be the judge as to which method is best considering the expense ratios that usually accompany each method.

The red line is the custom portfolio and the blue line is the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Cap-Weighted

It is no surprise that our custom portfolio with cap-weighting closely tracks the SPY (97% correlation). As well, the turnover is very low at 4.23%. And we even slightly beat the SPY due to our dividend focus.

Equal-Weighted

Our turnover is up slightly but still very low at 13.13%. Notice that our annualized return has increased by 3% and our Sharpe Ratio is up to 0.57 as opposed to 0.40.

Fundamentally Weighted by Dividends

This weighting scheme places more capital into companies expected to pay the largest total dividend (not yield and not dividends per share). This is a function of shares times indicated dividend. Because there is a correlation between large companies and large capitalizations, this scheme will share some properties with a cap-weighted scheme in that it focuses on large companies. But it might also prevent at least some of the potential for over-weighting the most expensive stocks.

Yield-Weighted

This portfolio might be suitable if you had a higher need for income.

Volatility-Weighted

Stocks that trade with less volatility are given more weight in this portfolio weighting scheme. A nice mix of lower turnover and higher Sharpe Ratio.

Summary

I have said it over and over again: I am not an advocate of cap-weighted ETFs. I believe that this particular methodology rewards and supports expensive stocks. Just because a stock price shoots up, a cap-weighted fund will reward that action by allocating more money towards it with new inflows of capital. And due to the popularity of cap-weighted funds, we have the potential for a pricing bubble which will further compound the problem.

If you are investing over a very short horizon, then perhaps it doesn't matter much. If having the lowest possible expense and turnover is your prime objective for some reason, even above performance, then I get it. But if you are investing for the long term and you want the best return for your dollar, I would steer clear of focusing too heavily on the funds with the absolute lowest expense ratios when they are in cap-weighted funds. It could be an unsuspecting trap for your hard earned cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.